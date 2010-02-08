AUD Assassin

AUD Assassin – Precision Grid Trading for AUDCAD

AUD Assassin is a refined grid expert advisor meticulously optimized for the AUDCAD pair. Built on years of research and forward-tested for stability, it delivers consistent performance under varying market conditions — without the aggressive risk of typical grid systems.

Core Concept

AUD Assassin uses a controlled, adaptive grid system that works on AUDCAD’s natural range movements and mean-reversion tendencies. Each grid layer is dynamically managed with smart trade spacing, profit targeting, and equity protection to minimize drawdowns and maximize efficiency.

Best Settings

  • Pair: AUDCAD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Recommended Balance: $1,000

  • Starting Lot Size: 0.01

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

Key Features

  • Low-Risk Grid Logic: Positions scale intelligently, with built-in safeguards against runaway exposure.

  • Smart Dynamic Spacing: Adapts grid distances based on volatility and market rhythm.

  • Equity Protection System: Auto-stops trading under high-drawdown scenarios.

  • No Martingale Doubling: Progressive position sizing without exponential risk.

  • Optimized for AUDCAD: Fine-tuned to the behavior and volatility of the AUD/CAD cross.

  • Plug & Play Simplicity: Ready to trade with default settings – no complex setup required.

Recommended Use

Run AUD Assassin continuously on a VPS for optimal performance and minimal latency. Regular monitoring is optional — the EA autonomously manages all open positions and equity protection systems.

Summary

Parameter Recommended Value
Pair AUDCAD
Timeframe M15
Minimum Balance $1,000
Lot Size 0.01
Leverage 1:500+
Trading Style Controlled Grid / Mean Reversion

Disclaimer:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test AUD Assassin on a demo account before running it live, and use appropriate risk management at all times.


