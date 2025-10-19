The Golden Engine EA is an advanced automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Powered by proprietary algorithms, it continuously monitors short-term price dynamics to identify high-probability trading patterns. Each position is executed with carefully calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters, without Trailing.

The EA has been optimized for default settings on Gold with 2 digits for simple installation and use without the need for set files.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair, = 500 if Gold has 3 digits) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 200 (points, = 2000 if Gold has 3 digits) Stop Loss = 350 (points, = 3500 if Gold has 3 digits) Timeframe = 5 Minutes Time Start = 01:30 Time End = 22:30 Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend: