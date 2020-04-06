Gravota

GRAVOTA - Professional Momentum Spike Scalping Expert Advisor

Product Overview

Gravota is an advanced momentum-based scalping Expert Advisor developed by Sapplanta Enterprise. This sophisticated trading bot specializes in detecting and capitalizing on rapid price movements (spikes) in real-time, executing trades with precision timing and professional-grade risk management.

VERSION 1.10 - Universal Broker Compatibility Update

Now featuring automatic adaptation to any broker's lot size requirements and stop level specifications. Works flawlessly with Deriv Volatility Indices, standard forex, metals, indices, and crypto CFDs.

Key Features

UNIVERSAL BROKER COMPATIBILITY

  • Works with ANY MT5 broker (ECN, STP, Market Maker)
  • Auto-detects and adapts to broker lot size requirements
  • Supports all lot increments: 0.001, 0.005, 0.01, 0.1, 1.0
  • Automatically adjusts stop levels to meet broker requirements
  • Eliminates "Invalid Stops" and "Invalid Volume" errors

SMART RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Automatically calculates position size based on account balance
  • Fixed percentage risk per trade (default 1%)
  • 6:1 Risk-Reward ratio (customizable)
  • Intelligent trailing stop that adapts to broker freeze levels
  • Comprehensive margin checking before order execution

DERIV SYNTHETICS OPTIMIZED

  • Fully compatible with Volatility Indices (V10, V25, V50, V75, V100)
  • Works with Crash and Boom indices (500, 1000)
  • Supports Step Index and other synthetic instruments
  • Handles varying minimum lot sizes automatically

PROFESSIONAL FEATURES

  • Broker compatibility checker runs on initialization
  • Real-time dashboard showing trade status and broker compatibility
  • Detailed logging for complete transparency
  • Time-based trading filter for specific sessions
  • Spread filter to avoid high-cost entries
  • Single trade focus - no martingale or grid strategies

TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE

  • No repainting - all signals based on real-time price action
  • Works on all timeframes (optimized for M1, M5)
  • Adaptive spike detection for different timeframes
  • VPS-friendly with low resource usage
  • Clean, professional code structure

How It Works

SPIKE DETECTION
Continuously monitors price movements to identify sudden momentum surges. When price moves a specified number of pips within a specified time window, it identifies this as a tradeable spike.

TRADE EXECUTION

  1. Detects momentum spike exceeding threshold
  2. Determines trade direction based on momentum
  3. Calculates optimal lot size based on risk percentage
  4. Normalizes lot size to broker requirements
  5. Sets stop loss and take profit with broker-compliant distances
  6. Validates all parameters against broker specifications
  7. Executes trade instantly

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Never risks more than your specified percentage
  • Accounts for broker minimum lot sizes
  • Calculates actual monetary risk before each trade
  • Adjusts position size based on account balance
  • Prevents over-leveraging with comprehensive margin checks
  • Warns user when account size is insufficient for desired risk

PROFIT PROTECTION

  • Monitors positions in real-time
  • Applies trailing stop when profit reaches threshold
  • Respects broker freeze levels to prevent modification errors
  • Locks in profits progressively as price moves favorably
  • Exits at take profit or trailing stop

Input Parameters

Main Strategy Settings

  • Spike Detection Threshold (10.0 pips) - Minimum price movement to trigger entry
  • Detection Time Window (5 seconds) - Maximum time for spike to occur
  • Trailing Stop Distance (1.0 pips) - Distance for trailing stop (auto-adjusted if needed)
  • Risk Per Trade (1.0%) - Percentage of account balance to risk
  • Magic Number (20240101) - Unique identifier for trades
  • Show Dashboard (true) - Display on-chart information panel

Trade Configuration

  • Risk:Reward Ratio (6.0) - Target reward multiplier
  • Maximum Spread (30 points) - Maximum allowed spread
  • Slippage (10 points) - Maximum acceptable slippage
  • Minimum Lot Override (0 = auto-detect) - Force minimum lot size
  • Maximum Lot Override (0 = auto-detect) - Force maximum lot size

