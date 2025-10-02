SignalFXPro Breakout EA
- Experts
- Md Mainul Islam
- Versione: 1.5
- Attivazioni: 20
The SignalFXPro Breakout EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe breakout trading system designed to capture strong market movements after consolidation. It includes ATR-based filters, multi-timeframe entry logic, dynamic money management with martingale recovery, and built-in trading restrictions (day filters, max trades, spread checks, etc.).
It is suitable for traders who want a robust breakout strategy with flexible settings for different symbols and timeframes.
Core Features
🔹 Breakout Logic
-
Detects high/low breakout levels from a user-defined number of past bars ( LookBackBars ).
-
Supports ATR-based thresholds to confirm breakout strength.
-
Optionally requires Close confirmation (close above/below breakout level) or raw High/Low cross.
-
Adjustable minimum pip distance to filter weak breakouts.
🔹 Multi-Timeframe Entries
-
Can trade up to 3 different timeframes simultaneously ( TF1 , TF2 , TF3 ).
-
Each timeframe has its own TP/SL rules:
-
Fixed pip-based take profit & stop loss.
-
Or ATR-multiplied TP for volatility-adjusted exits.
-
🔹 Risk & Money Management
-
Base Lot Control with optional Martingale Recovery:
-
Consecutive losses tracked per symbol using global variables.
-
Lot size increases by multiplier (e.g., ×2) until capped by MaxLot .
-
Maximum consecutive martingale steps limited ( MaxConsecutiveLosses ).
-
-
Daily Risk Control – can stop trading if daily drawdown exceeds a set % of balance.
🔹 Trade Management
-
Limits maximum open trades per symbol.
-
Unique magic numbers per symbol & timeframe ensure safe tracking.
-
Optional hedging capability ( AllowHedging ).
-
Includes profit/loss tracking and resets martingale after wins.
Filters & Safety
-
Day filters: enable/disable trading on Monday and Friday.
-
Spread protection: automatically skips trades during abnormal spreads.
-
News filter (placeholder): coded structure exists, but live news blocking is disabled for portability (can be re-enabled with WebRequest setup).
User Interface & Visuals
-
Displays a watermark label with branding (SignalFXPro Team & Telegram channel).
-
Uses clear console messages for debugging/trade tracking.
Technical Highlights
-
Pip calculation adjusts automatically for 3/5-digit brokers.
-
Orders use OrderSend with slippage control.
-
Unique symbol hash ensures non-conflicting magic numbers.
-
Consecutive loss counter stored globally, persists across restarts.
-
Smart TP/SL computation supports both pip-based and ATR-based exits.
✅ Summary
The SignalFXPro Breakout EA is a scalable breakout system that:
-
Detects consolidations and trades breakouts with multi-timeframe confirmation.
-
Offers strong risk & money management, including martingale recovery.
-
Provides day filters, spread protection, and optional news avoidance.
-
Is suitable for use on multiple pairs and timeframes, with independent tracking for each.