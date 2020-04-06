GRAVOTA - Professional Momentum Spike Scalping Expert Advisor

Product Overview

Gravota is an advanced momentum-based scalping Expert Advisor developed by Sapplanta Enterprise. This sophisticated trading bot specializes in detecting and capitalizing on rapid price movements (spikes) in real-time, executing trades with precision timing and professional-grade risk management.

VERSION 1.10 - Universal Broker Compatibility Update

Now featuring automatic adaptation to any broker's lot size requirements and stop level specifications. Works flawlessly with Deriv Volatility Indices, standard forex, metals, indices, and crypto CFDs.

Key Features

UNIVERSAL BROKER COMPATIBILITY

Works with ANY MT5 broker (ECN, STP, Market Maker)

Auto-detects and adapts to broker lot size requirements

Supports all lot increments: 0.001, 0.005, 0.01, 0.1, 1.0

Automatically adjusts stop levels to meet broker requirements

Eliminates "Invalid Stops" and "Invalid Volume" errors

SMART RISK MANAGEMENT

Automatically calculates position size based on account balance

Fixed percentage risk per trade (default 1%)

6:1 Risk-Reward ratio (customizable)

Intelligent trailing stop that adapts to broker freeze levels

Comprehensive margin checking before order execution

DERIV SYNTHETICS OPTIMIZED

Fully compatible with Volatility Indices (V10, V25, V50, V75, V100)

Works with Crash and Boom indices (500, 1000)

Supports Step Index and other synthetic instruments

Handles varying minimum lot sizes automatically

PROFESSIONAL FEATURES

Broker compatibility checker runs on initialization

Real-time dashboard showing trade status and broker compatibility

Detailed logging for complete transparency

Time-based trading filter for specific sessions

Spread filter to avoid high-cost entries

Single trade focus - no martingale or grid strategies

TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE

No repainting - all signals based on real-time price action

Works on all timeframes (optimized for M1, M5)

Adaptive spike detection for different timeframes

VPS-friendly with low resource usage

Clean, professional code structure

How It Works

SPIKE DETECTION

Continuously monitors price movements to identify sudden momentum surges. When price moves a specified number of pips within a specified time window, it identifies this as a tradeable spike.

TRADE EXECUTION

Detects momentum spike exceeding threshold Determines trade direction based on momentum Calculates optimal lot size based on risk percentage Normalizes lot size to broker requirements Sets stop loss and take profit with broker-compliant distances Validates all parameters against broker specifications Executes trade instantly

RISK MANAGEMENT

Never risks more than your specified percentage

Accounts for broker minimum lot sizes

Calculates actual monetary risk before each trade

Adjusts position size based on account balance

Prevents over-leveraging with comprehensive margin checks

Warns user when account size is insufficient for desired risk

PROFIT PROTECTION

Monitors positions in real-time

Applies trailing stop when profit reaches threshold

Respects broker freeze levels to prevent modification errors

Locks in profits progressively as price moves favorably

Exits at take profit or trailing stop

Input Parameters

Main Strategy Settings

Spike Detection Threshold (10.0 pips) - Minimum price movement to trigger entry

Detection Time Window (5 seconds) - Maximum time for spike to occur

Trailing Stop Distance (1.0 pips) - Distance for trailing stop (auto-adjusted if needed)

Risk Per Trade (1.0%) - Percentage of account balance to risk

Magic Number (20240101) - Unique identifier for trades

Show Dashboard (true) - Display on-chart information panel

Trade Configuration

Risk:Reward Ratio (6.0) - Target reward multiplier

Maximum Spread (30 points) - Maximum allowed spread

Slippage (10 points) - Maximum acceptable slippage

Minimum Lot Override (0 = auto-detect) - Force minimum lot size

Maximum Lot Override (0 = auto-detect) - Force maximum lot size

Time Filter

Use Trading Hours Filter (false) - Enable specific trading hours

Start Hour (8) - Trading start hour in server time

End Hour (20) - Trading end hour in server time

Advanced Settings

Show Compatibility Warnings (true) - Alert on broker issues

Stop Level Multiplier (2.5) - Safety margin for stop distances

Auto-Adjust Stops (true) - Automatically adjust for broker requirements

Run Diagnostic Test (false) - Test broker compatibility on initialization

Trailing Minimum Seconds (60) - Minimum time between trailing updates

Supported Instruments

Standard Forex

All major and minor pairs including EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and cross pairs

Deriv Volatility Indices

Volatility 10 (0.001 min lot)

Volatility 25 (0.005 min lot)

Volatility 50 (0.005 min lot)

Volatility 75 (0.01 min lot)

Volatility 100 (0.01 min lot)

