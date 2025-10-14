Tick Chart Weighted Indicator MT4

Tick Chart Weighted Indicator MetaTrader 4

The Tick Chart Weighted Indicator is an advanced analytical tool designed for short-term traders on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

This indicator plots candlesticks based on the number of trades and, unlike time-based charts, it does not follow a uniform time axis since transaction volume and speed vary during different periods. At times such as the beginning of trading sessions, a surge in trade volume leads to rapid chart fluctuations, creating multiple trading opportunities.

Tick Chart Weighted Indicator Table

The general specifications of the Tick Chart Weighted Indicator are summarized in the table below:

Category Signal and Prediction – Trading Tool – Overbought and Oversold Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Trading Market All Markets

Tick Chart Weighted Indicator at a Glance

The Tick Chart Weighted Indicator plots candlesticks based on time and connects them to the indicator displayed in the lower section of the chart.In the oscillator window, three primary lines are displayed:

Blue Line (Bid/Ask Weighted Line): Represents price movements with high sensitivity.

Red Line (Bid Line): Displays movements on the sellers’ side of the market.

Gray or Black Line (Weighted Price Line): The main computational line of the indicator, calculated using the formula:

(High + Low + Close + Close) ÷ 4

Indicator in Uptrend

In the middle part of the chart, the blue line moves positively above the weighted line, indicating rising demand and increasing buying pressure.When the gap between the blue line and the weighted line widens around price bottom areas, it signals the start of an upward move.

Following this signal, the candlestick chart also begins to rise, creating favorable conditions for initiating short-term buy trades.

Indicator in Downtrend

During a downtrend, when the Bid Line separates from the weighted line and moves downward, the indicator reflects weakening demand and strengthening supply. This condition is confirmed when a new lower high forms compared to the previous high and the indicator lines align with selling pressure.

The bearish signal is considered more reliable when the weighted line acts as resistance and the repeated reactions of the red and blue lines remain stabilized below it.

Tick Chart Weighted Indicator Settings

The image below shows the settings panel of the Tick Chart Weighted Indicator on the MetaTrader 4 platform:

Conclusion

The Tick Chart Weighted Indicator serves as a practical tool in technical analysis. By analyzing trading volume based on the number of ticks within each period, it displays market fluctuations with improved accuracy.

This indicator gives more weight to price changes associated with higher trading volumes, thus providing more reliable signals for identifying entry and exit points.