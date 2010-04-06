Daily Synthetic Breakout PRO

AQS-SyntheticBreakOut PRO

Trend-following breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Engineered around a synthetic UTC trading day for portability and execution consistency

Overview

AQS-SyntheticBreakOut PRO is a rule-based trend-following breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to reduce a common weakness of “daily” trading systems: dependency on broker server time and session definitions.

Many daily breakout strategies implicitly rely on broker-defined daily candles, meaning the same strategy can behave differently across brokers, VPS locations, or symbols with non-standard trading sessions. AQS-SyntheticBreakOut PRO mitigates this issue by constructing a synthetic trading day in UTC, allowing breakout logic to be applied more consistently across environments.

The EA is designed as a medium-term, portfolio-oriented breakout component, prioritising execution discipline, robustness, and risk control over frequency or aggressive recovery techniques.

Strategy Classification

Primary type: Trend-following breakout

Trading style: Range expansion / volatility breakout

Time horizon: Medium-term (H1-based logic)

This EA:

✔ trades confirmed directional expansion after price breaks beyond a completed range

❌ does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging, hedging, recovery, or counter-trend logic

❌ is NOT a scalping or high-frequency system

Synthetic UTC Day Concept

Instead of relying on broker-defined daily candles, the EA builds a synthetic trading day using a configurable UTC start hour.

Key design objectives:

Reduce sensitivity to broker server-time offsets

Improve portability across brokers and VPS environments

Build breakout levels from completed sessions rather than partial-day noise

This is particularly relevant when deploying the EA across multiple symbols and/or brokers.

Trading Logic (High-Level)

Synthetic day construction (UTC)

Price data is grouped into synthetic UTC-based trading days using a configurable start hour. Range definition from completed synthetic days

The breakout range (high/low) is calculated from the last N completed synthetic days using H1 data. Breakout confirmation with buffer

A trade is considered only when price closes beyond the range with an additional configurable buffer to reduce false breakouts. Optional trend gate (ADX)

An ADX filter can be enabled to restrict trades to stronger directional conditions. Execution discipline

Daily trade limits and bar-based cooldowns are used to reduce over-trading and keep behaviour repeatable.

Timeframe & Environment Testing

The strategy has been tested primarily on the H1 timeframe .

It has also been validated in higher-spread environments (e.g., spread-based / SB account conditions), with execution safeguards in place to support more realistic trading conditions.

Note: Broker conditions vary widely (spread, commissions, contract specifications, stop levels, execution quality). Users should validate the EA on their own broker.

Risk Management & Execution Controls

AQS-SyntheticBreakOut PRO is designed with transparent risk controls and execution hardening:

ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit (configurable periods and multipliers)

Optional fixed SL/TP fallback

Optional trailing stop (configurable start and trail distance)

Optional defensive risk-reduction mechanisms (configurable)

Broker stop-distance compliance checks

Freeze-level awareness to reduce modification failures

Max trades per day and bar-based entry cooldown

The EA does not attempt to recover losses via aggressive position stacking or lot escalation.

Configurations Included (13 .set files)

This product includes 13 preconfigured .set files, each calibrated for a specific symbol and timeframe.

FX configurations (9 listed):

AUDJPY

AUDUSD

EURAUD

GBPAUD

GBPUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

USDJPY

GBPJPY

Index configurations (4 listed):

NAS100

US30

US500

JPN225

Each configuration is provided as a starting point and should be used only on the corresponding symbol/timeframe.

Important: Symbol names may vary by broker (suffixes such as .r , _SB , m , etc.). If your broker uses a different symbol name, load the .set file and apply it to the matching instrument on your platform, then validate spread/contract specifications.

How preset (.set) files are provided

To ensure buyers can trade immediately with the exact tested configurations, the corresponding preset files are provided upon request after purchase.

How buyers receive the preset files

After purchase, buyers can request the preset files via:

MQL5 private messages , or

The official support contact (support@auroraquantsystems.com)

Preset files are delivered promptly and correspond to the same parameters used in testing, including risk, session, and execution settings.

Recommended Usage

Designed as a portfolio component , not a single-market “all-in-one” system

Use one configuration per symbol and timeframe

Always validate on a demo account before live deployment

Apply conservative risk settings appropriate to your account size and broker conditions

If you modify parameters, re-test and re-validate execution constraints (stop levels, freeze levels, spread behaviour

Spread Conditions & Conservative Testing Assumptions

All strategies were evaluated under conservative spread assumptions and tested over 7y window (please check our website for details)

Spread statistics were measured by sampling the broker-reported spread ( SYMBOL_SPREAD ) during Strategy Tester runs and are expressed in points (MetaTrader native unit).

