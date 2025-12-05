MT5 Trade Copier Plus
- Yardımcı programlar
- Niccyril Chirindo
- Sürüm: 1.0
SMART TRADE COPIER MT5 - PROFESSIONAL LOCAL COPIER
Copy trades instantly between multiple MT5 accounts on the same
computer or VPS. Fast, reliable, and works with ANY broker.
🎯 KEY FEATURES
✅ MASTER/SLAVE ARCHITECTURE
- One master account → unlimited slave accounts
- Lightning-fast local file system (zero latency)
- No internet connection required
- Works on same computer or VPS only
✅ INTELLIGENT SYMBOL MAPPING
- Automatic symbol matching across brokers
- Handles suffix differences (.a, .z, .m, .ecn, .raw, etc.)
- Works with Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto, Synthetics
- Smart detection for Boom/Crash and Volatility indices
✅ COMPLETE TRADE COPYING
- Market orders (Buy/Sell) - instant replication
- Pending orders (Limit, Stop, Stop-Limit)
- TP/SL modifications in real-time
- Trade closures synchronized
- Pending order deletions
✅ PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
- Real-time statistics and monitoring
- Auto-resizes for mobile, tablet, desktop
- Track positions, pending orders, P/L
- Monitor signals sent/received
- Error tracking and alerts
- Modern dark theme interface
✅ ADVANCED FILTERING
- Filter by Magic Number
- Filter by Trade Comment
- Copy only Long trades
- Copy only Short trades
- Time-based filtering (hours/days)
- Custom copy schedules
✅ RISK MANAGEMENT
- Maximum daily drawdown protection (%)
- Minimum position age before closing
- Volume normalization across accounts
- Independent TP/SL copying control
- Balance protection features
✅ SMART FEATURES
- Waits for master before closing slave positions
- Tracks all modifications and syncs instantly
- Handles broker-specific volume steps
- Automatic chart color themes (optional)
- Session statistics and reporting
📊 PERFECT FOR
✓ Traders managing multiple accounts
✓ Prop firm challenge copying
✓ Family account management
✓ Testing on live + demo simultaneously
✓ Portfolio diversification across brokers
✓ Signal providers with client accounts
✓ Scaling profitable strategies
⚙️ HOW IT WORKS - 3 SIMPLE STEPS
STEP 1: MASTER SETUP
- Attach EA to any chart on master account
- Set "Master Mode = true"
- Configure your copy preferences
STEP 2: SLAVE SETUP
- Attach EA to any chart on each slave account
- Set "Master Mode = false"
- EA automatically scans and connects
STEP 3: MONITOR
- Watch the live dashboard
- All trades copy instantly
- Full control with pause/resume anytime
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
- This is a LOCAL copier (same computer/VPS only)
- NOT for copying between different computers/locations
- Requires file system access permissions
- Always test on demo accounts first
- Use proper risk management
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Read user manual before going live
Copyright 2026, Volatilityplus Trading Corp.