Time Filter

  • Use Trading Hours Filter (false) - Enable specific trading hours
  • Start Hour (8) - Trading start hour in server time
  • End Hour (20) - Trading end hour in server time

Advanced Settings

  • Show Compatibility Warnings (true) - Alert on broker issues
  • Stop Level Multiplier (2.5) - Safety margin for stop distances
  • Auto-Adjust Stops (true) - Automatically adjust for broker requirements
  • Run Diagnostic Test (false) - Test broker compatibility on initialization
  • Trailing Minimum Seconds (60) - Minimum time between trailing updates

Supported Instruments

Standard Forex
All major and minor pairs including EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and cross pairs

Deriv Volatility Indices

  • Volatility 10 (0.001 min lot)
  • Volatility 25 (0.005 min lot)
  • Volatility 50 (0.005 min lot)
  • Volatility 75 (0.01 min lot)
  • Volatility 100 (0.01 min lot)

Deriv Crash & Boom

  • Crash 500, Crash 1000
  • Boom 500, Boom 1000
  • Step Index

Metals
XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

Indices
US30, NAS100, SP500, DAX30, FTSE100

Commodities
Oil (WTI, Brent), Natural Gas

Crypto CFDs
BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD

Recommended Trading Conditions

Best Instruments

For Small Accounts ( 100 − 100500):

  • EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
  • Volatility 75, Volatility 100 (if broker allows 0.01 lot)

For Medium Accounts ( 500 − 5002000):

  • All major forex pairs
  • All Deriv Volatility Indices
  • Deriv Crash/Boom indices
  • XAUUSD (Gold)

For Large Accounts ($2000+):

  • All supported instruments
  • Indices (US30, NAS100)
  • Multiple chart instances

Optimal Trading Times

  • London Open (07:00-09:00 GMT) - High volatility
  • New York Open (12:00-14:00 GMT) - Maximum volume
  • London/NY Overlap (12:00-16:00 GMT) - Best liquidity

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1 - Maximum trading frequency (scalping)
  • M5 - Balanced frequency and quality
  • M15 - Lower frequency, higher quality
  • H1 - Swing trading approach

Broker Requirements

Recommended:

  • ECN or STP execution
  • Low spread (less than 2 pips on majors)
  • Low stop level (0-10 pips ideal)
  • Fast execution (less than 100ms)
  • No scalping restrictions

Compatible (with auto-adjustment):

  • Market makers
  • Brokers with 10-20 pip stop levels
  • Standard accounts

Tested and Verified Brokers:
IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, Deriv, Exness, Tickmill, Admiral Markets

Minimum Deposit Recommendations

Based on 1% risk with 10 pip stop loss:

  • Standard Forex (0.01 min lot):  100 − 100200
  • Deriv V75/V100 (0.01 min lot):  500 − 5001000
  • Deriv V25/V50 (0.005 min lot):  500 − 500800
  • Deriv V10/Step (0.001 min lot):  300 − 300500
  • Gold XAUUSD (0.01 min lot):  500 − 5001000
  • Indices (0.1 min lot): $2000+

Note: Gravota will warn you if your account is below recommended size and display actual risk percentage.

Why Choose Gravota v1.10

For Traders

  • Set and forget automation
  • Risk controlled - never risks more than you specify
  • Broker independent - works with your current broker
  • Deriv optimized - perfect for Volatility Indices traders
  • Transparent - see exactly what the EA is doing

For Strategy

  • Proven logic based on institutional momentum principles
  • No dangerous methods - no martingale, no grid, no averaging
  • Professional exit strategy with trailing stop
  • High reward ratio - 6:1 default (customizable)

For Technology

  • Universal compatibility - works on ANY MT5 broker
  • Smart error handling - explains issues clearly
  • Low resource usage - VPS-friendly
  • No repainting - honest, real-time signals

For Performance

  • Detailed logging - analyze every decision
  • Backtest compatible - test historical performance
  • Optimization ready - fine-tune for your preferences
  • Multi-symbol capable - run on multiple charts simultaneously

Installation and Setup

Step 1: Installation

  1. Purchase from MQL5 Market
  2. Install via Navigator - Market - My Products
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5

Step 2: Chart Attachment

  1. Open any supported instrument chart
  2. Select preferred timeframe (M1 or M5 recommended)
  3. Drag Gravota EA onto chart
  4. Adjust parameters if needed (defaults work well)
  5. Click OK
  6. Enable AutoTrading button in MT5 toolbar

Step 3: Verify Compatibility

  1. Open Toolbox - Experts tab
  2. Look for Broker Compatibility Check report
  3. Verify "STATUS: BROKER FULLY COMPATIBLE"
  4. Check dashboard on chart for status indicator
  5. If issues detected, follow recommendations in Journal

Step 4: Monitor

  • Watch dashboard for first spike detection
  • Check Journal for detailed logs
  • Verify trades are executed correctly
  • Adjust risk parameters if needed

Important: Always test on demo account for at least 1 week before live trading.

Optimization Guidelines

For Maximum Trading Frequency

  • Use M1 timeframe
  • Lower Spike Threshold to 5-8 pips
  • Shorter Time Window (3-5 seconds)
  • Trade during high volatility sessions

For Higher Quality Trades

  • Use M5 or M15 timeframe
  • Higher Spike Threshold (15-20 pips)
  • Longer Time Window (10-15 seconds)
  • Use time filter for best sessions only

For Deriv Volatility Indices

  • Use M1 timeframe
  • Spike Threshold: 10-15 units
  • Time Window: 5-10 seconds
  • Risk: 0.5-1% (these instruments are volatile)

For Standard Forex

  • Use M5 timeframe
  • Spike Threshold: 10-12 pips
  • Time Window: 5 seconds
  • Risk: 1-2%
  • Trade during London/NY sessions

Version 1.10 Update Highlights

UNIVERSAL BROKER COMPATIBILITY

  • Auto-detects broker lot size requirements (min, max, step)
  • Normalizes lot sizes to match any broker (0.001 to 1.0 increments)
  • Validates all order parameters before execution
  • Eliminates "Invalid Volume" errors on all instruments

INTELLIGENT STOP LEVEL MANAGEMENT

  • Auto-detects broker stop level and freeze level requirements
  • Auto-adjusts SL/TP distances to meet broker minimums
  • Prevents "Invalid Stops" error
  • Maintains strategy effectiveness while adapting to broker rules

ENHANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Calculates actual risk vs. target risk
  • Warns when account size is too small for desired risk percentage
  • Recommends minimum account size for optimal performance
  • Displays detailed lot size calculations in Journal

DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS

  • Compatibility checker runs on EA initialization
  • Lot normalization test validates broker specifications
  • Detailed error messages explain exactly why trades fail or succeed
  • Real-time status displayed on dashboard

EXPANDED INSTRUMENT SUPPORT

  • Detection for Volatility, CRASH, BOOM, Step indices
  • Proper pip value calculation for all instrument types
  • Works with varying minimum lot requirements
  • Handles volume limits automatically

Product Specifications

Version: 1.10 (Universal Compatibility Edition)
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3800+)
Type: Expert Advisor (Automated Trading System)
Strategy: Momentum Spike Scalping
Trading Style: Scalping / Day Trading
Timeframes: All (M1, M5 recommended)
Instruments: Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Crypto CFDs, Deriv Synthetics
Risk Management: Fixed percentage per trade
Position Management: Single trade at a time
Execution: Market orders with SL/TP
Lot Sizing: Automatic (risk-based)
Compatible Lot Steps: 0.001, 0.005, 0.01, 0.1, 1.0
Stop Level Range: 0 pips to 50+ pips (auto-adjusts)

What You Get

When you purchase Gravota v1.10, you receive:

  • Gravota Expert Advisor - Fully compiled and ready to use
  • Universal Broker Compatibility - Works with any MT5 broker
  • Professional Dashboard - Real-time monitoring on chart
  • Broker Diagnostic Tool - Built-in compatibility checker
  • Complete User Guide - Setup and optimization instructions
  • Free Lifetime Updates - All future improvements included
  • Professional Support - Direct assistance via MQL5 private messaging
  • No Hidden Fees - One-time purchase, no subscriptions

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and derivatives carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

Important Notes:

  • Past performance is not indicative of future results
  • Always test on demo account first (minimum 1 week)
  • Start with minimum risk percentage (0.5-1%)
  • Never invest more than you can afford to lose
  • Results vary by broker, instrument, and market conditions
  • No EA can guarantee profits

Gravota is a tool - Success depends on proper use, appropriate account size, broker quality, and market conditions.

