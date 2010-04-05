SuperTrend EA Pro

SUPER TREND EA – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market

Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA, a professional Expert Advisor designed for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe, from fast 1-minute scalps to long-term daily trends. Whether you are an intraday trader or a swing trader, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals, advanced money management, and full customization to match your trading style.

Why Choose SUPER TREND EA?

  • Multi-Timeframe Flexibility: Works seamlessly on all chart timeframes, giving you full control over scalping, intraday, or swing trading strategies.

  • Three-Line Super Trend Signals: Clearly identify trend direction with three dynamic, fully customizable lines. Adjust colors, thickness, and periods for maximum visual clarity.

  • Trailing Stop: Protect profits automatically as the market moves in your favor.

  • Equity-Based Stop Loss: Automatically adjusts stop loss according to your account balance for smarter risk control.

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss: Measures market volatility to optimize exit points.

  • Risk-Based & Fixed Lot Management: Trade with precise lot sizing based on risk percentage or use fixed lots for consistent position sizing.

  • Fully Customizable Inputs: Modify every aspect of the EA, including trend parameters, risk settings, line colors, and visual preferences.

  • Optimized for Any Market: Ideal for trading Forex pairs, commodities like Gold, and major cryptocurrencies.

The SUPER TREND EA is not just an EA; it’s a complete trading solution. It simplifies trend detection, automates risk management, and helps you trade with confidence and consistency. Designed for both beginners and professional traders, this EA allows you to focus on strategy while it handles execution, stops, and trailing adjustments automatically.

Take your trading to the next level—trade smarter, protect your profits, and adapt to any market condition with the SUPER TREND EA.


Thanks
