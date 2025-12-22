H1 GoldTrend EA is a fully automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.





Strategy Overview:

- Trend following with multi-timeframe confirmation (H1, Daily, Weekly EMA crossover).

- Dynamic lot sizing and risk management.

- Built-in filters: time filter, slippage control.

- No martingale, no grid, no averaging – safe and stable approach.





Key Features:

- Easy to use: attach to XAUUSD H1 chart and optimize parameters if needed.

- Low drawdown with strict risk-reward ratio.

- Minimum recommended deposit: $300 (starting with 0.01 lots).





Recommended Settings:

- Symbol: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: H1

- Leverage: 1:200 or higher

- ECN account and VPS recommended for best performance.





Important Risk Disclosure:

Trading forex and commodities involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use only risk capital.