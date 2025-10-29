Live Signal (Real Trading Data) https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050

Smart Trend and Range EA

Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions.

The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets.

It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recovery strategies. Each trade is executed as a single, independent order with predefined stop loss and take profit parameters.

Trading Logic Overview

When market conditions meet predefined trend criteria, the EA executes trades in the trend direction.

When price action meets predefined range conditions, the EA executes trades based on range behavior.

All decisions are made internally by the EA based on price data analysis, without external signals or manual intervention.

Order and Risk Management

Each position is opened as a single independent trade

Stop loss and take profit levels are set at the time of order placement

Supports fixed lot size or lot size calculated as a percentage of account balance

Backtesting Environment

The EA has been tested in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using historical tick data.

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Testing model: Every tick (based on historical tick data)

Backtesting results depend on broker data, trading conditions, and testing environment.

Recommended Test Settings

Model: Every tick

Timeframe: M15

Symbol: XAUUSD

Initial deposit: 10,000 USD

Spread: Current or ≤ 5 points

Input Parameters Notes

UploadSafeMode: false

UseServerSLTP: true (effective when UploadSafeMode = false)

These parameters control how stop loss and take profit are applied during order execution and may be adjusted depending on the trading or testing environment.

Important Notes

This EA does not guarantee trading results.

Trading performance may vary depending on market conditions, broker settings, and execution environment.