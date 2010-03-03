EA Builder Master: Master the Market with Intelligent Automation and Total Control (Available for free until September 28th)

The ultimate tool for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own strategies in MetaTrader 5, without writing a single line of code.

Have you ever felt frustrated by missing opportunities because you weren't in front of the chart? Have you struggled with indiscipline and emotional decisions that sabotaged your trades?

Imagine having a tireless trading assistant that operates 24 hours a day with mathematical precision, following your strategy exactly.

Introducing EA Builder Master, the next generation of Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. This isn't just another robot with a rigid strategy. It's a robust automation platform designed to give you the power of a developer and the precision of a market master.

What is EA Builder Master?

EA Builder Master is a sophisticated and highly versatile Expert Advisor that allows you to create and manage trading strategies directly on your chart. Combining an intuitive control panel with a powerful logic engine, it was developed to adapt to any asset and any market condition, from currency pairs (Forex) to indices and commodities.

Main Features:

Intuitive Control Panel: Manage all functions, settings, and operations in real-time from a clean and organized visual panel, directly on your chart. Monitor profit, risk, and the robot's status at a single glance.

Visual "Strategy Builder" Module: Combine different technical indicators (Moving Averages, RSI, Bollinger Bands, etc.) and create custom entry and exit rules. You set the conditions, EA Builder Master executes.

Advanced Risk Management: Protect your capital with multiple layers of security. Configure Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop (moving and in pips), as well as a "Daily Stop" function (in cash or percentage) and automatic "Breakeven."

Integrated News Filter: Avoid high volatility and widened spreads during important economic events. The robot automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact news.

Multiple Operating Modes: Configure the EA to operate based on signals, grid, martingale, or a hybrid combination, allowing for flexibility for both conservative and aggressive strategies.

Configurable Trading Hours: Define exactly which days of the week and at what times the robot can or cannot operate, perfectly adapting to your routine and market sessions (London, New York, Tokyo).

Optimized for Backtesting: Built with clean and efficient code, EA Builder Master allows for fast and reliable backtests in the MT5 strategy tester, saving you time in validating new settings.

Who is EA Builder Master For?

Discretionary Traders: Who want to automate the repetitive parts of their strategy to focus on analysis.

Automation Beginners: Who want the power of a custom robot without the complexity of MQL5 programming.

Experienced Traders: Who need a robust tool to quickly test and implement new trading ideas.

People with Little Time: Who can't watch the market all day but don't want to miss the best opportunities.

Risk Warning: Trading currencies and derivatives involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use this tool consciously and manage your risk appropriately, perform backtests, and run simulations before using real capital.

Terms of Use:

By purchasing, installing, or using the EA Builder Master Expert Advisor (hereinafter referred to as "Software"), you ("User") acknowledge that you have read, understood, and fully agree to the terms and conditions described below. If you do not agree with these terms, do not use the Software.