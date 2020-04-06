Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP

SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4)



⚠️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP

Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301

Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version.

STP SIGNAL:

Before any think else check out the live Signal results:  Sigma Trend Protocol MT5 Signal



SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4)


Rule-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) and GBPJPY. and Index US30, GER40, US100,Trades only when predefined conditions are met. No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage. Compiled EX4; no DLL calls.

Overview
• Selective entries using multi-layer confirmations (regime, direction, timing).
• Fixed risk per trade with hard SL/TP, daily/weekly equity protection and exposure limits.
• Percent-based position sizing with volatility awareness.
• Automated management: partial take-profit, breakeven shift and trailing.
• Execution controls: session/spread filters, slippage handling and Friday protection.
• Optimized and backtested for XAUUSD and GBPJPY. Preset files included.

Who it is for
• Traders who prefer disciplined, low-maintenance trend trading.
• Evaluation candidates who need strict risk controls.
• Users who want conservative sizing without aggressive tactics.

User controls
Risk % per trade, daily/weekly loss limits, max concurrent exposure, partial TP and trailing parameters, trading sessions and maximum spread, optional time-based exit and Friday close. (Inputs are organized and documented; core logic is proprietary.)

Quick start

  1. Attach the EA to XAUUSD or GBPJPY in MT4.

  2. Load the included preset for the symbol and timeframe.

  3. Set Risk %. Keep session and spread filters enabled and allow AutoTrading.

Presets — download and use
Load via MT4 → Inputs → Load (.set).
• XAUUSD (Gold) — M5: Gold_100K Account_ Chart_M5.set
• XAUUSD (Gold) — M15: GOLD_100KAccount_Chart-M15.set
• GBPJPY — M15: GBPJPY-100KAccount_Chart-M15.set(you may also test M5)

Testing and deployment
• First download full historical data for the pair/timeframe.
• Demo test for 3–6 weeks to learn behavior; adjust lot size, TP and SL to your plan and any evaluation rules.
• Backtests are for research only; they are not real trading results and may differ due to broker conditions, liquidity and execution.
• Use with an ECN/RAW broker; a VPS is recommended.

Important
No system can guarantee profits or evaluation passes. Trade responsibly.


  • What you get: rule-based entries (no martingale/grid), strict risk controls, presets for XAUUSD & GBPJPY, and Index US30, GER40, US100, 5 activations, and ongoing updates via the Comments tab.

Support
Questions and updates are handled through the Product Comments tab and the platform’s internal messages only. No external messengers are used.


