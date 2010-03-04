EA volume grid trade

Title: EA Volume Grid Trader - Trade the Market's Force with Safety and Precision

Subtitle: An expert advisor that identifies spikes in activity to initiate trades and utilizes an advanced management system with safety locks to protect your capital.

Full Description

Have you ever felt lost in sideways markets, unsure of the right time to enter? What if you could have an automated assistant that doesn't rely on complex indicators, but acts based on the real strength and interest of the market?

The EA Volume Grid Trader is a trading robot for MetaTrader 5 designed with a unique philosophy: to get in the game when the big players are making their moves. Its core strategy is not based on moving average crossovers or oscillators, but on the detection of volume spikes—a clear sign of a sudden increase in activity and volatility, indicating the beginning of potentially profitable movements.

But more important than entering a trade is knowing how to manage it. And this is where the EA Volume Grid Trader excels, with a multi-level security and risk management system.

🛡️ Features and Capital Shield

Our robot was built on 3 pillars: Signal, Management, and Security.

1. Volume Spike Entry Strategy:

The EA constantly monitors trading volume and compares it to its historical average. Upon detecting a significant spike, it opens a trade in the direction of the candle, capturing the initial 'burst' of market energy.

2. Intelligent Position Management (Grid):

If the market temporarily moves against the initial position, the EA strategically opens new orders at a configurable distance, seeking a favorable average price. The goal is to turn an adverse movement into an opportunity to close the trade cycle with a profit.

3. Fixed Monetary Profit Target (Global Take Profit):

No vague targets. You define an exact value in your currency (e.g., $10.00) as the goal. As soon as the sum of all orders in the grid reaches this value, they are all automatically closed, locking in the profit.

4. The Most Important Feature: Global Stop Loss in Money:

This is your primary safety lock. You define a maximum monetary loss (e.g., $100.00) for the entire set of orders. If the floating loss hits this limit, the robot closes all positions, protecting the rest of your capital from long, unfavorable trends. This transforms undefined risk into a calculated and controlled risk.

5. Intelligent Multi-Filter System for High-Quality Entries:

Trend Filter (Moving Average): The robot will only open buy trades if the price is above the long-term average and sell trades if it is below, forcing it to trade with the tide.

Strength Filter (ADX): Avoids "dead" and sideways markets. The EA only trades if the ADX confirms that a trend has minimal strength.

Additional Filters (RSI and ATR): For advanced traders, the robot includes optional momentum and volatility filters to further refine entries.

6. Total Risk and Session Control:

Daily Loss and Profit Limit: Set a maximum loss or profit amount per day. Upon reaching the target, the robot stops trading, protecting your profits and your capital.

Time and Day of the Week Filter: Configure exactly on which days and at what times the robot is permitted to open new trades.

Who is This Robot For?

For the beginner trader looking for an automated tool with a safe, ready-to-use initial setup.

For the experienced trader who wants a solid strategic foundation (Volume + Grid) with multiple filters to optimize and adapt to different assets and market scenarios.

Technical Specifications:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (PC, VPS)

Currency Pairs: Optimized for high-liquidity pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.

Timeframe: The default setup is for M5, but it can be optimized for any timeframe.

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE: Trading in the financial markets involves a high risk of capital loss. No past result guarantees future returns. We strongly recommend that you test this robot on a demonstration (Demo) account for as long as necessary to understand its behavior before using it on a live account. Manage your risk responsibly.

Terms of Use:

By purchasing, installing, or using the EA Volume Grid Trader (hereinafter referred to as the "Software"), you ("User") acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree fully to the terms and conditions described below. If you do not agree with these terms, do not use the Software.

1. Nature of the Tool: The EA Volume Grid Trader is a software tool designed to automate the execution of orders on the MetaTrader 5 platform, based strictly on the parameters, settings, and rules defined by the User. The Software does not possess autonomous intelligence and does not make trading decisions on its own. It is an executor of pre-configured commands.

2. No Financial Advice: The provider of the EA Volume Grid Trader is not a registered investment advisor or analyst. The Software, as well as all associated marketing materials, manuals, or support, does NOT, under any circumstances, constitute financial advice, investment recommendation, market analysis, or any kind of suggestion to buy or sell financial assets.

3. Inherent Trading Risk: Trading in financial markets, including Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a real possibility of substantial financial losses, which may lead to the loss of the entire invested capital.

4. Sole and Exclusive Responsibility of the User: The responsibility for all trading decisions, parameter settings, risk management, and the financial results (profits or losses) arising from the use of the Software rests exclusively and entirely with the User. The Software provider has no control over the settings chosen by the User and, therefore, cannot be held liable for any outcome. The User is solely responsible for:

Conducting extensive testing (backtesting) and trading on a demonstration (demo) account before using the Software on an account with real money.

Determining whether automated trading is appropriate for their risk profile and financial situation.

Properly configuring all Software parameters, including, but not limited to, lot size, stop loss levels, take profit, and other risk settings.

5. Past and Future Performance: Any past performance displayed in examples, backtests, or results from other users is not a guarantee of future results. Market conditions change constantly, and the past performance of the Software is not a reliable indicator of its future performance.

6. Technical and Operational Risks: The User acknowledges that automated trading depends on multiple technical factors, such as the stability of the internet connection, the functioning of the computer hardware or VPS server, and the performance of the broker's platform. The provider of the EA Volume Grid Trader is not responsible for losses arising from technical failures that are beyond its control.

7. No Warranty: The EA Volume Grid Trader Software is provided "as is", without any warranty of profit, performance, freedom from errors (bugs), or fitness for a particular purpose.

By using the EA Volume Grid Trader, the User assumes all associated risks and indemnifies and holds the developer and its affiliates harmless from any and all liability for any financial losses or damages that may occur.