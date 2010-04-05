Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP

SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4)

Professional, rules-driven algorithm for Gold & GBPJPY.
Built to trade only when conditions are favorable, manage risk automatically, and keep behavior compliant with typical prop-firm rules. No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage.

Birthday Launch — limited time 🎉
Intro price is a birthday gift from 10 Oct 2025. The offer ends after 20 purchases or on 17 Oct 2025—whichever comes first.
Next price: $2,500.

What makes it different

  • Trades selectively: multi-layer confirmation across market regime, direction, and timing; waits patiently, acts quickly.

  • Built for challenges: fixed risk per trade, hard SL/TP on every order, daily/weekly equity protection, and clean exposure limits.

  • Designed to grow small accounts: percent-based sizing and volatility awareness scale position size intelligently.

  • Hands-off management: automatic partial profits, breakeven shift, and professional trailing to capture extended moves.

  • Robust execution: spread/session filters, slippage handling, Friday protection, and VPS-friendly load.

Optimized and backtested for XAUUSD (Gold) and GBPJPY. Preset files are included.

Who it’s for

  • Traders seeking a disciplined, low-maintenance EA for trending markets.

  • Prop evaluation candidates who need clean risk and consistent behavior.

  • Small accounts that require sensible compounding without aggressive tactics.

How it behaves (without revealing the recipe)

  • Reads market conditions on multiple layers to determine if and when to participate.

  • Enters in the direction of the prevailing move; exits are rule-based, not discretionary.

  • Every position is opened with a hard stop and predefined target; management adjusts dynamically as price evolves.

Risk & control (you can configure)

  • Risk per trade (% of balance)

  • Daily/weekly loss limits (automatic trading pause)

  • Maximum concurrent exposure per symbol

  • Partial TP, breakeven trigger, trailing style & strength

  • Trading sessions and maximum spread

  • Optional time-based trade exit and Friday close

(Inputs are organized and documented; the core logic remains proprietary.)

Quick start

  1. Attach the EA to XAUUSD or GBPJPY in MT4.

  2. Load the included preset for that symbol.

  3. Set your Risk % (start small for evaluations).

  4. Keep session and spread filters enabled, then allow AutoTrading.

Important notes

  • The EA is prop-friendly by design and has been used to pass evaluations; however, no system can guarantee a pass or profits. Trade responsibly.

  • Use on an ECN/RAW broker with stable connectivity; a VPS is recommended.

What you get

  • SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4)

  • Presets for Gold & GBPJPY

  • Quick-start guide and ongoing updates

Pricing

  • Intro/Birthday offer: valid until 20 sales or 17 Oct 2025.

  • After the offer: $2,500.

Search “SIGMA Trend Protocol EA” on MQL5 and start responsibly.


