Trade Mirror Pro
- Yardımcı programlar
- Niccyril Chirindo
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 20 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
Trade Mirror Pro - Professional Multi-Terminal Trade Copying Solution
Trade Mirror Pro provides reliable position copying between multiple MT5 terminals using file-based communication. No DLL imports required, ensuring compatibility with all MT5 installations including VPS and restricted environments.
Key Features:
- Master/Slave architecture supporting unlimited slave terminals
- Real-time position opening, modification, and closing synchronization
- Stop Loss and Take Profit updates copied instantly
- Individual lot multipliers per slave terminal
- No network configuration or complex setup required
- Works on same computer or across network shares
- File-based communication ensures reliability and persistence
Technical Specifications:
- Update interval: 60ms (configurable)
- Compatible with all symbol types
- Automatic symbol validation and lot size normalization
- Built-in duplicate signal prevention
- Comprehensive error handling and logging
- Memory-efficient operation with automatic cleanup
Setup Process:
- Install EA on Master terminal, set mode to MASTER
- Install EA on Slave terminal(s), set mode to SLAVE
- Ensure identical CopierID on all terminals
- Start trading - positions copy automatically
Use Cases:
- Portfolio diversification across multiple accounts
- Risk distribution with different lot sizes
- Account management with varying risk levels
- Backup trading execution
- Multi-broker position replication
Requirements:
- MT5 build 2715 or higher
- File access permissions (standard MT5 installation)
- Shared folder access for multi-computer setups
Trade Mirror Pro eliminates the complexity of trade copying while maintaining professional-grade reliability and performance. The file-based approach ensures your trades are copied consistently without requiring special permissions or complex network configurations.