Sterling Nexus Arbitrage: GBP/CHF Triangular Arbitrage 🤖

Following the success of our arbitrage series, we introduce Sterling Nexus Arbitrage. This fully automated Expert Advisor is specifically designed to capture price inefficiencies within the GBP-CHF currency triangle. 📈 It’s a high-frequency trading tool that monitors GBP/USD, USD/CHF, and GBP/CHF to find and secure profits from momentary market imbalances.

The Strategy Explained Simply 🧠

The EA understands that the prices of GBP/USD, USD/CHF, and GBP/CHF are mathematically connected. It works by constantly calculating a "synthetic" or "virtual" GBP/CHF price in the background using the live prices of the other two pairs.

It then instantly compares this calculated virtual price to the actual GBP/CHF price offered by your broker.

When a small difference appears that is large enough to cover all trading costs (spreads and commissions), the EA identifies a profit opportunity! 💰 It immediately executes three trades at the same time to lock in that price difference.

Opportunity 1 🚀: When the synthetic price is cheaper, the EA buys the synthetic components (BUY GBP/USD + BUY USD/CHF) and sells the actual pair (SELL GBP/CHF).

Opportunity 2 📉: When the synthetic price is more expensive, it sells the synthetic components (SELL GBP/USD + SELL USD/CHF) and buys the actual pair (BUY GBP/CHF).

This is a pure arbitrage strategy and does not use risky methods like martingale or grids. All profits are derived from real market inefficiencies.

Performance 🏆

This EA offers a different risk/reward profile. The backtest shows a net profit of $615.69 on an initial deposit of $500.00, with a Profit Factor of 1.19 and a Recovery Factor of 2.53. The equity graph shows a profitable upward trend but with higher volatility, which may appeal to traders comfortable with more dynamic performance. The maximal drawdown recorded was 47.79%.

Key Features ⭐

✅ 100% Automated: Set it up and let the EA handle all the work.

✅ True Arbitrage: Exploits price imbalances based on the mathematical relationship between the GBP/USD, USD/CHF, and GBP/CHF pairs.

✅ Cost-Aware: The trading threshold dynamically includes the spreads of all three pairs and your specified commission, ensuring trades are only taken when profitable.

✅ Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically adjusts the trade volume based on your account balance for optimized capital management.

✅ Clean Trading: The EA only opens a new set of arbitrage positions when there are no other trades currently active.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: Low Latency is Essential! ⚡

For this arbitrage strategy to be successful, execution speed is the most critical factor. The price discrepancies it targets can last for only milliseconds.

It is highly recommended to run this Expert Advisor on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) with the lowest possible ping (latency) to your broker's trade server. A high-ping connection will result in slippage and missed opportunities, rendering the strategy ineffective.

Input Parameters ⚙️