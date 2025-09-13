Lunox Synth

LUNOX SYNTH — Smart S/R + Candle-Pattern EA for Deriv (MT5)

LUNOX SYNTH is a precision entry Expert Advisor built for the Deriv Step Indices (Step 100–500) it also trades EURUSD & GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5. It combines continuous Support/Resistance (S/R) mapping, a “lock & retest” breakout engine, and price-action confirmations to time entries with disciplined risk control.

Inputs (highlights)

  • Symbols: Enable Step 100–500 individually

  • CandlePatternTF: default M15 (choose what fits your strategy)

  • SupportResistanceLookback: default 50 bars

  • Use… toggles: choose which patterns to trade

  • FinalGuardRule: strict / in-zone / relaxed closing rule

  • FreezeSRDuringConfirm: avoid zone drift between bars

  • RiskPercent, TP_RR_Ratio, ExtraSLPoints

  • UseBreakEven, BE_RR_Level, BE_BufferPoints

  • UseTrailingStop, TrailingStopPoints, TrailingStepPoints

  • MaxTradesPerDay

  • Alerts: terminal/push, pre-confirm and confirmation messages

Recommended usage

  • Timeframe: Start with M15 or M30 on your chosen Step Index; adjust if you prefer tighter/looser structure.

  • Risk:  0.5–1.0% per trade.

  • RR: Try 1:3 to 1:4 depending on volatility; trailing can lock profits.

Benefits 

  • Built-In Confirmation for Reliability

  • CandlePatternTF

  • Smart Trade Control

  • Alerts & Monitoring

  • Strong risk management


also for the demo when using turn off this (fallback to ensure trades in validation) and also advice to just use DOJI pattern alone 

Note :- Please check out the settings in the screenshots below

























