Quantum Storm AI

🌪️ QUANTUM STORM AI .

Advanced Hedging System🏆 Professional Forex EA with Smart Risk Management  
Quantum Storm AI is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for EURUSD that combines intelligent hedging, grid trading, and level-based strategies to deliver consistent profits while protecting your capital.

 KEY FEATURES

🔒 Advanced Hedging Protection

  • Smart Hedging System: Automatically opens protective positions when market moves against you

  • Risk Control: Built-in recovery mechanism with configurable multiplier

  • Capital Protection: Prevents account blow-up during volatile market conditions

📊 Intelligent Trading Logic

  • Level-Based Entries: Trades at calculated support/resistance levels

  • Grid Strategy: Places pending orders at strategic price points

  • Lookback Analysis: Uses historical high/low points for decision making

  • Auto Lot Management: Dynamic position sizing based on account growth

🎯 High Performance Results

  • 99% Win Rate in historical testing

  • Profit Factor: 4.61 - Exceptional risk/reward ratio

  • 1,767.44 USD Profit from 10,000 USD deposit in 1-year test

  • 200 Trades Executed with precision timing

⚙️ Professional Settings & Customization

GLOBAL SETTINGS

  • Dashboard Language: English, Arabic, French, Chinese support

  • Visual Interface: Clean on-chart display with real-time statistics

MONEY MANAGEMENT

  • Base Lot Size: Start with your preferred position size

  • Auto Lot %: Automatic lot growth based on account performance

  • Recovery Multiplier: Adjust recovery aggression during hedge mode

  • Profit Target: Set your take profit in pips

STRATEGY SETTINGS

  • Sell Stop Offset: Distance from high for sell entries

  • Hedge Distance: Gap between main and hedge positions

  • Lookback Candles: Historical period for level calculation

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for order management

📈 PROVEN PERFORMANCE

Backtest Results (2025 Full Year)

text

✅ Total Net Profit: $1,767.44 ✅ Profit Factor: 4.61 ✅ Recovery Factor: 1.92 ✅ Win Rate: 99% ✅ Total Trades: 200 ✅ Sharpe Ratio: 7.43

Risk Management Statistics

  • Maximum Drawdown: Minimal and controlled

  • Consecutive Wins: 90 trades without loss

  • Average Profit per Trade: $17.67

  • Balance Protection: Never risk more than configured

🛡️ SAFETY & PROTECTION

Multi-Layer Security System

  1. Stop Level Validation: All orders respect broker requirements

  2. Balance Monitoring: Prevents over-leveraging

  3. Order Validation: Checks all conditions before execution

  4. Error Handling: Comprehensive logging and recovery

Account Protection Features

  • Automatic Stop Trading: During news events (optional)

  • Daily/Weekly Limits: Configurable profit/loss limits

  • Time-Based Control: Set trading hours for specific sessions

  • Friday Close: Automatic position closing before weekend

🖥️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: EURUSD (easily adjustable to other pairs)

  • Timeframe: M5 to H1 (recommended H1)

  • Brokers: Works with any broker supporting hedging accounts

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

System Requirements

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $1,000+)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

  • Spread: Works with any spread (ECN accounts ideal)

  • Execution: Requires fast execution for optimal results

📋 INPUT PARAMETERS LIST

Global Settings

  • InpLanguage  - Dashboard display language (English/Arabic/French/Chinese)

Money Management

  • InpLotSize  - Base lot size for trading

  • InpAutoLotPercent  - Percentage for automatic lot growth

  • InpMultiplier  - Recovery multiplier during hedge mode

  • InpProfitTargetInPips  - Take profit distance in pips

Strategy Settings

  • InpOffset  - Distance from high/low for pending orders

  • InpHedgeDist  - Gap between main and hedge positions

  • InpLookback  - Number of candles for level calculation

  • InpMagicNum  - Unique magic number for order identification

🚀 GETTING STARTED

Easy Setup Process

  1. Attach EA to EURUSD H1 chart

  2. Configure basic parameters (lot size, risk level)

  3. Enable AutoTrading in MT5

  4. Monitor through on-chart dashboard

Recommended Settings

  • Initial Deposit: $1,000+

  • Base Lot: 0.01

  • Auto Lot %: 50%

  • Profit Target: 50 pips

  • Lookback: 100 candles


Price Path Zone
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Göstergeler
Price Path Zone , MT5 için tasarlanmış, yüksek olasılıklı piyasa hareket alanlarını görselleştiren profesyonel bir sinyal göstergesidir. Kritik fiyat hareketi bölgelerini belirleyerek, piyasanın akmasının beklendiği bir "Fiyat Yolu" kutusu yansıtır ve işlemcilere net, uygulanabilir işlem kurulumları sağlar. Temel İşlevsellik Gösterge, özelleştirilebilir bir Analiz Periyodu'na dayalı olarak piyasayı fiyat tükenmesi ve dönüş kalıpları için tarar. Yerel bir yüksek veya düşükte potansiyel bir dönüş
Momentum Pulse Hunter
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Momentum Pulse Hunter Pro MetaTrader 5 için Elit Yüksek Frekanslı Momentum Skalperı Genel Bakış Momentum Pulse Hunter, hızlı fiyat genişlemelerini ("Patlamalar") cerrahi hassasiyetle yakalamak için tasarlanmış sofistike bir yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) Uzman Danışmanıdır. Gecikmeli göstergelere dayanan geleneksel EA'ların aksine, bu EA, mum kapanmadan önce momentumdan yararlanmak için birden fazla yüksek hızlı işleme girerek, gerçek zamanlı likidite artışlarını tespit etmek için   İstemci Ta
