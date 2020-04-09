MT5 Trade Copier Plus

SMART TRADE COPIER MT5 - LOCAL TRADE REPLICATOR

Copy trades instantly between multiple MT5 accounts on the same computer or VPS. Fast, reliable local copying system.

WHAT IT DOES

Replicates all trading activity from one master account to unlimited slave accounts running on the same machine.

Copies:

  • Market orders (Buy/Sell)
  • Pending orders (all types)
  • TP/SL modifications
  • Trade closures and deletions

KEY FEATURES

Smart Symbol Matching

  • Handles different broker suffixes (.a, .z, .m, .ecn, etc.)
  • Works with Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto, Synthetics

Filtering Options

  • Magic Number filtering
  • Trade Comment filtering
  • Direction filters (Long/Short only)
  • Time-based schedules

Risk Management

  • Daily drawdown limit
  • Volume normalization
  • Independent TP/SL control
  • Balance protection

Live Dashboard

  • Real-time statistics
  • Position tracking
  • Error alerts
  • P/L monitoring

SETUP

Master Account:

  1. Attach EA to chart
  2. Set "Master Mode = true"
  3. Configure preferences

Slave Accounts:

  1. Attach EA to chart
  2. Set "Master Mode = false"
  3. EA auto-connects

REQUIREMENTS

  • MT5 build 3802+
  • All accounts on same computer/VPS
  • File system permissions enabled

IMPORTANT NOTES

  • LOCAL ONLY - Same computer/VPS required
  • Test on demo first
  • Verify symbol compatibility
  • Monitor operation regularly
  • Trading involves risk of loss

Developer: Experienced MQL5 programmer
Contact: MQL5 messaging
Website: https://www.volatilityplus.com

