Quantum Breaker PRO

Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System

Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market.


⚡ Key Features

🎯 Smart Breakout Detection

  • Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms
  • Places strategic buy-stop orders above resistance levels
  • Places strategic sell-stop orders below support levels
  • Filters out false breakouts with intelligent price action validation


🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

  • Automatic Position Sizing: Risk-based lot calculation as percentage of account balance
  • Stop Loss Protection: Customizable stop loss levels (default: 15 pips)
  • Take Profit Optimization: Flexible take profit targets (default: 100 pips)
  • Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop loss to lock in profits as trades move favorably


Flexible Time Management

  • Trading Hours Control: Set specific start and end hours for trading activity
  • Order Expiration: Automatic order cleanup after specified number of bars
  • New Bar Detection: Ensures orders are only placed on fresh market conditions


🔧 Highly Customizable

  • Risk Percentage: Adjustable risk per trade (default: 1% of account)
  • Timeframe Flexibility: Works on any timeframe from M1 to M5
  • Magic Number: Unique EA identification for multi-strategy accounts
  • Custom Comments: Personalized trade labeling


💡 How It Works

Quantum Breaker PRO employs a proven breakout strategy:

  1. Market Analysis: Continuously scans for recent swing highs and lows
  2. Order Placement: Places pending orders at key breakout levels
  3. Risk Control: Automatically calculates optimal position sizes
  4. Trade Management: Monitors positions with trailing stops and profit targets
  5. Session Management: Respects your chosen trading hours


🎛️ Easy Setup Parameters

Parameter       Description       Default  
Risk Percent       Risk as % of trading capital       1%  
Take Profit       Profit target in points       250 (25 pips)  
Stop Loss       Maximum loss in points       200 (20 pips)  
Trailing Stop       Dynamic stop loss       15 (1.5 pip)  
Start Hour       Trading session start       Inactive  
End Hour       Trading session end       Inactive
  


🏆 Why Choose Quantum Breaker PRO?

Proven Strategy: Based on time-tested breakout principles

Automated Execution: No manual intervention required

Risk-Controlled: Built-in money management

Flexible: Adapts to any market condition

User-Friendly: Simple setup, professional results

Reliable: Robust code with error handling


🔥 Perfect For:

  • Scalpers seeking quick breakout profits
  • Professional Traders wanting systematic execution
  • Beginners needing a reliable automated system


💪 Developed with Passion

This Expert Advisor has been developed with tremendous love and dedication to the trading community. Every line of code has been carefully crafted to ensure reliability, profitability, and ease of use. The result is a professional-grade trading tool that brings institutional-level breakout strategies to your personal trading.

🎯 Ready to Break Through?

Quantum Breaker PRO is your gateway to consistent breakout trading success. Mainly built for trading XAU/USD and USD/JPY, this EA adapts to market conditions and executes trades with precision timing.

Start your journey to automated breakout profits today!

"Happy Trading!!!" - From the developer who believes in your trading success


📈 Recommended Settings:

  • Main Pairs: GOLD(XAU/USD), USD/JPY, you may test out any instruments that interests you
  • Timeframe: M1 , M5 (best but you can test for best results)
  • Account Type: Low spread or ECN highly recommended - $6 commission and below is good, the lowest will ensure consistent profitability
  • Minimum Deposit: $100


⚠️ Important Notes:

  • Test on demo account first or a small live account
  • Must use a VPS with Servers near the Broker's servers to ensure zero/low latency
  • Ensure good broker conditions
  • Monitor during high-impact news events
  • Adjust risk percentage based on your comfort level


Download Quantum Breaker PRO today and experience the power of intelligent breakout trading!!!


⚠️ Important Financial Disclaimer

Trading in the financial markets involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance — whether in back testing or live trading — is not indicative of future results.

The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this EA. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and risk management.

It is strongly recommended to test this EA on a demo account or with small risk amount and settings before going live with large amounts. Make sure you understand how the EA works and use proper money management at all times.