Support and Updates

Technical Support
Available via MQL5 private messaging system. Response time: Within 24-48 hours. We provide assistance with broker compatibility, optimization guidance, and setup troubleshooting.

Free Updates
All customers receive free lifetime updates including bug fixes, performance improvements, new features, broker compatibility expansions, and MT5 platform updates.

Documentation
Complete installation guide, optimization guidelines, FAQ document, best practices manual, and broker compatibility list included.

Developer Information

Developed by Sapplanta Enterprise
Specializing in professional trading automation
Committed to quality and customer success

Contact: Via MQL5 private messaging system

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Will this work with my broker?
A: Yes. Version 1.10 works with ANY MT5 broker. The built-in compatibility checker validates your broker on startup.

Q: Can I use this on Deriv Volatility Indices?
A: Absolutely. Gravota is fully optimized for all Deriv synthetic indices including V10, V25, V50, V75, V100, Crash, Boom, and Step Index.

Q: What if my broker has 0.005 minimum lot size?
A: Gravota automatically detects and adapts to any minimum lot size.

Q: My account is small ($100). Will this work?
A: Yes, but Gravota will warn you if your account is below the recommended size for your chosen instrument. You can still trade, but actual risk may be higher than target risk.

Q: Does this use martingale or grid strategies?
A: No. Gravota trades one position at a time with fixed risk percentage. No dangerous money management methods.

Q: Can I backtest this EA?
A: Yes, Gravota is fully compatible with MT5 strategy tester.

Q: How often does it trade?
A: Depends on timeframe and settings. On M1 with default settings, typically 2-10 trades per day during active sessions.

Q: What happens if my broker has high stop levels?
A: Gravota automatically adjusts SL/TP distances to meet your broker's requirements while maintaining the strategy logic.

Q: Can I run this on multiple charts?
A: Yes. You can run Gravota on multiple instruments simultaneously. Just use different Magic Numbers for each instance.

Q: What leverage do I need?
A: Recommended 1:100 or higher, but the EA works with any leverage. It includes margin safety checks.


