Trading Utility with Integrated AI



A comprehensive trading assistant that puts control at your fingertips. The tool streamlines order execution and position management while offering intelligent support through multiple AI providers.

TRADE - Execute long and short positions with hedge capabilities. Configure stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels with precision. Place pending orders and manage volume settings. The interface supports both MARKET and HEDGE modes with adjustable SL/TP parameters.

CLOSE - Manage exits with precision. Close individual positions, close profitable trades selectively, or clear your entire portfolio—positions and pending orders—with a single action. Options include closing by direction (BUY/SELL), by profitability status, by volume size, or by time (oldest/newest).

MANAGE - Protect gains and limit losses with trailing stop functionality and breakeven automation. Configure breakeven entry points (BE Start), activation levels (BE Level), trailing stop parameters (TS Start, TS Step, TS Dist). Your positions adapt as markets move in your favor with customizable behavior settings.

AI - Access conversational assistance from five leading AI services including Claude (Anthropic), OpenAI (GPT), xAI (Grok), OpenRouter, and Google. Get market insights, strategy discussions, or general trading support through natural language interaction. Toggle context retention, enable stealth mode, and pair AI with current trading data.

OTHERS - Review your trading journey with detailed account history and statistics. Track performance metrics including total trades, win rate (66.67% example shown), average winning/losing trades, consecutive wins/losses streaks. Access global session time monitoring for Sydney, Tokyo, Frankfurt, London, and New York markets.

AI Setup Guide (Option + O Menu)

Adding AI Service URLs

OpenRouter

URL: https://openrouter.ai/api/v1

Get API Key: Visit https://openrouter.ai → Sign up → Create API key

Features: Access 400+ AI models from multiple providers through single endpoint

Compatible with OpenAI SDK format

Claude (Anthropic)

URL: https://api.anthropic.com/v1/messages

Get API Key: Visit https://console.anthropic.com → Account Settings → API Keys

Models: claude-sonnet-4-5, claude-opus-4-1, claude-haiku-4-5

Best for: Complex reasoning, coding assistance, detailed analysis

OpenAI (GPT)

URL: https://api.openai.com/v1

Get API Key: Visit https://platform.openai.com → API Keys → Create new key

Models: GPT-4, GPT-5, o3-mini, o3-pro

Best for: General conversation, creative tasks, broad knowledge queries

xAI (Grok)

URL: https://api.x.ai/v1

Get API Key: Visit https://x.ai/api → Create account → Manage API keys

Models: grok-4, grok-beta

Best for: Real-time information, X platform integration, current events

Google AI

URL: https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com/v1

Get API Key: Visit https://makersuite.google.com → Get API key

Models: Gemini Pro, Gemini Ultra

Best for: Multimodal tasks, large context windows

Configuration Steps