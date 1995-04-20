Supreme StochRsi

Rsi indicator and Stochastic Combined into one indicator , the Supreme StochRsi doesnt repaint / Back-paint / delay.

can be used as overbought oversold strategy , or trend following on 50 level cross.

if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto: here , and my Supreme Diamond indicator : here

=========================================================================

  • Parameters :
  • Stochastic K and D value , Stochastic period
  • Rsi Period
  • Rsi price

=====================================================================================

Önerilen ürünler
PPR and Engulfing
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
PPR ve Engulfing , MetaTrader 4 (MT4) ticaret platformunda "PPR" ve "Engulfing" desenlerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmış benzersiz bir teknik göstergedir. Bu desenler, potansiyel trend dönüşlerini veya devamlarını gösterebilir ve traderlara piyasaya giriş ve çıkış için değerli sinyaller sağlar. Temel Özellikler: Otomatik Desen Tespiti : Göstergesi, PPR ve Engulfing desenlerini otomatik olarak tanımlar ve grafikte oklarla işaretler. Görsel Sinyaller : Yukarıya doğru yeşil oklar alım noktalarını, a
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Göstergeler
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Göstergeler
QualifiedEngulfing, ProEngulfing Göstergesi'nin ücretsiz sürümüdür. ProEngulfing , Advance Engulf Göstergesi'nin ücretli sürümüdür. İndirin buradan. ProEngulfing'in ücretsiz ve ücretli sürümleri arasındaki fark nedir? Ücretsiz sürümünde bir gün içinde bir sinyal kısıtlaması bulunmaktadır. QualifiedEngulfing Tanıtımı - MT4 İçin Profesyonel Engulf Deseni Göstergeniz QualifiedEngulfing ile precision gücünü serbest bırakın; forex piyasasındaki nitelikli engulf desenlerini belirlemek ve vurgulamak i
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Color Macd Tf
Syarif Nur Arief
Göstergeler
MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Göstergeler
Schaff Trend Cycle nedir? Schaff Trend Cycle (STC), trend dönüşlerini zamanında tespit etmek için tasarlanmış bir osilatör türü göstergedir. Geleneksel hareketli ortalamalar veya MACD gibi göstergelerden farklı olarak, STC piyasa döngülerini momentum ile birleştirerek bir trendin başlangıcını ve sonunu daha net şekilde tanımlamaya yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler Net trend dönüş sinyalleri: Trend yükselirken STC çizgisi yukarı yönelir, düşerken aşağı yönelir. Yatay piyasalarda gürültü azaltımı: D
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
Göstergeler
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
FREE
CCI in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
iCC in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iCCI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iCCI on iMA. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods —Period for iMA. MA_Method — Method for iMA. CCI_Periods —Period for iCCI. CCI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iCCI. CCI_LevelsUp — Level iCCI for up trend. CCI_LevelsDN — Level iCCI for down trend. BarsCount — How many bars will show the line. R
FREE
Live Sup Res MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
Identification of support and resistance areas A useful indicator for traders completely free Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames It has three different trends: short term, medium term, long term Settings: Clr1,2: You can change the color of the lines Type Trend: You can determine the trend Message me for questions, criticism and suggestions
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Göstergeler
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
Multi indicator divergence
Jan Flodin
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies bullish and bearish hidden or regular (classical) divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my  Supply Demand indicator  and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. T
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Göstergeler
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Göstergeler
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Göstergeler
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
WaveTrend Oscilator
Ibrahim Kisioglu
Göstergeler
