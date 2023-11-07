Supreme HmaSignal
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Sürüm: 1.0
The Supreme HmaSignal indicator is an indicator for trend trading , its main character is the hull moving average colored line , and secondary is buy and sell arrows , arrows are fair but the main focus is on the colored hma , this indicator does not repaint or back paint or delay its signals.
Parameters:
HMA Period
HMA Smoothing
HMA Price (close/open)
Signal Period (Arrows)
