Gold Sentinnel

🦅 Gold Sentinel — Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Stand guard at every breakout. Strike with precision, not impulse.

Overview

Gold Sentinel is an intelligent Expert Advisor built to scalp XAUUSD with surgical precision. It combines adaptive breakout detection and disciplined risk management to extract clean, high-probability setups from gold’s volatile moves. The EA acts as a sentinel of opportunity — silent, patient, and accurate when the market exposes a weak flank.

Core Highlights

Precision Entry Logic: Captures breakout moves from consolidation with dynamic confirmation.

Smart Risk Engine: Supports fixed and percentage-based sizing to adapt to volatility.

Multi-Mode Trailing: Locks profits progressively while letting winners run.

Event Awareness: Pauses trading around high-impact news to protect capital.

Time-Window Scheduling: Trade only during preferred sessions (M5–M30 recommended).

Trade only during preferred sessions (M5–M30 recommended). Optional Multi-Layer Confirmation: Add RSI/MACD/CCI/SAR guards for extra conviction.

Built For Gold

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

Ideal timeframes: M5–M30

Designed for low latency and robust recovery in volatile markets

Compatible with ECN / DMA brokers

Why Traders Choose Gold Sentinel

Protects first, profits second — disciplined risk-first approach

Adapts to market conditions, doesn’t over-predict

Trades less but aims to win smarter

Scalpers and intraday traders focused on XAUUSD who value discipline and risk control.

Gold Sentinel is a professional-grade EA. Backtest and demo thoroughly before using on live accounts.
