Wavetrend Oscillator Indicator — Version 1.0 The Wavetrend Oscillator is a momentum-based technical analysis tool. It is designed to highlight potential momentum shifts, areas that may be overbought or oversold, and the prevailing bias when confirmed by a higher timeframe filter. How it works WT1 and WT2 Lines : Crossovers between these lines are used to indicate changes in momentum. WT1 crossing above WT2 suggests bullish conditions. WT1 crossing below WT2 suggests bearish conditions. WT3 High
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Göstergeler
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Magic SMA
Imre Heli
Göstergeler
The Magic SMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Göstergeler
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Supply Demand Ribbon MT4 Basic
Gia Thong Nguyen
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Supply Demand Ribbon is an indicator with moving supply and demand lines that help you identify price zones more easily. The indicator helps you determine flexible entry, stop loss, and take profit areas. There are also strategies for algorithmically changing ribbon colors. From there you can come up with many trading strategies for yourself! MT5 Version:   Click here! You can explore many feature in   Advanced   version   here ! You can combine it with our indicators below to make your tradin
FREE
MTF Heiken Ashi MA
Brian Lillard
Göstergeler
MTF Heiken Ashi MA is a multiple timeframe Heiken Ashi & Moving Average indicator. Fully customizable for advanced & unique Heiken Ashi & Moving Average calculations. Key Features Modified appearance and appeal from the traditional using only H eiken Ashi MA bodies. MTF Higher or lower timeframes available making this it great for trends and scalping. There are many settings that can be non-repaint for signals at a new bar and at bar 0. Inputs Timeframe  = PERIOD_CURRENT - timeframe of Moving
FREE
TIO Oscillator
Ihar Tsitou
Göstergeler
TIO Oscillator - Индикатор собственной разработки, показывающий каждую минуту значения от  М1, М5, М15, М30, Н1, Н4. При превышении критических уровней, например 80 и 20, на всех таймфреймах, мы имеем сильный сигнал на разворот движения.  В индикаторе есть 4 режима подсчета средних значений. Подберите уровни и режимы под свой стиль торговли. Как и все индикаторы, он не Грааль. Это лишь помощник для вашей Торговой Стратегии.
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Göstergeler
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ZHL Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
based on zigzag indicator , the zigzag high low channel indicator is a tool to alert the trader for a trend change , can also be used as dynamic support and resistance, ========================== the indicator has multi time frame option to trade higher or lower time frames channel on current time frame ,  ============================================== Note: this indicator channel lines never repaint
FREE
Supreme HmaSignal
Abdulkarim Karazon
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Supreme HmaSignal indicator is an indicator for trend trading , its main character is the hull moving average colored line , and secondary is buy and sell arrows , arrows are fair but the main focus is on the colored hma , this indicator does not repaint or back paint or delay its signals. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto:   here   , and my Supreme Diamond indicator :   here Parameters:  HMA Period HMA Smoothing HMA Price (close/open) Signal Period (Arrows)
FREE
Sure Reversal
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SURE REVERSAL is a histogram overbought/oversold type indicator that gives key reversal points that indicates a bull or bear market movment this indicator is fusion between moving average and the rsi indicator ,this indicator is non repainter , and is not delayed . Parameters : Ma period  Ma Method Ma Price Sure Period (Rsi) Sure Price (Rsi) ==============
TMA Stochastic
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
TMA Stochastic is an indicator based on stochastic oscillator and tma bands indicator , this indicator is based on a reversal strategy . Recommended time frame : 15 and above  Recommended settings : lower values for scalping , higher values for swing trading  Try the free version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108379 ======================================================================= Parameters :  tma history : how many bars back to show tma bands on stochastic K period (Stochasti
FREE
Supreme Direction
Abdulkarim Karazon
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Supreme Direction is an indicator based on market volatility , the indicator draws a a two lined channel with 2 colors above and below price , this indicator does not repaint or back-paint and signal is not delayed. how to use : long above purple line , short below golden line. Parameters : channel period ========================================================
