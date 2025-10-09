Boom 500 Players
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Boom 500 Players - Professional Expert Advisor
Overview
Boom 500 Players is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading the Boom 500 Index synthetic pair on the Deriv platform. This automated system has been designed with a high-frequency trading strategy that capitalizes on the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility indices.
Backtesting Results
Extensive backtesting conducted from January 2024 to November 2025 demonstrates exceptional performance:
Total Return: $691.40 (+69.14% on initial capital of $1,000)
Success Rate: 100% winning trades (685 successful trades out of 685 total)
Recovery Factor: 0.89
Sharpe Ratio: 10.91
Maximum Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (no losses recorded)
Total Ticks Processed: 57,302,795
Historical Quality: 100%
Recommended Setup
Trading Parameters
Symbol: Boom 500 Index (Derivative)
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Initial Deposit: $1,000 USD
Leverage: 1:100
Type of Execution: Zero latency, ideal execution
Risk Management
Volume per Trade: 1.0 lot
Stop Loss: 20,000 pips
Take Profit: 100 pips
Expected Payoff: 1.01
This setup has been carefully calibrated to maximize the risk-reward ratio while maintaining controlled capital exposure.
Trading Strategy
The EA implements a multi-level strategy with the following key components:
Dynamic Banding System
Utilizes adaptive Bollinger Bands with multiple periods (44 bars)
Adjustable standard deviation (4.0) to capture high-volatility movements
Applies to the median price for greater accuracy
Step-by-Step Volume Management
The system employs progressive volume management with 10 different levels:
Levels 2-10: Volume sizes from 0.5 to 1.0
Variable Stop Loss: From 50 to 20,000 pips depending on the level
Step-by-Step Take Profit: From 300 to 3,000 pips
Optimization Using a Genetic Algorithm
Magic Number: 9310 (unique trade identifier)
Operating Mode: Optimized Type 1 configuration
Parameters calibrated using genetic optimization for maximum efficiency
Technical Characteristics
Competitive Advantages
✅ 100% of winning trades during the testing period
✅ Zero drawdown in backtesting
✅ High Sharpe Ratio (10.91) indicates excellent risk-adjusted performance
✅ Perfect correlation LR (1.00) demonstrates statistical consistency
✅ Tick-by-tick modeling for maximum simulation accuracy
Modeling and Data Quality
Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks
Historical Quality: 100%
Total Deals: 1,370 trades processed
Visual Mode: Compatible with chart viewing, indicators, and real-time trading
Conclusion
Boom 500 Players is a professional EA with outstanding backtesting results, specifically designed for the high-volatility environment of the Boom 500 Index. Its multi-level strategy, combined with structured risk management and optimization through genetic algorithms, makes it a powerful tool for traders looking to automate their trading on synthetic indices.