Equilibrium Pro MT5

🎯 EQUILIBRIUM PRO – Advanced Mean Reversion System

💰 LAUNCH OFFER: $299 → $149





🌟 ELEVATE YOUR TRADING WITH INSTITUTIONAL-LEVEL INTELLIGENCE

Equilibrium Pro is a professional-grade EA designed for traders seeking stable performance, advanced automation, and maximum protection in ranging markets.

It combines mathematical mean reversion principles with a fully controlled grid system and institutional-level risk management.





💎 WHY EQUILIBRIUM PRO IS DIFFERENT

⚙️ 1. Proven Mean Reversion Logic

Uses Bollinger Bands and an optional RSI filter to detect extreme price deviations with a high probability of reversal.

⚙️ 2. Controlled Grid + Intelligent Martingale

A safe and optimized position-averaging engine:

✔ Controlled lot increment

✔ Configurable grid spacing

✔ Maximum grid levels to prevent overexposure

✔ Synchronized Take Profit based on average price

No blind martingale. No unnecessary risk.

⚙️ 3. High-Level Risk Management

Built-in protections:

🛡 Drawdown limit

🛡 Spread filter

🛡 Slippage control

🛡 Maximum lot size limit

Designed to withstand difficult market conditions, not just pass backtests.





🚀 MAIN FEATURES

🔍 Advanced Technical Analysis

Configurable Bollinger Bands

Optional RSI filter

Works on all timeframes (ideal: M5–H1)

🔧 Full Parameter Control

Strategy

BB period & deviation

RSI period & levels

Enable/disable filters

Grid

Initial lot

Martingale multiplier

Maximum levels

Grid spacing

Maximum lot size

Risk Management

TP in pips

Minimum basket profit to close

Maximum drawdown

System

Magic number

Spread filter

Trade comments

Show/hide dashboard



🔧 SPECIFICATIONS Platform: MT5

Language: MQL5

Minimum deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)

Recommended leverage: 1:100+

Compatible with all account types

VPS recommended

⚠️ RISK WARNING This EA uses a controlled grid/martingale system. Strong directional trends can cause drawdowns.

Always test in a demo account before live trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.









