Atlas Star Gold Mt5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Magdalena Estefania Colonna
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
🏆 ATLAS GOLD STAR XAU/USD MT5
Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading
📋 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Platform and Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Version: 1.02
Developer: FrozenSkillz © 2025
Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) - EXCLUSIVE
Recommended Timeframe: H4 (4 Hours)
Compatible Brokers
✅ IC Markets (Raw Spread / cTrader)
✅ Prop Firms (FTMO, The5%ers, etc.)
✅ Any ECN broker with competitive spreads on XAU/USD
💰 CAPITAL SETTINGS
Recommended Capital
Minimum: USD $10,000
Optimum: USD $10,000
Lot Size: 0.50 (fixed)
Risk Management
Risk per Trade: 2% of capital (configurable)
Automatic Lot Calculation: Disabled (manual management)
Stop Loss: Disabled (advanced management via trailing)
Take Profit: 100 pips (automatically adjusted for H4 = 200 pips)
🎯 TRADING STRATEGY
Main Methodology: BUY STOP
The EA uses a bullish breakout strategy based on:
Breakout Zone Identification
Analysis of highs and lows in 5-30 period ranges
10-period High/Low filter for validation
Detection of bullish candlestick patterns
Pending Order Placement
BUY STOP activated at 30 pips above the current price (H4 adjusted)
Order Expiration: 6 hours
Only one active trade at a time
Trading Management Positions
Auto Close in Profit: Enabled
Minimum Profit to Close: 10 pips (H4 adjusted)
Take Profit Target: 200 pips (H4 adjusted)
Trailing Stop: Using progressive auto-close
Secondary Strategy: Stochastic (Disabled)
Available for ranging markets
Configurable oversold/overbought levels
Currently on standby for H4 optimization
⚙️ PARAMETER SETTINGS
Trading Settings (Active Settings)
UseBuyStop: TRUE ✅
UseStochastic: FALSE ❌
LotSize: 0.50
UseAutoLotSize: FALSE
RiskPercent: 2.0%
AutoAdjustParams: TRUE ✅ (Automatic adjustment for H4)
Order Parameters (H1 Based)
PendingDistance: 15 pips → 30 pips (H4 x2)
MinProfitPips: 5 pips → 10 pips (H4 x2)
TakeProfitPips: 100 pips → 200 pips (H4 x2)
StopLossPips: 20 pips (disabled)
Execution Controls
Slippage: 1 point
MagicNumber: 1245621
OrderExpiration: 6 hours
AutoCloseProfit: TRUE ✅
Alert System
🔔 DisplayAlerts: Enabled (on-screen alerts)
🔊 SoundAlerts: Enabled ("alert.wav" sound)
📱 PushAlerts: Enabled (MT5 mobile notifications)
📊 ADVANCED FEATURES
Multi-Timeframe Auto-Tuning
The EA automatically detects the timeframe and increments the Parameters:
H1: Multiplier x1 (base)
H4: Multiplier x2 ✅ Current Settings
D1: Multiplier x4
Other timeframes scaled proportionally
Protection and Security
✅ Margin check before each trade
✅ Automatic lot normalization according to broker
✅ Control of a single active position
✅ Automatic deletion of expired orders
✅ Unique Magic Number for identification
Smart Management System
Progressive close when minimum profit is reached
No martingale or loss averaging
Focus on high probability trades
Compatibility with low-spread accounts (IC Markets)
🎓 USER RECOMMENDATIONS
For IC Markets
Raw Spread or cTrader account (spreads from 0.1 pips)
Recommended leverage: 1:100 to 1:500
Check commissions per lot
For Prop Firms
✅ Compatible with maximum drawdown rules
✅ Without Martingale (suitable for challenges)
✅ Autoclose protects profit rules
⚠️ Check lot limit per trade (0.50 is conservative)
Initial Setup
Load the EA on the XAU/USD H4 chart
Verify that UseBuyStop = TRUE
Confirm LotSize = 0.50 (or adjust based on capital)
Activate AutoCloseProfit = TRUE
Enable automatic trading in MT5
Atlas Gold Star is an Expert Advisor designed for professional and prop traders. Use at your own risk.
