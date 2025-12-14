Ast Crosshair for MT4

A simple crosshair indicator for MT4.

Main features

  • Displays crosshair guidelines (price/time) that follow your mouse cursor, allowing you to check chart information intuitively.
  • Designed to minimize calculations, so it runs lightweight and has minimal impact on chart performance.
  • When the mouse cursor leaves the chart area, the crosshair automatically disappears, so unnecessary lines won’t remain on the chart.

Recommended for

  • Those who want to improve the efficiency of top-down analysis and overall market context
  • Those who want a simple yet practical chart customization
  • Those who want to confirm highs/lows, necklines, and other key levels intuitively and accurately

How to use

  1. Apply “Ast Crosshair” to the target chart to start using it immediately.
  2. On the chart, the crosshair guidelines aligned with price/time will follow your mouse cursor.
  3. If needed, adjust parameters such as color and offsets to suit your environment.

Parameters

  • Crosshair color
    Sets the color of the crosshair (vertical and horizontal lines).
  • Horizontal offset
    Adjusts the horizontal offset of the vertical line in pixels.
    Positive values move it to the “right”, negative values to the “left”.
  • Vertical offset
    Adjusts the vertical offset of the horizontal line in pixels.
    Positive values move it “down”, negative values “up”.
  • Idle auto hide
    Automatically hides the crosshair when the mouse has not moved for 5 seconds.

Notes

  • This indicator is a guide tool. It does not include trading signals or any auto-trading functions.
  • Display and behavior may vary depending on your broker and MT4 version.
  • It is not designed to display on subwindows (indicator subwindows).
  • The crosshair doesn’t appear in the Object List by design, so it cannot be manipulated or deleted directly.
    To disable it, remove this indicator from the chart.
  • Due to MT4 limitations, if you move the mouse cursor outside the chart very quickly, leaving the chart area may not be detected.