推荐产品
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
专家
Explosive Breakout Hunter 是一款旨在通过捕捉强劲突破来最大化收益的智能交易系统（EA）。 尽管胜率约为50%，且每月的交易次数有限，但它更注重质量而非数量。 耐心等待最佳交易机会，稳步积累大幅获利。 您可以通过回测结果的截图了解该EA的潜在盈利能力。 此外，您还可以免费试用EA的演示版，亲自体验其效果。 安装非常简单，无需更改任何设置。 EA可以在大多数使用GMT+2（包括夏令时）的经纪商服务器上正常运行，且无需额外调整。如果您的经纪商服务器时间不同，也可以通过EA属性轻松调整。 必要条件: 交易货币对:   USDJPY 时间周期:   1小时图 交易时间:   东欧时间（EET）7:00至12:00 推荐条件: 最低初始资金: $1,000 杠杆: 最低1:25（推荐1:100） 使用VPS: 建议通过VPS确保EA全天候稳定运行 中长期策略: 本EA以中长期收益最大化为优势，建议至少运行1年，甚至更长时间！ 回测参数: 回测时间: 2014年1月1日至2024年11月30日 初始资金: $5,000 杠杆比例: 1:100 账户资金风险比例: 5% 使用
Digital Web Sovereign AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign (MT5) [Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Grid | ATR Dynamic Web | Basket Profit] Introduction Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw. It is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud . It deploys "The Web" (Dynamic Grid) to catch price correc
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
专家
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
专家
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
专家
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
专家
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
Grid King MT5
Profalgo Limited
4 (9)
专家
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Grid King is a revolution in grid trading.  The main focus when developing the EA was safety, by eliminating the margin-call risk which is usually associated with most grid systems on the market.  It also strives to achieve much higher returns than the average grid system, by spreading risk amongst multiple pairs and strategies which all have a li
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
专家
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
Fortune Long b5
Sabina Fik
专家
The " Fortune Long " bot works using pending orders and reacts to a channel breakdown with the direction of work in the channel; it is necessary to correctly calculate the levels of entry, stop loss, take profit, and the level of deviation of the pending order from the price. The bot needs to be optimized for 2 years with a forward period of 1/2. Once optimization is complete, select the best settings and save them. Work for 6 months. The bot automatically calculates all levels and the entry le
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
专家
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Phenix Pro MT5
Maksim Vershinin
专家
Phenix - PRO MT 5 – это полностью автоматизированный торговый робот. Данный робот торгует на хорошо известной валютной паре EUR JPY . По умолчанию параметры подобраны для  валютной пары EUR JPY с Т аймФреймом 1М. Стратегия основана на системе мартингейла. В качестве точки входа в рынок советник использует математическую модель, основанную на  значениях индикатора скользящей средней. Дополнительно можно настроить робота, чтобы он торговал с учетом баланса, для этого необходимо вкл  AutoLot и Auto
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
专家
EURUSD London Breakout Pro 在先进人工智能工具的支持下开发，EURUSD London Breakout Pro 提供了干净高效的代码结构，优化了速度与稳定性。 该智能交易系统采用机构级风险管理框架，并避免使用高风险策略，如马丁格尔、网格加仓（grid averaging）或不受控的对冲。 专为追求精确与安全的交易者打造，本系统将经过验证的伦敦时段突破策略与强大的入场过滤条件相结合： EMA200 (H4) 用于方向性趋势判断 ADX(14) 测量市场强度 MACD(12,26,9) 进行动能一致性验证 RSI(14) 作为超买/超卖保护 ATR(14) 提供自适应缓冲区与动态止损设置 通过专注于交易质量而非数量，EURUSD London Breakout Pro 旨在捕捉外汇市场最具流动性的时段中高概率的行情波动——并确保稳定执行与稳健的资金保护。 系统工作原理 构建亚洲时段的“区间盒” (00:00–07:59 GMT)。 当M15蜡烛收盘突破区间盒 ± 缓冲区时入场，缓冲区 = 最大(5点, 0.1×ATR(14))。 趋势过滤：价格相对于 E
FREE
Ai Soldier EA MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has
ArfHedgeMarti
Arif Alkin
专家
Please contact me for the original version. (The original will be sent from my EA Telegram account.) Hedge Martingale EA. Works only on the MT4 platform. It works on all pairs, but the most ideal symbol is XAUUSD. Recommended broker and account type: Exness Cent account. It is recommended to use it with a minimum balance of $1,000. It provides approximately 40-80% monthly profit. Hedging is more secure. The screenshots are of Exness Cent Real account transactions, not backtest results. I can s
Smart Golden MT5
Yi Hsiu Tsai
4 (3)
专家
“Smart Golden”是一款专为黄金市场设计的产品，采用剥头皮策略，并且不使用类似马丁格尔、网格和对冲等管理方法。 我们使用AI工具（机器学习）从历史黄金数据中提取稳健的特征，这些特征直接编码到“Smart Golden”中。 由于我们不持续训练特定的历史数据（过拟合）或ChatGPT预测，因此我们可以最大限度地减少过拟合的可能性。 交易信号 当前价格为 199 USD 。下一个价格是 299 USD ，仅剩 5份 。 功能： 剥头皮策略 不涉及马丁格尔、网格、对冲等资金管理方法。 回测最大回撤< 5% 每笔交易都有止损以防止意外损失。 设置： 交易品种：XAUUSD 时间框架：M1 最低存款：200美元 账户类型：ECN/Raw/Razor 杠杆：1:30+ 起始手数：0.01 风险管理器：是 GMT偏移：取决于您的经纪商 使用DST：是
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
专家
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Statistics Boom and Crash
