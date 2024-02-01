StalkeR Arrow

5
StalkeR Arrow, çubuk açık/iç çubukta alım satım sinyali veren bir ok göstergesidir, bu gösterge fiyat hareket kalıplarına ve fraktallara dayanmaktadır.

bu gösterge her alış ve satış sinyali için tp ve sl'yi verir, tp ve sl her sinyalin üstünde ve altında çizgiler halindedir, yeni bir sinyal oluşana kadar uzanırlar

Bu gösterge, geçmiş sinyallerin kazanç/mağlubiyet istatistiklerini veren bir geriye dönük test paneline/gösterge panosuna sahiptir, bu gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boyama yapmaz.



Parametreler:

StalkeR Dönemi: ok dönemi, daha yüksek sayı daha az sinyal verecektir

spread : paneldeki galibiyet ve mağlubiyetleri hesaplamak için puan cinsinden spread değerini kullanacak

Stoploss ATR x : atr çarpımında SL değeri

Takeprofit ATR x : Atr çarpımında TP değeri

ATR dönemi : tp ve sl'yi temel alarak hesaplamak için kullanılacak atr dönemi

TP/SL Çizgilerinin renkleri ve genişliği

Okların rengi ve genişliği

Panel/Gösterge Paneli konumu.

uyarılar/e-posta/bildirimler
    ffsss
    1108
    ffsss 2024.02.26 17:01 
     

    Good developer, really kind and helpful.

    Abdulkarim Karazon
    11556
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Abdulkarim Karazon 2024.02.26 17:29
    Thank you very much my friend . Please let me know if you need any help.
    Mark Vaines
    2116
    Mark Vaines 2024.02.13 03:12 
     

    Looks good so far it would be useful if you could set the panel date so the win loss rate could reset to when you opened the chart. so it did not have historical data and you could monitor the win lose rate from a specific time.

    For example, the win lose date was set to zero when you opened the chart, in this way you could monitor the win lose rate form a date of your choosing.

    7.0 Update Brilliant forward test in real time ......very nice addition very well done

    May has well add a time daily time filter for signals in the next update for example only show signal between 02:00 - 0400

    Abdulkarim Karazon
    11556
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Abdulkarim Karazon 2024.02.13 03:20
    Thank you very much , done .. this will be included in the next update i will add controlable period of backtesting in form of from xx.xx.xxx to xx.xx.xxxx.. and will make a reset mechanisim that gets set to true or false in indicator settings .
    jjjb
    1828
    jjjb 2024.02.07 16:24 
     

    The author very helpful and willing to develop the indicator further - So far im impressed with the accurcy job well done

    Abdulkarim Karazon
    11556
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Abdulkarim Karazon 2024.02.07 21:59
    Thank you my friend im glad to develope this indicator to the best .
    SkystheLimit 986
    5621
    SkystheLimit 986 2024.02.04 23:47 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Abdulkarim Karazon
    11556
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Abdulkarim Karazon 2024.02.04 23:52
    thank you very much my friend , wish you profitable days :)
    İncelemeye yanıt