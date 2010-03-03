EA builder master
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Davi Silva Campos
- Sürüm: 1.0
EA Builder Master: Master the Market with Intelligent Automation and Total Control (Available for free until September 28th)
The ultimate tool for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own strategies in MetaTrader 5, without writing a single line of code.
Have you ever felt frustrated by missing opportunities because you weren't in front of the chart? Have you struggled with indiscipline and emotional decisions that sabotaged your trades?
Imagine having a tireless trading assistant that operates 24 hours a day with mathematical precision, following your strategy exactly.
Introducing EA Builder Master, the next generation of Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. This isn't just another robot with a rigid strategy. It's a robust automation platform designed to give you the power of a developer and the precision of a market master.
What is EA Builder Master?
EA Builder Master is a sophisticated and highly versatile Expert Advisor that allows you to create and manage trading strategies directly on your chart. Combining an intuitive control panel with a powerful logic engine, it was developed to adapt to any asset and any market condition, from currency pairs (Forex) to indices and commodities.
Main Features:
-
Intuitive Control Panel: Manage all functions, settings, and operations in real-time from a clean and organized visual panel, directly on your chart. Monitor profit, risk, and the robot's status at a single glance.
-
Visual "Strategy Builder" Module: Combine different technical indicators (Moving Averages, RSI, Bollinger Bands, etc.) and create custom entry and exit rules. You set the conditions, EA Builder Master executes.
-
Advanced Risk Management: Protect your capital with multiple layers of security. Configure Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop (moving and in pips), as well as a "Daily Stop" function (in cash or percentage) and automatic "Breakeven."
-
Integrated News Filter: Avoid high volatility and widened spreads during important economic events. The robot automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact news.
-
Multiple Operating Modes: Configure the EA to operate based on signals, grid, martingale, or a hybrid combination, allowing for flexibility for both conservative and aggressive strategies.
-
Configurable Trading Hours: Define exactly which days of the week and at what times the robot can or cannot operate, perfectly adapting to your routine and market sessions (London, New York, Tokyo).
-
Optimized for Backtesting: Built with clean and efficient code, EA Builder Master allows for fast and reliable backtests in the MT5 strategy tester, saving you time in validating new settings.
Who is EA Builder Master For?
-
Discretionary Traders: Who want to automate the repetitive parts of their strategy to focus on analysis.
-
Automation Beginners: Who want the power of a custom robot without the complexity of MQL5 programming.
-
Experienced Traders: Who need a robust tool to quickly test and implement new trading ideas.
-
People with Little Time: Who can't watch the market all day but don't want to miss the best opportunities.
Risk Warning: Trading currencies and derivatives involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use this tool consciously and manage your risk appropriately, perform backtests, and run simulations before using real capital.
Terms of Use:
By purchasing, installing, or using the EA Builder Master Expert Advisor (hereinafter referred to as "Software"), you ("User") acknowledge that you have read, understood, and fully agree to the terms and conditions described below. If you do not agree with these terms, do not use the Software.
-
Nature of the Tool: EA Builder Master is a software tool designed to automate the execution of orders on the MetaTrader 5 platform, based strictly on the parameters, settings, and rules defined by the User. The Software has no autonomous intelligence and does not make trading decisions on its own. It is an executor of pre-configured commands.
-
No Financial Advice: The provider of EA Builder Master is not a registered investment advisor or analyst. The Software, as well as all associated marketing materials, manuals, or support, DOES NOT constitute, under any circumstances, financial advice, investment recommendations, market analysis, or any kind of suggestion to buy or sell financial assets.
-
Inherent Risk of Trading: Trading in financial markets, including Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a real possibility of substantial financial losses, which could lead to the total loss of invested capital.
-
Sole and Exclusive Responsibility of the User: The responsibility for all trading decisions, parameter settings, risk management, and financial results (profits or losses) arising from the use of the Software rests solely and entirely with the User. The Software provider has no control over the settings chosen by the User and, therefore, cannot be held liable for any outcome. The User is solely responsible for:
-
Conducting extensive testing (backtesting) and operating on a demonstration (demo) account before using the Software on a real money account.
-
Determining whether automated trading is appropriate for their risk profile and financial situation.
-
Properly configuring all Software parameters, including but not limited to, lot size, stop loss levels, take profit, and other risk settings.
-
-
Past and Future Performance: Any past performance shown in examples, backtests, or results from other users is not a guarantee of future results. Market conditions change constantly, and the past performance of the Software is not a reliable indicator of its future performance.
-
Technical and Operational Risks: The User acknowledges that automated trading depends on multiple technical factors, such as the stability of the internet connection, the functioning of the computer hardware or VPS server, and the performance of the broker's platform. The provider of EA Builder Master is not responsible for losses resulting from technical failures that are beyond its control.
-
No Warranty: The EA Builder Master Software is provided "as is", without any warranty of profit, performance, freedom from errors (bugs), or fitness for a particular purpose.