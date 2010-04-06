H1 GoldTrend EA

H1 GoldTrend EA is a fully automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.

Strategy Overview:
- Trend following with multi-timeframe confirmation (H1, Daily, Weekly EMA crossover).
- Dynamic lot sizing and risk management.
- Built-in filters: time filter, slippage control.
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging – safe and stable approach.

Key Features:
- Easy to use: attach to XAUUSD H1 chart and optimize parameters if needed.
- Low drawdown with strict risk-reward ratio.
- Minimum recommended deposit: $300 (starting with 0.01 lots).

Recommended Settings:
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Leverage: 1:200 or higher
- ECN account and VPS recommended for best performance.

Important Risk Disclosure:
Trading forex and commodities involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use only risk capital.
