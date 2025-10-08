Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP
- Experts
- Bashir Abdi Jama
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Institutional-grade, bidirectional trend system with adaptive risk.
Engineered to trade only when market regime, higher-timeframe bias and H1 structure align. Built-in circuit-breakers, partial profit, breakeven and advanced trailing protect capital while letting trends run.
Launch offer – Birthday gift 🎉
Intro price until 20 copies are sold OR 17 Oct 2025 (7 days from 10 Oct 2025)—then price rises to $2,500.
Why traders choose SIGMA
-
Regime filter (D1): trades only when the market shows directional structure (linear-regression R² + ADX strength).
-
H4 bias gate: 25/100 EMA & slope filter keeps entries aligned with the dominant move; automatic exit on bias reversal.
-
H1 precision entries (both BUY & SELL): micro-structure (higher-low/lower-high), Keltner midline reclaim/reject and MACD histogram shift with optional volume confirmation.
-
Professional risk layer:
-
Fixed risk-per-trade (% of balance) with hard SL/TP on every position
-
Daily/weekly loss circuit-breakers (R-based)
-
Max currency exposure cap
-
Partial take-profit (default 40% at 1R), breakeven (0.8R), Chandelier & optional Parabolic SAR trailing, and time-based exit.
-
-
Adaptive position sizing (optional): volatility-normalized sizing with conservative Kelly fraction ceiling.
-
Prop-friendly: no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage; one clean SL/TP per trade; spread & session filters; Friday close protection.
-
Bidirectional engine: rides trends both ways; built to grow small accounts conservatively and to operate within typical prop-firm challenge rules when configured appropriately.
⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. Configure risk to comply with your broker/prop-firm rules.
What’s included
-
MT4 Expert Advisor: SIGMA_Trend_Protocol_EA
-
Ready-to-use presets for: XAUUSD and GBPJPY
-
Detailed PDF quick-start (installation, risk templates, prop-firm tips)
-
Lifetime updates for v2.x
Recommended setup
-
Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY (optimized & backtested)
-
Internal logic timeframes: D1 (regime), H4 (bias), H1 (entries/management) → attach the EA to any chart; it reads its own timeframes.
-
Broker/VPS: ECN/RAW spread, fast execution; VPS 24/5.
-
Account types: Standard, Cent, or Prop evaluation. Start with 0.25–0.5% risk/trade for challenges.
Quick start (2 minutes)
-
Attach EA to XAUUSD or GBPJPY.
-
Load the matching .set file (or keep defaults).
-
Set RiskPerTrade (e.g., 0.5%).
-
Keep session filters (London/NY) and MaxSpread enabled.
-
Click AutoTrading.
Key inputs (grouped)
-
Risk & Safety – RiskPerTrade , MaxDailyRisk , MaxWeeklyRisk , MaxCurrencyExposure
-
Adaptive Sizing – UseAdaptiveSizing , KellyFraction , UseVolatilityNorm
-
Sessions & Market Quality – UseLondonSession , UseNewYorkSession , MaxSpreadPips , FilterFridayClose
-
Regime & Bias – RegimeR2Period/Threshold , TrendStrengthThreshold (ADX) , BiasEMAFast/Slow , slope filter
-
Entry Patterns – StructureEMAPeriod , KeltnerEMA + ATR Mult , MACD (12/26/9) , micro-Donchian
-
Exit Management – TP1Ratio , TP1PositionClose , BreakevenLevel , ChandelierPeriod/ATR , UseParabolicTrail (PSARStep/Max) , TimeStopBars
(Parameters expose control without revealing proprietary signal weights.)
FAQ
Will it pass challenges?
It’s designed around common prop rules (fixed risk, daily/weekly circuit-breakers, clean SL/TP, no martingale/grid). Many users employ it for evaluations, but no system can guarantee a pass—market conditions and your risk settings matter.
Small accounts?
Yes—risk is %-based, so it scales. Start with low risk and let equity compound.
Timeframe?
Internal multi-TF (D1/H4/H1). Attach to any chart—you don’t need to change your chart timeframe.
News filter?
Spread and session filters are built-in; you can manually pause around major news if your rules require it.
Pricing & licensing
-
Intro/Birthday offer: discounted until 20 sales or 17 Oct 2025 (whichever comes first).
-
After the offer: $2,500.
-
License: 1 account + free updates for v2.x (hardware-locked per MQL5 rules).