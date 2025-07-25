Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System

Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market.





⚡ Key Features

🎯 Smart Breakout Detection

Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms

Places strategic buy-stop orders above resistance levels

Places strategic sell-stop orders below support levels

Filters out false breakouts with intelligent price action validation





🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Automatic Position Sizing : Risk-based lot calculation as percentage of account balance

: Risk-based lot calculation as percentage of account balance Stop Loss Protection : Customizable stop loss levels (default: 15 pips)

: Customizable stop loss levels (default: 15 pips) Take Profit Optimization : Flexible take profit targets (default: 100 pips)

: Flexible take profit targets (default: 100 pips) Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop loss to lock in profits as trades move favorably





⏰ Flexible Time Management

Trading Hours Control : Set specific start and end hours for trading activity

: Set specific start and end hours for trading activity Order Expiration : Automatic order cleanup after specified number of bars

: Automatic order cleanup after specified number of bars New Bar Detection: Ensures orders are only placed on fresh market conditions





🔧 Highly Customizable

Risk Percentage : Adjustable risk per trade (default: 1% of account)

: Adjustable risk per trade (default: 1% of account) Timeframe Flexibility : Works on any timeframe from M1 to M5

: Works on any timeframe from M1 to M5 Magic Number : Unique EA identification for multi-strategy accounts

: Unique EA identification for multi-strategy accounts Custom Comments: Personalized trade labeling





💡 How It Works

Quantum Breaker PRO employs a proven breakout strategy:

Market Analysis: Continuously scans for recent swing highs and lows Order Placement: Places pending orders at key breakout levels Risk Control: Automatically calculates optimal position sizes Trade Management: Monitors positions with trailing stops and profit targets Session Management: Respects your chosen trading hours





🎛️ Easy Setup Parameters

Parameter Description Default Risk Percent Risk as % of trading capital 1% Take Profit Profit target in points 250 (25 pips) Stop Loss Maximum loss in points 200 (20 pips) Trailing Stop Dynamic stop loss 15 (1.5 pip) Start Hour Trading session start Inactive End Hour Trading session end Inactive







🏆 Why Choose Quantum Breaker PRO?

✅ Proven Strategy: Based on time-tested breakout principles

✅ Automated Execution: No manual intervention required

✅ Risk-Controlled: Built-in money management

✅ Flexible: Adapts to any market condition

✅ User-Friendly: Simple setup, professional results

✅ Reliable: Robust code with error handling





🔥 Perfect For:

Scalpers seeking quick breakout profits

seeking quick breakout profits Professional Traders wanting systematic execution

wanting systematic execution Beginners needing a reliable automated system





💪 Developed with Passion

This Expert Advisor has been developed with tremendous love and dedication to the trading community. Every line of code has been carefully crafted to ensure reliability, profitability, and ease of use. The result is a professional-grade trading tool that brings institutional-level breakout strategies to your personal trading.

🎯 Ready to Break Through?

Quantum Breaker PRO is your gateway to consistent breakout trading success. Mainly built for trading XAU/USD and USD/JPY, this EA adapts to market conditions and executes trades with precision timing.

Start your journey to automated breakout profits today!

"Happy Trading!!!" - From the developer who believes in your trading success





📈 Recommended Settings:

Main Pairs : GOLD(XAU/USD), USD/JPY, you may test out any instruments that interests you

: GOLD(XAU/USD), USD/JPY, you may test out any instruments that interests you Timeframe : M1 , M5 (best but you can test for best results)

: M1 , M5 (best but you can test for best results) Account Type : Low spread or ECN highly recommended - $6 commission and below is good, the lowest will ensure consistent profitability

: Low spread or ECN highly recommended - $6 commission and below is good, the lowest will ensure consistent profitability Minimum Deposit: $100





⚠️ Important Notes:

Test on demo account first or a small live account

Must use a VPS with Servers near the Broker's servers to ensure zero/low latency

Ensure good broker conditions

Monitor during high-impact news events

Adjust risk percentage based on your comfort level





Download Quantum Breaker PRO today and experience the power of intelligent breakout trading!!!





⚠️ Important Financial Disclaimer

Trading in the financial markets involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance — whether in back testing or live trading — is not indicative of future results.

The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this EA. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and risk management.

It is strongly recommended to test this EA on a demo account or with small risk amount and settings before going live with large amounts. Make sure you understand how the EA works and use proper money management at all times.



