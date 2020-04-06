Gravota

GRAVOTA - Professional Momentum Spike Scalping Expert Advisor

Product Overview

Gravota is an advanced momentum-based scalping Expert Advisor developed by Sapplanta Enterprise. This sophisticated trading bot specializes in detecting and capitalizing on rapid price movements (spikes) in real-time, executing trades with precision timing and professional-grade risk management.

VERSION 1.10 - Universal Broker Compatibility Update

Now featuring automatic adaptation to any broker's lot size requirements and stop level specifications. Works flawlessly with Deriv Volatility Indices, standard forex, metals, indices, and crypto CFDs.

Key Features

UNIVERSAL BROKER COMPATIBILITY

  • Works with ANY MT5 broker (ECN, STP, Market Maker)
  • Auto-detects and adapts to broker lot size requirements
  • Supports all lot increments: 0.001, 0.005, 0.01, 0.1, 1.0
  • Automatically adjusts stop levels to meet broker requirements
  • Eliminates "Invalid Stops" and "Invalid Volume" errors

SMART RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Automatically calculates position size based on account balance
  • Fixed percentage risk per trade (default 1%)
  • 6:1 Risk-Reward ratio (customizable)
  • Intelligent trailing stop that adapts to broker freeze levels
  • Comprehensive margin checking before order execution

DERIV SYNTHETICS OPTIMIZED

  • Fully compatible with Volatility Indices (V10, V25, V50, V75, V100)
  • Works with Crash and Boom indices (500, 1000)
  • Supports Step Index and other synthetic instruments
  • Handles varying minimum lot sizes automatically

PROFESSIONAL FEATURES

  • Broker compatibility checker runs on initialization
  • Real-time dashboard showing trade status and broker compatibility
  • Detailed logging for complete transparency
  • Time-based trading filter for specific sessions
  • Spread filter to avoid high-cost entries
  • Single trade focus - no martingale or grid strategies

TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE

  • No repainting - all signals based on real-time price action
  • Works on all timeframes (optimized for M1, M5)
  • Adaptive spike detection for different timeframes
  • VPS-friendly with low resource usage
  • Clean, professional code structure

How It Works

SPIKE DETECTION
Continuously monitors price movements to identify sudden momentum surges. When price moves a specified number of pips within a specified time window, it identifies this as a tradeable spike.

TRADE EXECUTION

  1. Detects momentum spike exceeding threshold
  2. Determines trade direction based on momentum
  3. Calculates optimal lot size based on risk percentage
  4. Normalizes lot size to broker requirements
  5. Sets stop loss and take profit with broker-compliant distances
  6. Validates all parameters against broker specifications
  7. Executes trade instantly

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Never risks more than your specified percentage
  • Accounts for broker minimum lot sizes
  • Calculates actual monetary risk before each trade
  • Adjusts position size based on account balance
  • Prevents over-leveraging with comprehensive margin checks
  • Warns user when account size is insufficient for desired risk

PROFIT PROTECTION

  • Monitors positions in real-time
  • Applies trailing stop when profit reaches threshold
  • Respects broker freeze levels to prevent modification errors
  • Locks in profits progressively as price moves favorably
  • Exits at take profit or trailing stop

Input Parameters

Main Strategy Settings

  • Spike Detection Threshold (10.0 pips) - Minimum price movement to trigger entry
  • Detection Time Window (5 seconds) - Maximum time for spike to occur
  • Trailing Stop Distance (1.0 pips) - Distance for trailing stop (auto-adjusted if needed)
  • Risk Per Trade (1.0%) - Percentage of account balance to risk
  • Magic Number (20240101) - Unique identifier for trades
  • Show Dashboard (true) - Display on-chart information panel

Trade Configuration

  • Risk:Reward Ratio (6.0) - Target reward multiplier
  • Maximum Spread (30 points) - Maximum allowed spread
  • Slippage (10 points) - Maximum acceptable slippage
  • Minimum Lot Override (0 = auto-detect) - Force minimum lot size
  • Maximum Lot Override (0 = auto-detect) - Force maximum lot size

Time Filter

  • Use Trading Hours Filter (false) - Enable specific trading hours
  • Start Hour (8) - Trading start hour in server time
  • End Hour (20) - Trading end hour in server time

Advanced Settings

  • Show Compatibility Warnings (true) - Alert on broker issues
  • Stop Level Multiplier (2.5) - Safety margin for stop distances
  • Auto-Adjust Stops (true) - Automatically adjust for broker requirements
  • Run Diagnostic Test (false) - Test broker compatibility on initialization
  • Trailing Minimum Seconds (60) - Minimum time between trailing updates

Supported Instruments

Standard Forex
All major and minor pairs including EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and cross pairs

Deriv Volatility Indices

  • Volatility 10 (0.001 min lot)
  • Volatility 25 (0.005 min lot)
  • Volatility 50 (0.005 min lot)
  • Volatility 75 (0.01 min lot)
  • Volatility 100 (0.01 min lot)

