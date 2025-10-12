Trade History By Magic Indicator

Unlock Your Trading Insights with Trade History By Magic!

Enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience with this powerful indicator designed for traders who demand precision and clarity. Trade History By Magic provides a clear, real-time display of your trading history, organized by magic numbers, directly on your chart. Perfect for both automated and manual traders, this tool helps you track performance effortlessly.

Key Features:

Organized Trade Tracking : Displays trade history grouped by magic numbers, making it easy to analyze automated and manual trades separately.

Real-Time Profit Insights : Shows daily and total profit/loss for each magic number, with customizable colors for positive (default: lime) and negative (default: red) results.

Smart Filtering : Excludes balance operations (deposits/withdrawals) and focuses on actual trading performance, ensuring accurate profit calculations.

Seamless Integration: Works smoothly on any MT5 chart, updating dynamically to reflect your latest trading activity.

Why Choose Trade History By Magic?

Boost Your Analysis : Quickly assess the performance of different strategies by magic number, helping you refine your trading approach.

User-Friendly Design : Clean, intuitive display positioned on the chart for easy reference without cluttering your workspace.

Reliable and Efficient: Built for MetaTrader 5, it handles large trade histories with minimal impact on platform performance.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Trade History By Magic empowers you to stay on top of your trading performance with clarity and confidence. Get it now and take control of your trading insights!