FREE
Supreme Stoploss
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Stoploss is an indicator for metatrader 4 that is based on the ATR indicator , it gives stoploss/takeprofit as lines drawn above and below the price , this indicator does not repaint/back paint and is not delayed. can be used to determine the stop loss or take profit of a trade using ATR value multiplied by the number set by user. ====================================================================================================== Parameters : ATR SL period : ATR period identity : leave
FREE
Ambitious Dragon EA
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ambitious Dragon EA  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading eurusd 1M Timeframe. The logic behind it is based on opening orders using a mixed strategy , this means that the EA uses hedging logic along side calculated win and loss rate and therefore the ea will decide to open the trades or skip it , since the EA is a mixed strategy ea, it can have huge DD if the aggressive set file is used and will have better DD if the safe mode set is used . Minimum Deposite : 3000$ ============
Bands Sniper
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Sadece 10 kopya güncel fiyatla bundan sonra fiyatı 90$ olacak Zarf ve tma ile okları temel alan Bands Sniper göstergesi, dinamik destek ve direnci göstermesi ve aynı zamanda alım satım okları olarak giriş sinyalleri vermesi nedeniyle çok amaçlı bir göstergedir. Varsayılan Ayarlar 1 saatlik zaman dilimine dayanmaktadır; kılavuzun tamamı için satın alma sonrasında iletişime geçin. Giriş Kuralları: ALIŞ : 1.Mum Her iki bandın altında kapanır          2.Mum 2 yukarı okla (altın ok ve turuncu o
SuperOsma Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
SuperOsma Arrow, alım ve satım sinyalleri veren süper trend osma tabanlı bir göstergedir, gösterge yeniden boyanmaz ve sinyal istatistiklerini gösteren bir gösterge panosuyla birlikte gelir. Önerilen zaman aralığı :15 ve üzeri Satın Al: Çubuk açıkken satın alma oku görünür, tp ve sl'yi grafikte çizildiği gibi ayarlayın. Satış: Çubuk açıkken satış oku görünür, tp ve sl'yi grafikte çizildiği gibi ayarlayın. ================================     Kontrol Paneli geçmiş sinyal bilgilerini gösterir
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
macd ile 3ma çaprazına dayanan ikili ticaret göstergesi, çubuk açıkken alım ve satım sinyalleri verir ve Yeniden Boyanmaz veya Arkadan boyanmaz gösterge martingale ticareti için yapıldığından yüksek kazanma oranına odaklanmaz, gösterge arka arkaya en düşük kaybetme sinyali sayısına odaklanır. Strateji : Minimum Depozito 1000 birimdir, 1 birim ile ticarete başlıyoruz (işlem büyüklüğü her 1000 sermaye için 1 birimdir) Mevcut sinyal kaybolursa bir sonraki sinyalde ticaret boyutunu iki katına çıkarı
Statistic Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
3 hareketli ortalama çapraz stratejisine dayanan İstatistik Oku, grafikte çizilen noktalarda tp ve sl ile alım ve satım sinyalleri verir, kazanma oranını ve kaç işlemin yakın olduğunu, kaçının kazandığını, kaç tanesinin kazandığını gösteren bir arka test panosuyla birlikte gelir kaybedilir, nihai kar elde edilir, gösterge BAR OPEN üzerinde tp ve sl kenarları boyunca ok yazdırır ve ön uyarı verir. Parametreler ayarlar ekran görüntüsünde gösterilmiş ve açıklanmıştır.
Ambitious Donchian
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Ambitious Donchian EA can be downloaded from comment section but it need the ambitious donchian indicator to work. Ambitious Donchian is a Donchian Channel and XO histogram based indicator that gives buy and sell signals in form of up and down arrows with tp and sl as objects on chart. features : 1. Tp and Sl for each signal , the tp and sl can be selected as based on points or ATR value from indicator settings. 2.backtesting dashboard : the dashboard shows the following according to your input
Supreme Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Arrow, mt4 için rsi ve demarker göstergeleri stratejisine dayanan bir ok göstergesidir. strateji trend olan pazarlar için uygundur, ancak özellikle ölçeklendirme için kullanılıyorsa değişen pazarlarda da işe yarar Önerilen zaman aralığı: herhangi biri Önerilen eklentiler: 200 SMA Supreme Arrow göstergesi yeniden veya arka boyama yapmaz ve sinyalde gecikme olmaz
Supreme Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