Marcelo Jose Patino Vargas
专家
SYSTEM DESCRIPTION Our MT5 EA uses an advanced statistical system to determine the optimal time to open sell positions on the BOOM 1000, BOOM 500, and BOOM 300 assets. Based on rigorous market data analysis, the EA identifies the moment when there is a 90% probability of a bearish candle, allowing our users to enter a sell position with maximum confidence in success. This data-driven approach is the key to achieving profitable and consistent trades in BOOM 1000, and our EA is designed to autom
Ai UsDCaD MT5
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2.33 (3)
专家
Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left) For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option. An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily With Relatively large number of signals (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames) Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as marting
Satoshi Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
专家
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 中本聪 – BTCUSD M5 智能交易系统 中本聪是一款专为 BTCUSD 在 M5 时间框架下设计的智能交易系统。 它结合了基于 RSI 的入场指标和基于 ADX 的出场指标，以及强大的风险管理层。 目标：在严格保护账户安全的同时，捕捉比特币的细微波动。 主要特点 特定交易品种和时间框架：针对 BTCUSD 和 M5 进行了优化。 入场逻辑： • RSI 交叉点可检测动量爆发。 • 可配置周期和价位，提高灵活性。 出场逻辑： • ADX 确认平仓时机。 • 专为快速、规范的出场而设计。 风险保护： • 点差、最大持仓量及持仓手数。 • 每日亏损及回撤防护。 • 账户级净值保护。 新闻筛选： • 暂停预定的高/中影响力新闻（通过 ForexSB 推送）。 时段筛选： • 完全可自定义的交易时段（每日和周五收盘选项）。 统计信息叠加： • 实时交易统计
Ict Trend Hunter EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
专家
Trend Hunter EA: Stop Guessing, Start Trend Following Are you tired of entering trades that look perfect, only to have the market reverse strongly against you? The most common reason for this is trading against the dominant, underlying trend. The Trend Hunter EA is meticulously engineered to solve this exact problem by ensuring you are always trading in harmony with the market's primary direction. The Professional Strategy: Power on the High Frame, Precision on the Low Frame The Trend Hunter EA
FREE
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
专家
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Volatility 75 Castle
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
World Investor Volatility 75 - Automated Trading System Technical Specifications High-Precision Expert Advisor for the Volatility 75 Index This Expert Advisor has been specifically designed to trade in the Deriv synthetic index market, focusing on the Volatility 75 Index, an instrument that simulates market volatility with an approximate annualized standard deviation of 75%. Main Features Timeframe and Capital Required: Optimal Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 U
Ai Corporal EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
专家
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
专家
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
General Pat
Ivan Simonika
专家
The bot is a scalpel, and accordingly works with ticks. The bot works on all types of accounts: netting, hedging. For Works with 5 digit quotes. The bot does not use the history stored in the database for work. For his own needs, he uploads historical data online, creating his own database. To achieve good results in real tick mode on the tester, it is necessary to carry out optimization. Custom bot features ORDER_TYPE_FILLIN - Sets the order execution policy. HourLimit - Trade restrictions at
Atlas Star Gold Mt5
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
专家
ATLAS GOLD STAR XAU/USD MT5 Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Platform and Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Version: 1.02 Developer: FrozenSkillz 2025 Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) - EXCLUSIVE Recommended Timeframe: H4 (4 Hours) Compatible Brokers IC Markets (Raw Spread / cTrader) Prop Firms (FTMO, The5%ers, etc.) Any ECN broker with competitive spreads on XAU/USD CAPITAL SETTINGS Recommended Capital Minimum: USD $10,000 Opti
Pips Sniper hunt
Shady Ahmed Ali Obda
专家
This program works on the MT5 platform and on a time frame of 30 minutes, and the minimum deposit amount must be at least $ 3000 and achieve profits of up to 100% of the deposit amount and is compatible with most MT5 platforms and achieves the best results with the EUR/USD pair and therefore it is the best with this pair only One of the best programs for scalping traders fans
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
专家
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
专家
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。还剩7份（共20份）即将售罄。 目前限时价格为 149美元，即将恢复至 999 美元。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500 美元 策略 2：
