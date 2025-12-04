

⚠️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here:

Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version.



SIGMA TREND PROTOCOL STP EA MT5





SIGMA Trend Protocol: Professional trend-following system for Gold and major forex pairs. Selective, low-risk approach ideal for prop firm challenges, funded accounts, and live trading. Features adaptive position sizing, strict loss limits (circuit breakers), and multi-layer trade validation. NOT martingale, grid, or HFT—takes 8-25 quality trades monthly. Bidirectional trading, 15M timeframe only recommended. Conservative to aggressive settings available. Realistic 58-70% win rate, 1.8-2.5 profit factor, 12-28% max drawdown range. Includes optimization guide and pre-configured parameter sets. Minimum $1,000 account, $5,000+ recommended. VPS recommended. Past performance not indicative of future results. Professional support included.





PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS





• Professional trend-following system (NOT martingale/grid/scalping)

• Selective trading: 8-25 quality setups monthly (not excessive HFT)

• Ideal for prop firm challenges and funded account management

• Multi-layer market validation before trade execution

• Adaptive position sizing + circuit breaker protection

• Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), works on major forex pairs

• Bidirectional: Long and short positions

• H1 timeframe requirement (critical for system logic)

• Realistic expectations: 58-70% win rate, controlled drawdown

• Includes optimization guide + pre-configured settings

• Email support for setup and parameter tuning

• Compatible with ECN/STP/Standard brokers

• $1,000 minimum, $5,000+ recommended capital





FAQ - ANSWERS





Q: Does it use martingale or grid strategies?

A: No. Fixed/adaptive risk per trade only. No position averaging or grid systems.





Q: How many trades does it take?

A: 8-25 per month on Gold (balanced settings). Quality over quantity approach.





Q: Is it suitable for prop firm challenges?

A: Yes. Low drawdown design, strict loss limits, no prohibited trading styles.





Q: What markets does it trade?

A: Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD). Can be adapted for major forex pairs and indices.





Q: What timeframe is required?

A: M5, M15 and H1 (15M charts recommended). Will not function correctly on other timeframes.





Q: What is the minimum account size?

A: $1,000 minimum for micro lots on Gold. $5,000+ recommended for optimal risk management.





Q: Does it require optimization?

A: Default Gold settings provided. Optimization recommended for best performance on your specific broker.





Q: Is demo testing required?

A: Strongly recommended. Test on demo for 2-4 weeks before live deployment.





Q: What is the expected win rate?

A: 58-70% depending on settings. Trend-following systems typically have larger wins than losses.





Q: Is support provided?

A: Yes. support for setup, optimization guidance, and technical questions, Questions and updates are handled

through the Product Comments tab and the platform’s internal messages only. No external messengers are used.





