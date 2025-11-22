Eabotpro Copy Trade is a simple and robust file-based trade copier EA for MetaTrader 5. It can work in two modes inside the same file: MASTER (writes all trades to a common file) and SLAVE (reads the file and copies the trades to another account). This makes it easy to copy trades between multiple MT5 accounts on the same PC or VPS without DLLs or external servers.





Main features:

- Single EA with dual mode: MASTER or SLAVE (selectable by input)

- Copies market orders (BUY/SELL) and pending orders (LIMIT/STOP/STOP LIMIT)

- Copies volume, SL, TP and entry price for pending orders

- Detects and copies close/delete actions from the master

- Detects and copies SL/TP modifications (UPDATE commands)

- Multi symbol support with option to copy all symbols or only the chart symbol

- Symbol mapping (alias) to handle different broker suffixes (e.g. XAUUSD -> XAUUSD.sd)

- Optional symbol whitelist (AllowedList) on the slave side

- Automatic volume mode (copy master lots) or fixed manual volume

- Basic safety controls: volume validation, max commands per tick, slippage input

- Built-in expiry date (year/month/day) to use the EA as a time-limited copier/license





Usage:

- On the MASTER account: attach the EA, set Mode = MASTER, choose a FileName (shared file) and trade normally (manual or by EA). The EA will write OPEN/CLOSE/PENDING/DELETE/UPDATE commands to the file.

- On the SLAVE account(s): attach the same EA, set Mode = SLAVE with the same FileName, adjust AutoMode/ManualVolume/MultiSymbol/AllowedList/AliasMap and expiry date. The EA will read the file and execute the corresponding trades on the slave account.





Eabotpro Copy Trade is designed for traders who want a clean, fast and easy-to-use local copy trading solution for MT5, suitable for personal accounts, client accounts or prop accounts.



