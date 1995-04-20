FireArrow is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals with tp and sl levels , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle close along side tp and sl levels on chart for each signal





this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed.





Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , set tp as drawn on chart along side sl.





Recommended Time frame : 15 and above





this arrow is good as ? : addon to your existing strategy , scalping/swing trading.





Parameters :

Main Period : Arrow main signal period (change signal)

ATR period : arrow calculation period (change signal)

Show arrows on : chose if arrow should appear on bar open or close

Arrow distance in Points : the distance between candles and arrows

History : how many history bars to show arrow signals

SL value (pips)

TP1 Value (pips)

TP2 Value (pips)

TP3 Value (pips)

Alert and Notifications

Arrows display true/false