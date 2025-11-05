Pocioli
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mike Amega
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Dominate the Markets with Autonomous Deep Learning
Meet Pocioli X, the next-generation trading robot developed by HBT Michael Volgat. Far more than a standard EA, Pocioli X integrates cutting-edge Deep Q-Network (DQN) Artificial Intelligence—a powerful form of Reinforcement Learning—for dynamic, adaptive, and optimized decision-making across financial markets (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities).
Forget static, rules-based systems. Pocioli X uses the DQN algorithm to continuously learn from every trade, evaluate its own rewards, and adjust its strategy in real-time to maximize profit potential.
✨ Key Features and Advantages of Pocioli X
|Feature
|User Benefit
|Technical Basis (Code Insight)
|DQN Artificial Intelligence
|The bot autonomously learns from past and current market conditions to constantly optimize its Buy/Sell decisions.
|InitializeQTable , UpdateQTable functions (implements Q-Learning).
|Adaptive $\epsilon$-Greedy Strategy
|Intelligently balances exploitation (using current best trades) and exploration (searching for new opportunities) for long-term growth.
|ChooseAction function: Uses InitialEpsilon and MinimumEpsilon for controlled exploration.
|Sophisticated State Determination
|Analyzes the real-time market context using Moving Averages (MA 20 and MA 50) to classify the trend into 5 distinct market states.
|DetermineState function: Logic based on iMA (SMA 20/50) positions to define 5 states (strong trend, consolidation, etc.).
|Dynamic Position Management
|Actively protects capital by only opening new positions when current trades meet a dynamic, instrument-specific profit threshold.
|IsAllOpenPositionsInProfit function: Profit logic adjusted by pips based on lotSize and the traded symbol (e.g., USDJPY, BTCUSD, XAUUSD) to ensure meaningful gains.
|Alternating Trade Mechanism
|Limits risk and ensures a healthy alternation of strategies by capping the number of open positions ( maxPositions = 5 ) and closing positions held for too long (4 hours).
|maxPositions variable and time-based closure logic in ManagePositions .
|Continuous Optimization
|Core learning parameters (Learning Rate $0.1$, Discount Factor $0.95$) are configurable, allowing users to fine-tune the speed and depth of the self-learning process.
|External parameters: LearningRate , DiscountFactor , InitialEpsilon , EpsilonDecayRate .
🎯 Who is Pocioli X For?
Pocioli X is the perfect tool for traders looking to:
-
Automate their trading with superior market intelligence.
-
Benefit from a strategy that constantly evolves and adapts to changing market conditions.
-
Implement structured risk management with strict open position limits and a dynamically adjusted profit-taking mechanism.
Pocioli X is not programmed to follow rigid rules; it is programmed to learn how to win.