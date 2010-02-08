AUD Assassin – Precision Grid Trading for AUDCAD

AUD Assassin is a refined grid expert advisor meticulously optimized for the AUDCAD pair. Built on years of research and forward-tested for stability, it delivers consistent performance under varying market conditions — without the aggressive risk of typical grid systems.

Core Concept

AUD Assassin uses a controlled, adaptive grid system that works on AUDCAD’s natural range movements and mean-reversion tendencies. Each grid layer is dynamically managed with smart trade spacing, profit targeting, and equity protection to minimize drawdowns and maximize efficiency.

Best Settings

Pair: AUDCAD

Timeframe: M15

Recommended Balance: $1,000

Starting Lot Size: 0.01

Leverage: 1:500 or higher

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

Key Features

Low-Risk Grid Logic: Positions scale intelligently, with built-in safeguards against runaway exposure.

Smart Dynamic Spacing: Adapts grid distances based on volatility and market rhythm.

Equity Protection System: Auto-stops trading under high-drawdown scenarios.

No Martingale Doubling: Progressive position sizing without exponential risk.

Optimized for AUDCAD: Fine-tuned to the behavior and volatility of the AUD/CAD cross.

Plug & Play Simplicity: Ready to trade with default settings – no complex setup required.

Recommended Use

Run AUD Assassin continuously on a VPS for optimal performance and minimal latency. Regular monitoring is optional — the EA autonomously manages all open positions and equity protection systems.

Summary

Parameter Recommended Value Pair AUDCAD Timeframe M15 Minimum Balance $1,000 Lot Size 0.01 Leverage 1:500+ Trading Style Controlled Grid / Mean Reversion

Disclaimer:

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test AUD Assassin on a demo account before running it live, and use appropriate risk management at all times.