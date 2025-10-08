Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP

SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4)

Institutional-grade, bidirectional trend system with adaptive risk.

Engineered to trade only when market regime, higher-timeframe bias and H1 structure align. Built-in circuit-breakers, partial profit, breakeven and advanced trailing protect capital while letting trends run.

Launch offer – Birthday gift 🎉

Intro price until 20 copies are sold OR 17 Oct 2025 (7 days from 10 Oct 2025)—then price rises to $2,500.

Why traders choose SIGMA

Regime filter (D1): trades only when the market shows directional structure (linear-regression R² + ADX strength).

H4 bias gate: 25/100 EMA & slope filter keeps entries aligned with the dominant move; automatic exit on bias reversal.

H1 precision entries (both BUY & SELL): micro-structure (higher-low/lower-high), Keltner midline reclaim/reject and MACD histogram shift with optional volume confirmation.

Professional risk layer: Fixed risk-per-trade (% of balance) with hard SL/TP on every position Daily/weekly loss circuit-breakers (R-based) Max currency exposure cap Partial take-profit (default 40% at 1R), breakeven (0.8R), Chandelier & optional Parabolic SAR trailing, and time-based exit .

Adaptive position sizing (optional): volatility-normalized sizing with conservative Kelly fraction ceiling.

Prop-friendly: no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage; one clean SL/TP per trade; spread & session filters; Friday close protection.

Bidirectional engine: rides trends both ways; built to grow small accounts conservatively and to operate within typical prop-firm challenge rules when configured appropriately.

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. Configure risk to comply with your broker/prop-firm rules.

What’s included

MT4 Expert Advisor: SIGMA_Trend_Protocol_EA

Ready-to-use presets for: XAUUSD and GBPJPY

Detailed PDF quick-start (installation, risk templates, prop-firm tips)

Lifetime updates for v2.x

Recommended setup

Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY (optimized & backtested)

Internal logic timeframes: D1 (regime), H4 (bias), H1 (entries/management) → attach the EA to any chart; it reads its own timeframes.

Broker/VPS: ECN/RAW spread, fast execution; VPS 24/5.

Account types: Standard, Cent, or Prop evaluation. Start with 0.25–0.5% risk/trade for challenges.

Quick start (2 minutes)

Attach EA to XAUUSD or GBPJPY. Load the matching .set file (or keep defaults). Set RiskPerTrade (e.g., 0.5%). Keep session filters (London/NY) and MaxSpread enabled. Click AutoTrading.

Key inputs (grouped)

Risk & Safety – RiskPerTrade , MaxDailyRisk , MaxWeeklyRisk , MaxCurrencyExposure

Adaptive Sizing – UseAdaptiveSizing , KellyFraction , UseVolatilityNorm

Sessions & Market Quality – UseLondonSession , UseNewYorkSession , MaxSpreadPips , FilterFridayClose

Regime & Bias – RegimeR2Period/Threshold , TrendStrengthThreshold (ADX) , BiasEMAFast/Slow , slope filter

Entry Patterns – StructureEMAPeriod , KeltnerEMA + ATR Mult , MACD (12/26/9) , micro-Donchian

Exit Management – TP1Ratio , TP1PositionClose , BreakevenLevel , ChandelierPeriod/ATR , UseParabolicTrail (PSARStep/Max) , TimeStopBars

(Parameters expose control without revealing proprietary signal weights.)

FAQ

Will it pass challenges?

It’s designed around common prop rules (fixed risk, daily/weekly circuit-breakers, clean SL/TP, no martingale/grid). Many users employ it for evaluations, but no system can guarantee a pass—market conditions and your risk settings matter.

Small accounts?

Yes—risk is %-based, so it scales. Start with low risk and let equity compound.

Timeframe?

Internal multi-TF (D1/H4/H1). Attach to any chart—you don’t need to change your chart timeframe.

News filter?

Spread and session filters are built-in; you can manually pause around major news if your rules require it.

Pricing & licensing