Deriv Crash & Boom

Crash 500, Crash 1000

Boom 500, Boom 1000

Step Index

Metals

XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

Indices

US30, NAS100, SP500, DAX30, FTSE100

Commodities

Oil (WTI, Brent), Natural Gas

Crypto CFDs

BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD

Recommended Trading Conditions

Best Instruments

For Small Accounts ( 100 − 100−500):

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Volatility 75, Volatility 100 (if broker allows 0.01 lot)

For Medium Accounts ( 500 − 500−2000):

All major forex pairs

All Deriv Volatility Indices

Deriv Crash/Boom indices

XAUUSD (Gold)

For Large Accounts ($2000+):

All supported instruments

Indices (US30, NAS100)

Multiple chart instances

Optimal Trading Times

London Open (07:00-09:00 GMT) - High volatility

New York Open (12:00-14:00 GMT) - Maximum volume

London/NY Overlap (12:00-16:00 GMT) - Best liquidity

Recommended Timeframes

M1 - Maximum trading frequency (scalping)

M5 - Balanced frequency and quality

M15 - Lower frequency, higher quality

H1 - Swing trading approach

Broker Requirements

Recommended:

ECN or STP execution

Low spread (less than 2 pips on majors)

Low stop level (0-10 pips ideal)

Fast execution (less than 100ms)

No scalping restrictions

Compatible (with auto-adjustment):

Market makers

Brokers with 10-20 pip stop levels

Standard accounts

Tested and Verified Brokers:

IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, Deriv, Exness, Tickmill, Admiral Markets

Minimum Deposit Recommendations

Based on 1% risk with 10 pip stop loss:

Standard Forex (0.01 min lot): 100 − 100 − 200

200 Deriv V75/V100 (0.01 min lot): 500 − 500 − 1000

1000 Deriv V25/V50 (0.005 min lot): 500 − 500 − 800

800 Deriv V10/Step (0.001 min lot): 300 − 300 − 500

500 Gold XAUUSD (0.01 min lot): 500 − 500 − 1000

1000 Indices (0.1 min lot): $2000+

Note: Gravota will warn you if your account is below recommended size and display actual risk percentage.

Why Choose Gravota v1.10

For Traders

Set and forget automation

Risk controlled - never risks more than you specify

Broker independent - works with your current broker

Deriv optimized - perfect for Volatility Indices traders

Transparent - see exactly what the EA is doing

For Strategy

Proven logic based on institutional momentum principles

No dangerous methods - no martingale, no grid, no averaging

Professional exit strategy with trailing stop

High reward ratio - 6:1 default (customizable)

For Technology

Universal compatibility - works on ANY MT5 broker

Smart error handling - explains issues clearly

Low resource usage - VPS-friendly

No repainting - honest, real-time signals

For Performance

Detailed logging - analyze every decision

Backtest compatible - test historical performance

Optimization ready - fine-tune for your preferences

Multi-symbol capable - run on multiple charts simultaneously

Installation and Setup

Step 1: Installation

Purchase from MQL5 Market Install via Navigator - Market - My Products Restart MetaTrader 5

Step 2: Chart Attachment

Open any supported instrument chart Select preferred timeframe (M1 or M5 recommended) Drag Gravota EA onto chart Adjust parameters if needed (defaults work well) Click OK Enable AutoTrading button in MT5 toolbar

Step 3: Verify Compatibility

Open Toolbox - Experts tab Look for Broker Compatibility Check report Verify "STATUS: BROKER FULLY COMPATIBLE" Check dashboard on chart for status indicator If issues detected, follow recommendations in Journal

Step 4: Monitor

Watch dashboard for first spike detection

Check Journal for detailed logs

Verify trades are executed correctly

Adjust risk parameters if needed

Important: Always test on demo account for at least 1 week before live trading.

Optimization Guidelines

For Maximum Trading Frequency

Use M1 timeframe

Lower Spike Threshold to 5-8 pips

Shorter Time Window (3-5 seconds)

Trade during high volatility sessions

For Higher Quality Trades

Use M5 or M15 timeframe

Higher Spike Threshold (15-20 pips)

Longer Time Window (10-15 seconds)

Use time filter for best sessions only

For Deriv Volatility Indices

Use M1 timeframe

Spike Threshold: 10-15 units

Time Window: 5-10 seconds

Risk: 0.5-1% (these instruments are volatile)

For Standard Forex

Use M5 timeframe

Spike Threshold: 10-12 pips

Time Window: 5 seconds

Risk: 1-2%

Trade during London/NY sessions

Version 1.10 Update Highlights

UNIVERSAL BROKER COMPATIBILITY

Auto-detects broker lot size requirements (min, max, step)