TV atr kanal göstergesini temel alan Supreme Channel göstergesi, yatırımcıya mevcut trendin olası bir tersine dönüşüne dair ipucu veren dinamik bir destek ve direnç bandıdır. Önerilen zaman aralığı: 15M ve üzeri Önerilen Ayarlar: Varsayılan, ancak yatırımcı gerektiğinde değiştirmeyi seçebilir. Parametreler: 1. kanal Uzunluğu 2.Bant genişliği (iki kanal Hattı arasındaki mesafe) 3.Çarpan (ATR Değer Çarpanı) 4. kanalı göster (Doğru/Yanlış)
Supreme Diamond
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Diamond, ters ve trend ticaret stratejisine dayanan Çok zaman dilimli bir göstergedir, gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boyamaz ve sinyaller gecikmez, gösterge uyarıyla birlikte alım ve satım sinyalleri verir. göstergenin (elmas olarak en iyi girişi kullan) girişinden seçilebilecek 2 sinyal modu vardır, doğru olarak ayarlanırsa gösterge normal mod sinyallerini filtreler ve elmas sinyali olarak mümkün olan en iyi sinyali verir, elmas modunda elmas sinyallerini değiştiremezsiniz . norm
Supreme EmaCross
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme EmaCross iki üstel hareketli ortalamanın kesişimine dayanan bir göstergedir, ema çaprazına dayalı alım satım okları üretir ve sinyal görünümünde uyarı verir, gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boya yapmaz ve oklar gecikmez, gösterge hızlı bir şekilde hareket eder. Yatırımcının gösterge ayarlarına gitmeden ema değerlerini değiştirebildiği ema dönem değişim paneli, panel hareketlidir. =================================================== ==== Parametreler: hızlı dönemler: hızlı ema dönem
Supreme TrendHisto
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme TrendHisto, aşağı ve yukarı trend sinyalleri veren bir trend göstergesidir, gösterge bir histogram görevi görür, gösterge yeniden boyamaz/geri boyamaz/geciktirmez. Strateji Alış Ticareti: 0,65'in üzerindeki histogram çaprazı, alım ticaretini açıyoruz, çıkış için histogram 0,70 seviyesine ulaştığında çıkabilirsiniz veya iyi bir şekilde çıkabilirsiniz. Satış Ticareti: histogram -0,65'in altında kesişiyor, alım ticaretini açıyoruz, çıkış için histogram -0,70 seviyesine ulaştığında çıkab
Supreme MaColor
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme MaColor is an indicator based on moving average indicator , it gives up and down trend colors and it has different moving averages types and has multi time frame function , this indicator does not repaint/back-paint/delay signal. =================================================================================== Parameters : Timeframe (what time frame to use to draw Supreme Ma) Ma Period  Ma Type Ma Price (close/open...etc) Average Shift (Ma shift) Multi Time frame on/off ===============
Supreme MaChannel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme MaChannel is an indicator based on moving averages , the indicator gives dynamic support and resistance in bands format. Recommended for reversal traders , add it to your reversal strategy. Parameters :  Supreme MA Period : ma periods Supreme MA Price : close/open/high/low..etc Supreme MA Type : Simple/Exponential/Smoothed/Linear Weighted Deviation : bands deviation the distance between the two band lines
Supreme Entry
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Entry is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle open/close (depends what you set it to be from inputs) . this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , close on well or on opposite signal . Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon to your existing strategy ,
Stoch Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
STOCH ARROW is a long short arrow signal type indicator that is based on standard stochastic oscillator this indicator has 3 methods of giving long and short signal that are as follow : 1.whenever stochastic lines cross 2.when a cross happens in overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on overbought zone cross , long arrow on oversold zone cross) 3.when stochastic lines leave overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on leave from overbought zone  , long arrow leave on oversold zone) this ind
Supreme Trend
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Trend is a reversal/continuation type Oscillator type indicator that is based on Moving average and stochastic indicators this indicator can be used in two methods : Reversal Method : short when golden arrow appear after arrows were above upper level (e.g 70) Reversal Method : long when Purple arrow appear after arrows were below lower level (e.g 30) Trend Method : long when arrows cross above 50 level line , short when arrows cross below 50 level line. use higher ma and stochastic peri
FireArrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
FireArrow is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals with tp and sl levels , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle close along side tp and sl levels on chart for each signal this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , set tp as drawn on chart along side sl. Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon t
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Binary Sniper, ikili opsiyon ticareti için alım ve satım sinyalleri veren bir mt4 göstergesidir, bu göstergenin farklı bir yaklaşımı vardır, İkili opsiyon ticaretinde bu gösterge sinyali yeniden boyamaz veya geciktirmez. GİRİŞ KURALLARI: 1. ARAMA (SATIN AL), Kırmızı bir mum, kırmızı olduktan sonra yeşil üzerine ikili keskin nişancı çubuğu rengiyle kapandığında. (ilk renk çevirme) 2. PUT (SAT), Yeşil bir mum yeşil olduktan sonra kırmızı üzerine ikili keskin nişancı çubuğu rengiyle kapandığında (
StalkeR Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (3)
Göstergeler
StalkeR Arrow, çubuk açık/iç çubukta alım satım sinyali veren bir ok göstergesidir, bu gösterge fiyat hareket kalıplarına ve fraktallara dayanmaktadır. bu gösterge her alış ve satış sinyali için tp ve sl'yi verir, tp ve sl her sinyalin üstünde ve altında çizgiler halindedir, yeni bir sinyal oluşana kadar uzanırlar Bu gösterge, geçmiş sinyallerin kazanç/mağlubiyet istatistiklerini veren bir geriye dönük test paneline/gösterge panosuna sahiptir, bu gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boyama yapm
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Renko Star, renko grafikleriyle işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış mt4 ok tipi bir göstergedir, bu gösterge, tüccara kazanma oranı ve kazanılan puanlar gibi yararlı bilgileri söyleyen bir geriye dönük test panosuna sahiptir, ayrıca atr x çarpımında tp ve sl'yi verir, bu gösterge onun değerini verir. Bar açık veya bar içi sinyal üzerinde sinyalin verildiği yerde tam fiyatı işaret edecek sarı bir işaret bulunur, bu göstergeyi kullanmanın yolu göstergenin verdiği oka göre alış veya satış açmak ve tp'yi
SuperEntryx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Super Entry, ATR değerine dayalı olan ve değiştirilebilen ve ayarlanabilen yan tp ve sl seviyelerini tek başına uzun ve kısa sinyaller veren, hepsi bir arada ok tipi bir göstergedir; bu gösterge, kazanma oranını ve diğer istatistikleri gösteren bir geriye dönük test paneli sağlar. ne kadar doğruluk bekleneceğine dair net bir görüş sağlar. bu gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boyama yapmaz ve sinyal gecikme olmadan çubuk açıkken gelir. Parametreler: ayarlar: gösterge tp ve sl değerleri ve ge
Renko Masterx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Renko Masterx, renko grafikleriyle işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış mt4 ok tipi bir göstergedir, bu gösterge, tüccara kazanma oranı ve kazanılan puanlar gibi yararlı bilgileri söyleyen bir geriye dönük test panosuna sahiptir, ayrıca atr x çarpımında tp ve sl'yi verir, bu gösterge onun değerini verir. Çubuk açık veya çubuk içi sinyalin verildiği ve sinyalin verildiği tam fiyatı işaretleyecek beyaz bir işaretleyicinin bulunduğu bu göstergeyi kullanmanın yolu, göstergenin verdiği oka göre bir alım ve
Spider Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Örümcek renko oku, çubuk açık/iç çubukta sinyal veren ve sinyali çizmek için 2 strateji kullanan renko tabanlı bir ok göstergesidir. Bu gösterge, bir çubuk TP'yi ölçeklendirmek için veya ayarlarında daha yüksek periyotlarla kullanılırsa ticareti değiştirmek için kullanılabilir. Bu gösterge asla yeniden boyamaz veya arka boyama yapmaz. =================================================== ======= Parametreler: Giriş Dönemi : ana sinyal dönemi Filtre Periyodu : sinyal filtre periyodu Uyarılar =====
Binary ATMx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
İkili atm, 2 parçaya dayanan bir ikili opsiyon sinyalleri göstergesidir, ilki trend yönünü söyleyen ve yalnızca satın alımlarda satışları belirleyen renkli bir çizgi şeklindedir, ikincisi BAR AÇIK üzerine gelen ve asla yeniden boyanmayan ve gecikmeyen bir nokta şeklinde bir giriş sinyalidir. NASIL KULLANILIR : Çubuğun açılışında bir satış noktasının görünmesini bekleyin Önceki çubuğun bir satış çizgisi rengi varsa, bir satış açmaktan ziyade, vade tarihiniz aynı mum kapanışıdır Çubuğun açılış
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt