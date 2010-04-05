BG Night Line

BG Night Line is an advisor for trading in the Asian trading session. The trading strategy is based on the classic approach of returning the price to its average value.

The standard trading indicators built into the terminal are used in the work.

Due to the relatively large stop losses and the use of several averaging orders, it is not critical for the ADVISER to expand spreads with low liquidity, and there are no high requirements for fast execution of orders.

The EA is designed for trading on the M15 timeframe and involves the use of two sets of settings (set files), which were developed on the basis of backtests from January 1, 2018.

Monitoring of real accounts:

Important: The default settings are not intended for trading and backtesting. Use the suggested settings available at link #1 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108175?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#!tab=comments&comment=52897555 and link #2 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108175?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#!tab=comments&comment=52897567

Multi-pair trading is possible on 13 currency pairs at once. For each pair, you need to open your chart and install an Expert Advisor and a set file (preset) designed for the currency pair on it.

At the same time, the ADVISER opens orders for only one currency pair. While orders for one pair are open, it is impossible to open orders for another pair.

This feature (function) depends on the magic number. It is the same for all currency pairs in all settings.

Do not change the magic number if you want this feature to be implemented on your trading account.

Independently changing the magic numbers in the proposed set files (presets) (without taking into account the increased trading risks) may lead to the loss of the deposit.

Input parameters:

  • Use_Timing - if true, the EA trades at a certain time;
  • Start_Hour_Sunday (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) - the start time of the terminal by day of the week;
  • Stop_Hour - at this time, the ADVISER stops looking for opportunities to enter the market;
  • UseTradeFriday – allowing trading on Fridays;
  • CloseFriday – if true, the EA closes all positions at the time set in the FridayEndTime parameter;
  • MondayStartTime – trading starts on Monday;
  • Long Position - permission to purchase;
  • Short Position - permission to sell;
  • Min BB_chanel - the minimum width of the Bollinger Bands channel at which the Expert Advisor is allowed to trade;
  • Max BB_chanel - the maximum width of the Bollinger Bands channel at which the Expert Advisor is allowed to trade;
  • Lots - the volume of the trading lot to which orders are placed;
  • MaxOrdersAVR - used for trading averaging orders. Limits their number;
  • LotExponent is the function of increasing the lot when using averaging. By default, the value is ZERO, that is, it is not used;
  • PipStep - the minimum distance in points, with the averaging function enabled;
  • DepoStep is an autolot. Example: if Lots = 0.01 and DepoStep = 100, then for every $100 the initial order will be opened with a 0.01 lot. That is, with a deposit of $ 1000, the adviser will open orders with a lot of 0.1. At 0, the adviser will work with a fixed lot specified in Lots;
  • OpenPlay - alert window notifying about the opening of a new order;
  • Magic is the unique number of the adviser by which he recognizes his orders;
  • Ordcom - comment on an open order;
  • SL - stop loss;
  • TP is a take profit.

