AI Daily Trend

AI Trading Dashboard - Retracement Signal Indicator for BOOM & CRASH, PAINX & GAINX

Overview

Professional indicator designed specifically for BOOM, CRASH, PAINX & GAINX synthetic indices. Detects daily trends and generates high-probability retracement signals with intelligent risk assessment.

Key Features

Smart Signal Generation

  • BUY signals on BOOM , GAINX indices only
  • SELL signals on CRASH, PAINX indices only
  • Minimum retracement detection (customizable, default 10 pips can change to 20-30 pips)
  • Signal cooldown to prevent spam (default 5 minutes)

Real-Time Analysis Dashboard

  • Daily trend detection (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
  • Volatility level assessment
  • Multi-factor risk calculation (Very Low to Extreme)
  • Dynamic support/resistance levels
  • Momentum strength indicator

Professional Interface

  • Modern dark-themed dashboard
  • Auto-applies clean chart styling (hides volumes & grid)
  • Color-coded signals and risk levels
  • Bullish candles: Lime Green | Bearish candles: Pure Red

Mobile Push Notifications

  • Real-time alerts via MT5 mobile app
  • Signal type, price, and timestamp included
  • Can be toggled on/off

How It Works

BOOM or GAINX (BUY Only): Detects daily uptrend → Monitors pullback from high → Confirms reversal → Generates BUY signal

CRASH or PAINX(SELL Only): Detects daily downtrend → Monitors bounce from low → Confirms reversal → Generates SELL signal

Adjustable Parameters

  • Enable/Disable push alerts
  • Retracement pips threshold (default: 10)
  • Daily trend threshold (default: 0.10%)
  • Signal cooldown minutes (default: 5)

Technical Details

  • Version: 2.31
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbols: BOOM & CRASH  PAINX & GAINX indices only
  • Resources: Minimal CPU/memory usage

Installation

  1. Install indicator in MT5
  2. Drag onto BOOM (GAINX) or CRASH (PAINX) chart
  3. Adjust parameters if needed (or use defaults)
  4. Chart automatically applies professional theme
  5. Monitor dashboard for signals

Important

  • Symbol filtering prevents counter-trend trading
  • Works on all timeframes (analyzes daily trend)
  • Chart colors/settings auto-restore when removed
  • Not for forex pairs or standard instruments

Risk Disclaimer

This is a technical analysis tool. Trading involves risk. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Developer: Volatilityplus | Website: www.volatilityplus.com


Craig1984
66
Craig1984 2025.08.14 03:25 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Niccyril Chirindo
3941
Geliştiriciden yanıt Niccyril Chirindo 2025.08.14 14:33
Okay Boss Will Improve to accommodate those
İncelemeye yanıt