LUNOX SYNTH is a precision entry Expert Advisor built for the Deriv Step Indices (Step 100–500) it also trades EURUSD & GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5. It combines continuous Support/Resistance (S/R) mapping, a “lock & retest” breakout engine, and price-action confirmations to time entries with disciplined risk control.
Inputs (highlights)
Symbols: Enable Step 100–500 individually
CandlePatternTF: default M15 (choose what fits your strategy)
SupportResistanceLookback: default 50 bars
Use… toggles: choose which patterns to trade
FinalGuardRule: strict / in-zone / relaxed closing rule
FreezeSRDuringConfirm: avoid zone drift between bars
RiskPercent, TP_RR_Ratio, ExtraSLPoints
UseBreakEven, BE_RR_Level, BE_BufferPoints
UseTrailingStop, TrailingStopPoints, TrailingStepPoints
MaxTradesPerDay
Alerts: terminal/push, pre-confirm and confirmation messages
Recommended usage
Timeframe: Start with M15 or M30 on your chosen Step Index; adjust if you prefer tighter/looser structure.
Risk: 0.5–1.0% per trade.
RR: Try 1:3 to 1:4 depending on volatility; trailing can lock profits.
Benefits
Built-In Confirmation for Reliability
CandlePatternTF
Smart Trade Control
Alerts & Monitoring
Strong risk management