Deriv Crash & Boom

  • Crash 500, Crash 1000
  • Boom 500, Boom 1000
  • Step Index

Metals
XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

Indices
US30, NAS100, SP500, DAX30, FTSE100

Commodities
Oil (WTI, Brent), Natural Gas

Crypto CFDs
BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD

Recommended Trading Conditions

Best Instruments

For Small Accounts ( 100 − 100500):

  • EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
  • Volatility 75, Volatility 100 (if broker allows 0.01 lot)

For Medium Accounts ( 500 − 5002000):

  • All major forex pairs
  • All Deriv Volatility Indices
  • Deriv Crash/Boom indices
  • XAUUSD (Gold)

For Large Accounts ($2000+):

  • All supported instruments
  • Indices (US30, NAS100)
  • Multiple chart instances

Optimal Trading Times

  • London Open (07:00-09:00 GMT) - High volatility
  • New York Open (12:00-14:00 GMT) - Maximum volume
  • London/NY Overlap (12:00-16:00 GMT) - Best liquidity

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1 - Maximum trading frequency (scalping)
  • M5 - Balanced frequency and quality
  • M15 - Lower frequency, higher quality
  • H1 - Swing trading approach

Broker Requirements

Recommended:

  • ECN or STP execution
  • Low spread (less than 2 pips on majors)
  • Low stop level (0-10 pips ideal)
  • Fast execution (less than 100ms)
  • No scalping restrictions

Compatible (with auto-adjustment):

  • Market makers
  • Brokers with 10-20 pip stop levels
  • Standard accounts

Tested and Verified Brokers:
IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, Deriv, Exness, Tickmill, Admiral Markets

Minimum Deposit Recommendations

Based on 1% risk with 10 pip stop loss:

  • Standard Forex (0.01 min lot):  100 − 100200
  • Deriv V75/V100 (0.01 min lot):  500 − 5001000
  • Deriv V25/V50 (0.005 min lot):  500 − 500800
  • Deriv V10/Step (0.001 min lot):  300 − 300500
  • Gold XAUUSD (0.01 min lot):  500 − 5001000
  • Indices (0.1 min lot): $2000+

Note: Gravota will warn you if your account is below recommended size and display actual risk percentage.

Why Choose Gravota v1.10

For Traders

  • Set and forget automation
  • Risk controlled - never risks more than you specify
  • Broker independent - works with your current broker
  • Deriv optimized - perfect for Volatility Indices traders
  • Transparent - see exactly what the EA is doing

For Strategy

  • Proven logic based on institutional momentum principles
  • No dangerous methods - no martingale, no grid, no averaging
  • Professional exit strategy with trailing stop
  • High reward ratio - 6:1 default (customizable)

For Technology

  • Universal compatibility - works on ANY MT5 broker
  • Smart error handling - explains issues clearly
  • Low resource usage - VPS-friendly
  • No repainting - honest, real-time signals

For Performance

  • Detailed logging - analyze every decision
  • Backtest compatible - test historical performance
  • Optimization ready - fine-tune for your preferences
  • Multi-symbol capable - run on multiple charts simultaneously

Installation and Setup

Step 1: Installation

  1. Purchase from MQL5 Market
  2. Install via Navigator - Market - My Products
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5

Step 2: Chart Attachment

  1. Open any supported instrument chart
  2. Select preferred timeframe (M1 or M5 recommended)
  3. Drag Gravota EA onto chart
  4. Adjust parameters if needed (defaults work well)
  5. Click OK
  6. Enable AutoTrading button in MT5 toolbar

Step 3: Verify Compatibility

  1. Open Toolbox - Experts tab
  2. Look for Broker Compatibility Check report
  3. Verify "STATUS: BROKER FULLY COMPATIBLE"
  4. Check dashboard on chart for status indicator
  5. If issues detected, follow recommendations in Journal

Step 4: Monitor

  • Watch dashboard for first spike detection
  • Check Journal for detailed logs
  • Verify trades are executed correctly
  • Adjust risk parameters if needed

Important: Always test on demo account for at least 1 week before live trading.

Optimization Guidelines

For Maximum Trading Frequency

  • Use M1 timeframe
  • Lower Spike Threshold to 5-8 pips
  • Shorter Time Window (3-5 seconds)
  • Trade during high volatility sessions

For Higher Quality Trades

  • Use M5 or M15 timeframe
  • Higher Spike Threshold (15-20 pips)
  • Longer Time Window (10-15 seconds)
  • Use time filter for best sessions only

For Deriv Volatility Indices

  • Use M1 timeframe
  • Spike Threshold: 10-15 units
  • Time Window: 5-10 seconds
  • Risk: 0.5-1% (these instruments are volatile)

For Standard Forex

  • Use M5 timeframe
  • Spike Threshold: 10-12 pips
  • Time Window: 5 seconds
  • Risk: 1-2%
  • Trade during London/NY sessions

