Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Bashir Abdi Jama
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Professional, rules-driven algorithm for Gold & GBPJPY.
Built to trade only when conditions are favorable, manage risk automatically, and keep behavior compliant with typical prop-firm rules. No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage.
Birthday Launch — limited time 🎉
Intro price is a birthday gift from 10 Oct 2025. The offer ends after 20 purchases or on 17 Oct 2025—whichever comes first.
Next price: $2,500.
What makes it different
Trades selectively: multi-layer confirmation across market regime, direction, and timing; waits patiently, acts quickly.
Built for challenges: fixed risk per trade, hard SL/TP on every order, daily/weekly equity protection, and clean exposure limits.
Designed to grow small accounts: percent-based sizing and volatility awareness scale position size intelligently.
Hands-off management: automatic partial profits, breakeven shift, and professional trailing to capture extended moves.
Robust execution: spread/session filters, slippage handling, Friday protection, and VPS-friendly load.
Optimized and backtested for XAUUSD (Gold) and GBPJPY. Preset files are included.
Who it’s for
Traders seeking a disciplined, low-maintenance EA for trending markets.
Prop evaluation candidates who need clean risk and consistent behavior.
Small accounts that require sensible compounding without aggressive tactics.
How it behaves (without revealing the recipe)
Reads market conditions on multiple layers to determine if and when to participate.
Enters in the direction of the prevailing move; exits are rule-based, not discretionary.
Every position is opened with a hard stop and predefined target; management adjusts dynamically as price evolves.
Risk & control (you can configure)
Risk per trade (% of balance)
Daily/weekly loss limits (automatic trading pause)
Maximum concurrent exposure per symbol
Partial TP, breakeven trigger, trailing style & strength
Trading sessions and maximum spread
Optional time-based trade exit and Friday close
(Inputs are organized and documented; the core logic remains proprietary.)
Quick start
Attach the EA to XAUUSD or GBPJPY in MT4.
Load the included preset for that symbol.
Set your Risk % (start small for evaluations).
Keep session and spread filters enabled, then allow AutoTrading.
Important notes
The EA is prop-friendly by design and has been used to pass evaluations; however, no system can guarantee a pass or profits. Trade responsibly.
Use on an ECN/RAW broker with stable connectivity; a VPS is recommended.
What you get
SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4)
Presets for Gold & GBPJPY
Quick-start guide and ongoing updates
Pricing
Intro/Birthday offer: valid until 20 sales or 17 Oct 2025.
After the offer: $2,500.
Search “SIGMA Trend Protocol EA” on MQL5 and start responsibly.