StalkeR Arrow
- Göstergeler
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Sürüm: 7.60
- Güncellendi: 29 Mart 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
Looks good so far it would be useful if you could set the panel date so the win loss rate could reset to when you opened the chart. so it did not have historical data and you could monitor the win lose rate from a specific time.
For example, the win lose date was set to zero when you opened the chart, in this way you could monitor the win lose rate form a date of your choosing.
7.0 Update Brilliant forward test in real time ......very nice addition very well done
May has well add a time daily time filter for signals in the next update for example only show signal between 02:00 - 0400
The author very helpful and willing to develop the indicator further - So far im impressed with the accurcy job well done
Good developer, really kind and helpful.