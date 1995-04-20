Supreme Stoploss is an indicator for metatrader 4 that is based on the ATR indicator , it gives stoploss/takeprofit as lines drawn above and below the price , this indicator does not repaint/back paint and is not delayed.

can be used to determine the stop loss or take profit of a trade using ATR value multiplied by the number set by user.

======================================================================================================

Parameters :

ATR SL period : ATR period

identity : leave as ATR

Type 1 : upper ATR line type

Type 2 : upper ATR line type

Show stoploss lines : true/false

long sl color

short sl color

bars : how many bars in history to show lines on.







