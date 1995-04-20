Candle Pattern Finder MT4
- Göstergeler
- Dwi Nur Prasetyo
- Sürüm: 1.0
Candle Pattern Finder
Candle Pattern Finder is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders easily detect key candlestick patterns in real-time. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, or consolidations, this tool highlights important price action signals directly on the chart — helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions.
Detects popular candlestick patterns:
- Bullish/Bearish Engulfing
- Hammer & Inverted Hammer
- Shooting Star & Hanging Man
- Three White Soldiers
- Three Black Crows
Customizable Settings:
- Choose which patterns to detect
- Set your preferred lookback period
- Customize arrow colors and label styles
Smart Alert System:
- Popup alerts
- Push notifications to mobile
- Email alerts
- No repeated alerts for the same candle!
Clean & Lightweight:
- Minimalistic on-chart display
- No lag or heavy resource usage
- Compatible with all timeframes and currency pairs
Identifying candlestick patterns manually can be time-consuming and error-prone. Candle Pattern Finder automates the process, ensuring you never miss a high-probability setup. It’s perfect for both beginner and experienced traders who value precision, speed, and simplicity.