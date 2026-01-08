Golden Dominator — an adaptive scalping expert advisor for XAUUSD

Golden Dominator is a fully automated trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for trading gold ( XAUUSD ) on the H1 timeframe.

The advisor uses a multi-level analytical model that combines momentum, volatility, and adaptive market filtering to identify short-term trading opportunities.

The algorithm is designed for stable and controlled trading in changing market dynamics, including periods of increased volatility.

HOW DOES GOLDEN DOMINATOR WORK?

The expert is based on a multi-level decision-making logic , including:

market momentum analysis

assessment of current volatility

adaptation of trading parameters to the current market conditions

The advisor automatically identifies favorable conditions for market entry and manages trades in accordance with specified risk management parameters.

TRADING LOGIC

Trading is conducted only on XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe: H1

Each trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

The advisor does not use grid strategies.

No hedging is applied

RISK MANAGEMENT

Golden Dominator is designed with capital protection as a priority:

each position is protected by a strict Stop Loss

Stop Loss distance has been increased to ensure correct operation in gold volatility conditions.

The risk for the first trade is configured by the user

The advisor meets FIFO requirements and is suitable for most brokers.

MAIN ADVANTAGES

✔ Optimized for the gold market (XAUUSD)

✔ Adaptation to different volatility regimes

✔ Fully automated trading

✔ Easy installation – plug and play

✔ Compatible with ECN brokers

✔ Suitable for long-term use

✔ Transparent logic without hidden algorithms

RECOMMENDATIONS

Minimum deposit: from 1000 USD

Recommended leverage: 1:100 and above

Minimum leverage: 1:30 (for conservative trading)

Account type: ECN / Raw Spread

Spread: the lower the spread, the more stable the execution

IMPORTANT

Before using on a real account, it is strongly recommended to test in the strategy tester and on a demo account.