Normalizes lot sizes to match any broker (0.001 to 1.0 increments)

Validates all order parameters before execution

Eliminates "Invalid Volume" errors on all instruments

INTELLIGENT STOP LEVEL MANAGEMENT

Auto-detects broker stop level and freeze level requirements

Auto-adjusts SL/TP distances to meet broker minimums

Prevents "Invalid Stops" error

Maintains strategy effectiveness while adapting to broker rules

ENHANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

Calculates actual risk vs. target risk

Warns when account size is too small for desired risk percentage

Recommends minimum account size for optimal performance

Displays detailed lot size calculations in Journal

DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS

Compatibility checker runs on EA initialization

Lot normalization test validates broker specifications

Detailed error messages explain exactly why trades fail or succeed

Real-time status displayed on dashboard

EXPANDED INSTRUMENT SUPPORT

Detection for Volatility, CRASH, BOOM, Step indices

Proper pip value calculation for all instrument types

Works with varying minimum lot requirements

Handles volume limits automatically

Product Specifications

Version: 1.10 (Universal Compatibility Edition)

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3800+)

Type: Expert Advisor (Automated Trading System)

Strategy: Momentum Spike Scalping

Trading Style: Scalping / Day Trading

Timeframes: All (M1, M5 recommended)

Instruments: Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Crypto CFDs, Deriv Synthetics

Risk Management: Fixed percentage per trade

Position Management: Single trade at a time

Execution: Market orders with SL/TP

Lot Sizing: Automatic (risk-based)

Compatible Lot Steps: 0.001, 0.005, 0.01, 0.1, 1.0

Stop Level Range: 0 pips to 50+ pips (auto-adjusts)

What You Get

When you purchase Gravota v1.10, you receive:

Gravota Expert Advisor - Fully compiled and ready to use

Universal Broker Compatibility - Works with any MT5 broker

Professional Dashboard - Real-time monitoring on chart

Broker Diagnostic Tool - Built-in compatibility checker

Complete User Guide - Setup and optimization instructions

Free Lifetime Updates - All future improvements included

Professional Support - Direct assistance via MQL5 private messaging

No Hidden Fees - One-time purchase, no subscriptions

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and derivatives carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

Important Notes:

Past performance is not indicative of future results

Always test on demo account first (minimum 1 week)

Start with minimum risk percentage (0.5-1%)

Never invest more than you can afford to lose

Results vary by broker, instrument, and market conditions

No EA can guarantee profits

Gravota is a tool - Success depends on proper use, appropriate account size, broker quality, and market conditions.

Support and Updates

Technical Support

Available via MQL5 private messaging system. Response time: Within 24-48 hours. We provide assistance with broker compatibility, optimization guidance, and setup troubleshooting.

Free Updates

All customers receive free lifetime updates including bug fixes, performance improvements, new features, broker compatibility expansions, and MT5 platform updates.

Documentation

Complete installation guide, optimization guidelines, FAQ document, best practices manual, and broker compatibility list included.

Developer Information

Developed by Sapplanta Enterprise

Specializing in professional trading automation

Committed to quality and customer success

Contact: Via MQL5 private messaging system

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Will this work with my broker?

A: Yes. Version 1.10 works with ANY MT5 broker. The built-in compatibility checker validates your broker on startup.

Q: Can I use this on Deriv Volatility Indices?

A: Absolutely. Gravota is fully optimized for all Deriv synthetic indices including V10, V25, V50, V75, V100, Crash, Boom, and Step Index.

Q: What if my broker has 0.005 minimum lot size?

A: Gravota automatically detects and adapts to any minimum lot size.

Q: My account is small ($100). Will this work?

A: Yes, but Gravota will warn you if your account is below the recommended size for your chosen instrument. You can still trade, but actual risk may be higher than target risk.

Q: Does this use martingale or grid strategies?

A: No. Gravota trades one position at a time with fixed risk percentage. No dangerous money management methods.

Q: Can I backtest this EA?

A: Yes, Gravota is fully compatible with MT5 strategy tester.

Q: How often does it trade?

A: Depends on timeframe and settings. On M1 with default settings, typically 2-10 trades per day during active sessions.

Q: What happens if my broker has high stop levels?

A: Gravota automatically adjusts SL/TP distances to meet your broker's requirements while maintaining the strategy logic.

Q: Can I run this on multiple charts?

A: Yes. You can run Gravota on multiple instruments simultaneously. Just use different Magic Numbers for each instance.

Q: What leverage do I need?

A: Recommended 1:100 or higher, but the EA works with any leverage. It includes margin safety checks.