🎯 Product Overview

Gravota is an advanced momentum-based scalping Expert Advisor developed by Sapplanta Enterprise. This sophisticated trading bot specializes in detecting and capitalizing on rapid price movements (spikes) in real-time, executing trades with precision timing and professional-grade risk management.

⚡ Key Advantages

✅ Lightning-Fast Execution - Detects price spikes within milliseconds and enters trades instantly

✅ Smart Risk Management - Automatically calculates position size to risk exactly 1% per trade

✅ 6:1 Reward Ratio - Targets 6% profit for every 1% risked

✅ Pip-by-Pip Trailing - Locks in profits with every favorable price movement

✅ No Repainting - All signals are based on real-time price action

✅ Works on Any Timeframe - Optimized for M1 and M5 but adaptable to all timeframes

✅ Broker Independent - Compatible with any MT5 broker

✅ Professional Dashboard - Real-time monitoring of trades, P/L, and spike detection

📊 How It Works

Spike Detection: Continuously monitors price movements to identify sudden momentum surges Instant Entry: When price moves X pips within Y seconds, immediately enters in momentum direction Dynamic Sizing: Calculates lot size based on your risk percentage and account balance Profit Protection: Implements tight trailing stop that follows every pip of profit Smart Exit: Exits at predetermined take profit (6:1 RR) or trailing stop

🔧 Input Parameters

Main Strategy Settings

Spike Detection Threshold (10.0) - Minimum pip movement to trigger entry signal

- Minimum pip movement to trigger entry signal Detection Time Window (5) - Maximum seconds for spike to occur

- Maximum seconds for spike to occur Trailing Stop Distance (1.0) - Pips distance for trailing stop (pip-by-pip locking)

- Pips distance for trailing stop (pip-by-pip locking) Risk Per Trade (1.0) - Percentage of account balance to risk per trade

- Percentage of account balance to risk per trade Magic Number (20240101) - Unique identifier for trades

- Unique identifier for trades Show Dashboard (true) - Enable/disable on-chart information panel

Trade Configuration

Risk:Reward Ratio (6.0) - Target reward multiplier (1:6 means 6% target for 1% risk)

- Target reward multiplier (1:6 means 6% target for 1% risk) Maximum Spread (30) - Maximum allowed spread in points

- Maximum allowed spread in points Slippage (10) - Maximum acceptable slippage in points

- Maximum acceptable slippage in points Wait for New Bar (false) - Option to trade only on new bar formation

Time Filter Settings

Use Trading Hours Filter (false) - Enable specific trading hours

- Enable specific trading hours Start Hour (8) - Trading start hour (server time)

- Trading start hour (server time) End Hour (20) - Trading end hour (server time)

💡 Unique Features

🎯 No Martingale/Grid - Single trade at a time with fixed risk

📈 Momentum-Based Logic - Trades only strong directional movements

🛡️ Spike Cooldown - Prevents overtrading during single price event

📊 Real-Time Dashboard - Monitor performance without opening terminal

🔄 Auto-Adaptation - Works with 4 and 5-digit brokers automatically

📈 Best Trading Conditions

Recommended Pairs : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (major pairs with good liquidity)

: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (major pairs with good liquidity) Best Timeframes : M1, M5 (lower timeframes for scalping)

: M1, M5 (lower timeframes for scalping) Optimal Sessions : London Open, NY Open, London/NY Overlap

: London Open, NY Open, London/NY Overlap Account Type : ECN or Raw Spread accounts preferred

: ECN or Raw Spread accounts preferred Minimum Deposit : $500 (for proper risk management)

: $500 (for proper risk management) Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

🚀 Why Choose Gravota?

Proven Strategy - Based on institutional momentum trading principles Full Automation - Set and forget operation with comprehensive trade management Risk Controlled - Never risks more than your specified percentage Transparent Logic - Clear entry/exit rules with detailed logging Professional Support - Developed and maintained by Sapplanta Enterprise Regular Updates - Continuous improvements based on market conditions

📋 Installation Guide

Download and place in MQL5/Experts folder Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator Attach to M1 or M5 chart Adjust parameters to your risk preference Enable AutoTrading Monitor dashboard for trade signals

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to lose. Test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading.

📞 Support & Updates

Developer: Sapplanta Enterprise

Website: https://sapplanta.site

Updates: Free lifetime updates included

Support: Professional support via MQL5 messaging

🏆 Customer Success

✅ Clean, commented code for transparency

✅ Detailed trade logging for analysis

✅ Optimization-friendly parameters

✅ Backtesting compatible

✅ VPS-friendly (low resource usage)

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Product Type: Expert Advisor

Category: Scalping / Momentum Trading

Experience professional momentum trading with Gravota - Where Speed Meets Precision!