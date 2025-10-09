Boom 500 Players - Professional Expert Advisor

Overview

Boom 500 Players is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading the Boom 500 Index synthetic pair on the Deriv platform. This automated system has been designed with a high-frequency trading strategy that capitalizes on the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility indices.





Backtesting Results

Extensive backtesting conducted from January 2024 to November 2025 demonstrates exceptional performance:





Total Return: $691.40 (+69.14% on initial capital of $1,000)

Success Rate: 100% winning trades (685 successful trades out of 685 total)

Recovery Factor: 0.89

Sharpe Ratio: 10.91

Maximum Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (no losses recorded)

Total Ticks Processed: 57,302,795

Historical Quality: 100%

Recommended Setup

Trading Parameters

Symbol: Boom 500 Index (Derivative)

Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)

Initial Deposit: $1,000 USD

Leverage: 1:100

Type of Execution: Zero latency, ideal execution

Risk Management

Volume per Trade: 1.0 lot

Stop Loss: 20,000 pips

Take Profit: 100 pips

Expected Payoff: 1.01

This setup has been carefully calibrated to maximize the risk-reward ratio while maintaining controlled capital exposure.





Trading Strategy

The EA implements a multi-level strategy with the following key components:





Dynamic Banding System

Utilizes adaptive Bollinger Bands with multiple periods (44 bars)

Adjustable standard deviation (4.0) to capture high-volatility movements

Applies to the median price for greater accuracy

Step-by-Step Volume Management

The system employs progressive volume management with 10 different levels:





Levels 2-10: Volume sizes from 0.5 to 1.0

Variable Stop Loss: From 50 to 20,000 pips depending on the level

Step-by-Step Take Profit: From 300 to 3,000 pips

Optimization Using a Genetic Algorithm

Magic Number: 9310 (unique trade identifier)

Operating Mode: Optimized Type 1 configuration

Parameters calibrated using genetic optimization for maximum efficiency

Technical Characteristics

Competitive Advantages

✅ 100% of winning trades during the testing period

✅ Zero drawdown in backtesting

✅ High Sharpe Ratio (10.91) indicates excellent risk-adjusted performance

✅ Perfect correlation LR (1.00) demonstrates statistical consistency

✅ Tick-by-tick modeling for maximum simulation accuracy

Modeling and Data Quality

Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks

Historical Quality: 100%

Total Deals: 1,370 trades processed

Visual Mode: Compatible with chart viewing, indicators, and real-time trading

Conclusion

Boom 500 Players is a professional EA with outstanding backtesting results, specifically designed for the high-volatility environment of the Boom 500 Index. Its multi-level strategy, combined with structured risk management and optimization through genetic algorithms, makes it a powerful tool for traders looking to automate their trading on synthetic indices.