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.2 (5)
专家
真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
专家
全球首个黄金与比特币之间的公开套利算法！ 每天都有优惠活动！ 实时信号 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA： 长期以来推荐的经纪商：   IC Markets 交易对：   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 附件代码：   XAUUSD H1 请务必检查 交易的货币对是否已添加 到 “市场报价” 窗口中！ 账户类型：ECN/原始价差 前缀设置： 如果您的经纪商提供的货币对带有符号前缀，例如 XAUUSD_i 然后在设置中输入前缀：   “   _i   ” 黄金与比特币套利： 这种策略基于利用这些资产之间的价格差异，尽管它们通常作为相互竞争的“避险资产”而非直接交易对。交易者会在市场不确定或趋势反转时期寻找黄金兑比特币价格被低估的机会（反之亦然），以便买入价格较低的资产，然后在价格较高时卖出。或者，他们也可以在不同的平台上交易与黄金挂钩的加密货币（例如 PAXG、XAUT），以利用黄金（数字黄金和实物黄金）之间的价格差异，但这需要对双方的波动性和风险都有所了解。
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您的资
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
作者的更多信息
PropMaster MT4
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
专家
PropMaster - Straddle Strategy Expert Advisor Overview PropMaster is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for PropFirm challenge evaluations. It implements a straddle strategy that places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a calculated distance from current price, capturing momentum moves in either direction. Key Features Auto-Detection System The EA automatically detects the instrument type and adjusts all trading parameters accordingly. Whether you trade indices, forex pa
Break Hunter 28 MT4
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
专家
BREAK HUNTER 28 - Professional Straddle Trading Expert Advisor DESCRIPTION Break Hunter 28 is an automated straddle strategy Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout movements by placing simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at a specified time each day. When one order is triggered by a price breakout, the opposite order is automatically cancelled, allowing you to ride the momentum in the direction of the breakout. The EA features an aggressive trailing stop mechanism that locks
Three Masters MT4
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
专家
THREE MASTERS   is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor delivers exceptional performance in live market conditions. Key Features: Multi-layered confirmation system   using complementary technical indicators Advanced ADX filtering   for optimal market condition detection Precision entry timing   based on multiple signal convergence Flexible trading modes   - Single position or multi
NY Swift
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
专家
NY SWIFT - Professional NY Session Straddle Trading System for US30 OVERVIEW NY Swift is an automated trading system designed specifically for the US30 index during the New York trading session. The Expert Advisor employs a straddle strategy that places simultaneous buy stop and sell stop pending orders to capture momentum breakouts during the highest volatility period of the trading day. CORE STRATEGY The system operates exclusively during user-defined NY session hours, typically 9:30 AM to 11
Break Hunter 28
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
专家
BREAK HUNTER 28 - Professional Straddle Trading Expert Advisor DESCRIPTION Break Hunter 28 is an automated straddle strategy Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout movements by placing simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at a specified time each day. When one order is triggered by a price breakout, the opposite order is automatically cancelled, allowing you to ride the momentum in the direction of the breakout. The EA features an aggressive trailing stop mechanism that locks
Three Masters
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
专家
THREE MASTERS - Professional Automated Trading System Version: 1.01 Author: SAPPLANTA ============================================================================= OVERVIEW THREE MASTERS is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance in live market conditions. The system combines institutional-grade filtering techniques with adaptive position sizin
PropMaster
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
专家
PropMaster - Straddle Strategy Expert Advisor Overview PropMaster is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for PropFirm challenge evaluations. It implements a straddle strategy that places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a calculated distance from current price, capturing momentum moves in either direction. Key Features Auto-Detection System The EA automatically detects the instrument type and adjusts all trading parameters accordingly. Whether you trade indices, forex pa
筛选:
无评论
回复评论