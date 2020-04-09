MT5 Trade Copier Plus
SMART TRADE COPIER MT5 - LOCAL TRADE REPLICATOR
Developer: Experienced MQL5 programmer
Copy trades instantly between multiple MT5 accounts on the same computer or VPS. Fast, reliable local copying system.
WHAT IT DOES
Replicates all trading activity from one master account to unlimited slave accounts running on the same machine.
Copies:
- Market orders (Buy/Sell)
- Pending orders (all types)
- TP/SL modifications
- Trade closures and deletions
KEY FEATURES
Smart Symbol Matching
- Handles different broker suffixes (.a, .z, .m, .ecn, etc.)
- Works with Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto, Synthetics
Filtering Options
- Magic Number filtering
- Trade Comment filtering
- Direction filters (Long/Short only)
- Time-based schedules
Risk Management
- Daily drawdown limit
- Volume normalization
- Independent TP/SL control
- Balance protection
Live Dashboard
- Real-time statistics
- Position tracking
- Error alerts
- P/L monitoring
SETUP
Master Account:
- Attach EA to chart
- Set "Master Mode = true"
- Configure preferences
Slave Accounts:
- Attach EA to chart
- Set "Master Mode = false"
- EA auto-connects
REQUIREMENTS
- MT5 build 3802+
- All accounts on same computer/VPS
- File system permissions enabled
IMPORTANT NOTES
- LOCAL ONLY - Same computer/VPS required
- Test on demo first
- Verify symbol compatibility
- Monitor operation regularly
- Trading involves risk of loss
Contact: MQL5 messaging
Website: https://www.volatilityplus.com