Unit clarification:

• On standard 5-digit FX symbols, 10 points = 1 pip

• On indices / CFDs, points correspond to the instrument’s native minimum price step (pip conversion not applicable)

To avoid best-case assumptions, we report both:

the Median spread (50th percentile) – representative of typical conditions, and

the 90th percentile spread – reflecting adverse conditions such as reduced liquidity or broker-imposed widening.

The strategy logic and risk controls were assessed to remain stable under 90th percentile spread levels, ensuring robustness during unfavorable trading conditions.

Spread Statistics (points with pip equivalents where applicable)

Instrument Median Spread 90th Percentile Spread AUDJPY 38.0 pts (≈3.8 pips) 120.0 pts (≈12.0 pips) AUDUSD 50.0 pts (≈5.0 pips) 50.0 pts (≈5.0 pips) EURAUD 190.0 pts (≈19.0 pips) 190.0 pts (≈19.0 pips) GBPAUD 10.0 pts (≈1.0 pip) 18.0 pts (≈1.8 pips) GBPUSD 50.0 pts (≈5.0 pips) 50.0 pts (≈5.0 pips) USDCAD 50.0 pts (≈5.0 pips) 50.0 pts (≈5.0 pips) USDCHF 5.0 pts (≈0.5 pips) 50.0 pts (≈5.0 pips) USDJPY 50.0 pts (≈5.0 pips) 50.0 pts (≈5.0 pips) GBPJPY 4.0 pts (≈0.4 pips) 9.0 pts (≈0.9 pips) JPN225 80.0 pts 80.0 pts NAS100 10.0 pts 20.0 pts US30 30.0 pts 37.0 pts US500 6.0 pts 6.0 pts

How to interpret this table

Median spread reflects typical execution costs.

90th percentile spread reflects stress conditions (e.g. off-hours, low liquidity).

Where the median equals the 90th percentile, this indicates a broker-enforced spread cap , representing a deliberately conservative assumption.

Pip equivalents are shown only for FX symbols and are approximate.

Licensing & Activations

This product is offered on a long-duration license to reflect its intended use as a systematic, medium-term strategy.

The license includes multiple activations, allowing flexibility for VPS migration, testing environments, and redundancy.

Important Notes (Transparency & Risk)

No martingale, grid, averaging, or recovery logic

No performance guarantees are made

Results are market- and broker-dependent

Past performance is not indicative of future performance

Always test on demo and apply appropriate risk management before trading live.

Q1) What type of strategy is this?

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

AQS-SyntheticBreakOut PRO is a trend-following breakout EA that seeks directional expansion after price breaks beyond a completed range. It is not a grid, martingale, or averaging strategy.

Q2) What timeframe should I use?

The strategy has been tested primarily on H1. Use the provided .set files on the timeframe they were prepared for. If you choose to run on other timeframes (e.g., M30), you should re-test and validate carefully.

Q3) Why “synthetic UTC day”?

Many “daily” strategies depend on broker server-time boundaries. This EA constructs a UTC-based synthetic day so the strategy logic is less sensitive to broker time settings and can be deployed more consistently across brokers and VPS locations.

Q4) Does it work on spread-based / SB accounts?

It has been validated in higher-spread environments (including spread-based / SB conditions). However, execution quality and spreads vary by broker and symbol. Always demo-test and confirm symbol conditions (spread, contract size, stop level, freeze level).

Q5) Can I use the included settings on any broker?

The settings are provided as starting points. Because symbol specifications and execution conditions differ, you should validate on your broker and adapt risk parameters if needed.

Q6) Do I need to optimise the EA?

Not necessarily. The included .set files are intended to help you start quickly. If you do optimise, avoid over-fitting and validate using robust testing practices (out-of-sample periods, conservative assumptions, and realistic spread/execution settings).

Q7) Does the EA use martingale, grid, or recovery?

No. The EA does not use martingale, grid, averaging, hedging, or recovery logic.

Q8) How do I load the .set files?

Open Strategy Tester (or attach the EA to a chart), go to Inputs, click Load, choose the relevant .set file, and confirm the symbol/timeframe match. Symbol names may include broker suffixes; use the corresponding instrument on your platform.

Q9) What should I do before trading live?

Start with demo testing, confirm correct symbol mapping, verify spread/stop levels/freeze level behaviour, and ensure your account risk settings are appropriate for your capital and objectives.





Screenshot provided:

– Strategy visual execution on H1 timeframe– Multi-asset examples (FX & Indices)– Long-term equity curve (2+ years backtest)– Strategy Tester report (key statistics)– Full input configuration and risk controls