Version 1.10 Update Highlights

UNIVERSAL BROKER COMPATIBILITY

  • Auto-detects broker lot size requirements (min, max, step)
  • Normalizes lot sizes to match any broker (0.001 to 1.0 increments)
  • Validates all order parameters before execution
  • Eliminates "Invalid Volume" errors on all instruments

INTELLIGENT STOP LEVEL MANAGEMENT

  • Auto-detects broker stop level and freeze level requirements
  • Auto-adjusts SL/TP distances to meet broker minimums
  • Prevents "Invalid Stops" error
  • Maintains strategy effectiveness while adapting to broker rules

ENHANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Calculates actual risk vs. target risk
  • Warns when account size is too small for desired risk percentage
  • Recommends minimum account size for optimal performance
  • Displays detailed lot size calculations in Journal

DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS

  • Compatibility checker runs on EA initialization
  • Lot normalization test validates broker specifications
  • Detailed error messages explain exactly why trades fail or succeed
  • Real-time status displayed on dashboard

EXPANDED INSTRUMENT SUPPORT

  • Detection for Volatility, CRASH, BOOM, Step indices
  • Proper pip value calculation for all instrument types
  • Works with varying minimum lot requirements
  • Handles volume limits automatically

Product Specifications

Version: 1.10 (Universal Compatibility Edition)
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3800+)
Type: Expert Advisor (Automated Trading System)
Strategy: Momentum Spike Scalping
Trading Style: Scalping / Day Trading
Timeframes: All (M1, M5 recommended)
Instruments: Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Crypto CFDs, Deriv Synthetics
Risk Management: Fixed percentage per trade
Position Management: Single trade at a time
Execution: Market orders with SL/TP
Lot Sizing: Automatic (risk-based)
Compatible Lot Steps: 0.001, 0.005, 0.01, 0.1, 1.0
Stop Level Range: 0 pips to 50+ pips (auto-adjusts)

What You Get

When you purchase Gravota v1.10, you receive:

  • Gravota Expert Advisor - Fully compiled and ready to use
  • Universal Broker Compatibility - Works with any MT5 broker
  • Professional Dashboard - Real-time monitoring on chart
  • Broker Diagnostic Tool - Built-in compatibility checker
  • Complete User Guide - Setup and optimization instructions
  • Free Lifetime Updates - All future improvements included
  • Professional Support - Direct assistance via MQL5 private messaging
  • No Hidden Fees - One-time purchase, no subscriptions

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and derivatives carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

Important Notes:

  • Past performance is not indicative of future results
  • Always test on demo account first (minimum 1 week)
  • Start with minimum risk percentage (0.5-1%)
  • Never invest more than you can afford to lose
  • Results vary by broker, instrument, and market conditions
  • No EA can guarantee profits

Gravota is a tool - Success depends on proper use, appropriate account size, broker quality, and market conditions.

Support and Updates

Technical Support
Available via MQL5 private messaging system. Response time: Within 24-48 hours. We provide assistance with broker compatibility, optimization guidance, and setup troubleshooting.

Free Updates
All customers receive free lifetime updates including bug fixes, performance improvements, new features, broker compatibility expansions, and MT5 platform updates.

Documentation
Complete installation guide, optimization guidelines, FAQ document, best practices manual, and broker compatibility list included.

Developer Information

Developed by Sapplanta Enterprise
Specializing in professional trading automation
Committed to quality and customer success

Contact: Via MQL5 private messaging system

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Will this work with my broker?
A: Yes. Version 1.10 works with ANY MT5 broker. The built-in compatibility checker validates your broker on startup.

Q: Can I use this on Deriv Volatility Indices?
A: Absolutely. Gravota is fully optimized for all Deriv synthetic indices including V10, V25, V50, V75, V100, Crash, Boom, and Step Index.

Q: What if my broker has 0.005 minimum lot size?
A: Gravota automatically detects and adapts to any minimum lot size.

Q: My account is small ($100). Will this work?
A: Yes, but Gravota will warn you if your account is below the recommended size for your chosen instrument. You can still trade, but actual risk may be higher than target risk.

Q: Does this use martingale or grid strategies?
A: No. Gravota trades one position at a time with fixed risk percentage. No dangerous money management methods.

Q: Can I backtest this EA?
A: Yes, Gravota is fully compatible with MT5 strategy tester.

Q: How often does it trade?
A: Depends on timeframe and settings. On M1 with default settings, typically 2-10 trades per day during active sessions.

Q: What happens if my broker has high stop levels?
A: Gravota automatically adjusts SL/TP distances to meet your broker's requirements while maintaining the strategy logic.

Q: Can I run this on multiple charts?
A: Yes. You can run Gravota on multiple instruments simultaneously. Just use different Magic Numbers for each instance.

Q: What leverage do I need?
A: Recommended 1:100 or higher, but the EA works with any leverage. It includes margin safety checks.


