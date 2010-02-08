AUD Assassin
- Experts
- Jaron Clegg
- Versione: 4.10
- Attivazioni: 10
AUD Assassin – Precision Grid Trading for AUDCAD
AUD Assassin is a refined grid expert advisor meticulously optimized for the AUDCAD pair. Built on years of research and forward-tested for stability, it delivers consistent performance under varying market conditions — without the aggressive risk of typical grid systems.
Core Concept
AUD Assassin uses a controlled, adaptive grid system that works on AUDCAD’s natural range movements and mean-reversion tendencies. Each grid layer is dynamically managed with smart trade spacing, profit targeting, and equity protection to minimize drawdowns and maximize efficiency.
Best Settings
-
Pair: AUDCAD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Recommended Balance: $1,000
-
Starting Lot Size: 0.01
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher
-
Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
Key Features
-
Low-Risk Grid Logic: Positions scale intelligently, with built-in safeguards against runaway exposure.
-
Smart Dynamic Spacing: Adapts grid distances based on volatility and market rhythm.
-
Equity Protection System: Auto-stops trading under high-drawdown scenarios.
-
No Martingale Doubling: Progressive position sizing without exponential risk.
-
Optimized for AUDCAD: Fine-tuned to the behavior and volatility of the AUD/CAD cross.
-
Plug & Play Simplicity: Ready to trade with default settings – no complex setup required.
Recommended Use
Run AUD Assassin continuously on a VPS for optimal performance and minimal latency. Regular monitoring is optional — the EA autonomously manages all open positions and equity protection systems.
Summary
|Parameter
|Recommended Value
|Pair
|AUDCAD
|Timeframe
|M15
|Minimum Balance
|$1,000
|Lot Size
|0.01
|Leverage
|1:500+
|Trading Style
|Controlled Grid / Mean Reversion
Disclaimer:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test AUD Assassin on a demo account before running it live, and use appropriate risk management at all times.