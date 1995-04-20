TMA Stochastic
- Göstergeler
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Sürüm: 1.0
TMA Stochastic is an indicator based on stochastic oscillator and tma bands indicator , this indicator is based on a reversal strategy .
Recommended time frame : 15 and above
Recommended settings : lower values for scalping , higher values for swing trading
Try the free version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108379
Parameters :
- tma history : how many bars back to show tma bands on stochastic
- K period (Stochastic)
- D period (Stochastic)
- S period (Stochastic)
- tma period
- tma shift
- Extreme tma deviation : the deviation of the far band
- tma deviation : the deviation of the inner band