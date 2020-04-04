Aurus Gold x5

Aurus Gold is a professional automated trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and XAUUSD, GBPUSD, all forex currency pairs. Easy to operate and yet effective, it is designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions based on advanced technology. The EA works on the "major" currency pairs with low spreads.

Aurus Gold EA algorithms analyze vast amounts of historical market data to identify patterns, trends, and potential trading opportunities. It can dynamically adjust trading parameters, optimizing its approach to current conditions and reducing the impact of market uncertainties. 24/5 Trading Ability: The EA operates 24/7, seamlessly transitioning between different market sessions around the world. This ensures that potential trading opportunities are not missed and the system remains active across different time zones, enhancing its overall efficiency.

📊 Information

✅Working symbol XAUUSD, GBPUSD, any.
✅Working timeframe: m1-m5, any.
✅Minimum deposit: $50

📊 Features:

✅No martingale
✅No grid
✅No averaging
✅No dangerous money management methods.
✅Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
⚠️Easy to install
⚠️FTMO and prop firm ready

💡 Risk warning:

Before buying Aurus Gold EA, please familiarize yourself with the risks associated with it.
Before using on real money, test the EA with minimal risk on a cent trading account.
Use a VPS or a server with minimal network delays to the broker's server
Low spreads + low commission + high-quality execution - this is the main thing when choosing a broker for trading
Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability (the advisor can also make losses).
