Ultimate AudCad MT4

This expert use grid and advanced DCA and martingale strategy. The strategy used by Fund Manager by our country.

Use with pair AUDCAD, with timeframe M5 it can survive 2015-Nov 2024.

DrawDown Max from 2019-2025 15k USD for both pair





It works well in other Pairs in





Use proper money management, use money that you can loose, withdraw your profit. This strategy can make good profit if you use good money management. Use the balance minimum of 2k-3k.

Use default setting. for MT4 set UseDCA to true.





LotMultiplication : 1 , for startlot 0.01, for 0.02 use 2

TP_USD : default 0.8 USD

GridSizePips : default AUDCAD pair 8 pips . Minimum distance each Grid Order. for EURJPY = 20pips

SL_Pips_ForHardTime : stoploss of the first two position, will be modified after last position opened. 180pips for audcad, 400 pips for eurjpy

SkipSignalSellAfter7thLayer : Skip how many sell signal after 7th layer

SkipSignalBuyAfter7thLayer: Skip how many buy signal after 7th layer

UseDCA: please change this to true



