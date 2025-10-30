Gold Terminator EA is a fully automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading.

The core logic follows a single-trade mode, meaning it opens only one position at a time — no martingale, no grid, no averaging.

This design ensures stability, low risk, and consistent performance, making it ideal for conservative traders and professional fund managers.

The system intelligently analyzes market volatility and price momentum to determine optimal entry points.

It incorporates an adaptive stop-loss and profit management module to achieve a balance between profitability and drawdown control.

Built with an internal Validator-Safe Mode, the EA ensures compatibility with various brokers and avoids invalid stop-level or freezing errors during verification and execution.

Recommended Settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15 – H1 (recommended: M15)

Account Type: ECN or low-spread account

Minimum Balance: 100 USD or more

Recommended Spread: 0.5 – 1.5 pips

Backtesting & Usage Guidelines:

Use the “Every tick based on real ticks” mode for the most accurate backtest results.

Make sure the test period includes both high and low volatility market phases to reflect realistic performance.

For live and backtesting use , set UploadSafeMode = false to enable full stop-loss and take-profit logic.

Choose brokers with real spreads and commissions for realistic simulation and performance results.

Gold Terminator EA is known for its precision, stability, and intelligence — capable of maintaining composure and efficiency even during extreme gold market volatility.

Its robust algorithm and disciplined trade management deliver consistent behavior across diverse market conditions, effectively combining trend capture with protective control.

Whether you are a long-term investor seeking steady returns or a professional trader pursuing rule-based automation, Gold Terminator EA will be your trusted terminator in the gold market, providing the reliability and accuracy needed to dominate in challenging environments.