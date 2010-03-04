EA volume grid trade

Title: EA Volume Grid Trader - Trade the Market's Force with Safety and Precision

Subtitle: An expert advisor that identifies spikes in activity to initiate trades and utilizes an advanced management system with safety locks to protect your capital.

Full Description

Have you ever felt lost in sideways markets, unsure of the right time to enter? What if you could have an automated assistant that doesn't rely on complex indicators, but acts based on the real strength and interest of the market?

The EA Volume Grid Trader is a trading robot for MetaTrader 5 designed with a unique philosophy: to get in the game when the big players are making their moves. Its core strategy is not based on moving average crossovers or oscillators, but on the detection of volume spikes—a clear sign of a sudden increase in activity and volatility, indicating the beginning of potentially profitable movements.

But more important than entering a trade is knowing how to manage it. And this is where the EA Volume Grid Trader excels, with a multi-level security and risk management system.

🛡️ Features and Capital Shield

Our robot was built on 3 pillars: Signal, Management, and Security.

1. Volume Spike Entry Strategy:

  • The EA constantly monitors trading volume and compares it to its historical average. Upon detecting a significant spike, it opens a trade in the direction of the candle, capturing the initial 'burst' of market energy.

2. Intelligent Position Management (Grid):

  • If the market temporarily moves against the initial position, the EA strategically opens new orders at a configurable distance, seeking a favorable average price. The goal is to turn an adverse movement into an opportunity to close the trade cycle with a profit.

3. Fixed Monetary Profit Target (Global Take Profit):

  • No vague targets. You define an exact value in your currency (e.g., $10.00) as the goal. As soon as the sum of all orders in the grid reaches this value, they are all automatically closed, locking in the profit.

4. The Most Important Feature: Global Stop Loss in Money:

  • This is your primary safety lock. You define a maximum monetary loss (e.g., $100.00) for the entire set of orders. If the floating loss hits this limit, the robot closes all positions, protecting the rest of your capital from long, unfavorable trends. This transforms undefined risk into a calculated and controlled risk.

5. Intelligent Multi-Filter System for High-Quality Entries:

  • Trend Filter (Moving Average): The robot will only open buy trades if the price is above the long-term average and sell trades if it is below, forcing it to trade with the tide.

  • Strength Filter (ADX): Avoids "dead" and sideways markets. The EA only trades if the ADX confirms that a trend has minimal strength.

  • Additional Filters (RSI and ATR): For advanced traders, the robot includes optional momentum and volatility filters to further refine entries.

6. Total Risk and Session Control:

  • Daily Loss and Profit Limit: Set a maximum loss or profit amount per day. Upon reaching the target, the robot stops trading, protecting your profits and your capital.

  • Time and Day of the Week Filter: Configure exactly on which days and at what times the robot is permitted to open new trades.

Who is This Robot For?

  • For the beginner trader looking for an automated tool with a safe, ready-to-use initial setup.

  • For the experienced trader who wants a solid strategic foundation (Volume + Grid) with multiple filters to optimize and adapt to different assets and market scenarios.

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (PC, VPS)

  • Currency Pairs: Optimized for high-liquidity pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.

  • Timeframe: The default setup is for M5, but it can be optimized for any timeframe.

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE: Trading in the financial markets involves a high risk of capital loss. No past result guarantees future returns. We strongly recommend that you test this robot on a demonstration (Demo) account for as long as necessary to understand its behavior before using it on a live account. Manage your risk responsibly.

Terms of Use:

By purchasing, installing, or using the EA Volume Grid Trader (hereinafter referred to as the "Software"), you ("User") acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree fully to the terms and conditions described below. If you do not agree with these terms, do not use the Software.

1. Nature of the Tool: The EA Volume Grid Trader is a software tool designed to automate the execution of orders on the MetaTrader 5 platform, based strictly on the parameters, settings, and rules defined by the User. The Software does not possess autonomous intelligence and does not make trading decisions on its own. It is an executor of pre-configured commands.

2. No Financial Advice: The provider of the EA Volume Grid Trader is not a registered investment advisor or analyst. The Software, as well as all associated marketing materials, manuals, or support, does NOT, under any circumstances, constitute financial advice, investment recommendation, market analysis, or any kind of suggestion to buy or sell financial assets.

3. Inherent Trading Risk: Trading in financial markets, including Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a real possibility of substantial financial losses, which may lead to the loss of the entire invested capital.

4. Sole and Exclusive Responsibility of the User: The responsibility for all trading decisions, parameter settings, risk management, and the financial results (profits or losses) arising from the use of the Software rests exclusively and entirely with the User. The Software provider has no control over the settings chosen by the User and, therefore, cannot be held liable for any outcome. The User is solely responsible for:

  • Conducting extensive testing (backtesting) and trading on a demonstration (demo) account before using the Software on an account with real money.

  • Determining whether automated trading is appropriate for their risk profile and financial situation.

  • Properly configuring all Software parameters, including, but not limited to, lot size, stop loss levels, take profit, and other risk settings.

5. Past and Future Performance: Any past performance displayed in examples, backtests, or results from other users is not a guarantee of future results. Market conditions change constantly, and the past performance of the Software is not a reliable indicator of its future performance.

6. Technical and Operational Risks: The User acknowledges that automated trading depends on multiple technical factors, such as the stability of the internet connection, the functioning of the computer hardware or VPS server, and the performance of the broker's platform. The provider of the EA Volume Grid Trader is not responsible for losses arising from technical failures that are beyond its control.

7. No Warranty: The EA Volume Grid Trader Software is provided "as is", without any warranty of profit, performance, freedom from errors (bugs), or fitness for a particular purpose.

By using the EA Volume Grid Trader, the User assumes all associated risks and indemnifies and holds the developer and its affiliates harmless from any and all liability for any financial losses or damages that may occur.


Önerilen ürünler
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Golden Scalper M15
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nome do Produto: Golden Scalper M15 Descrição: O Golden Scalper M15 é um robô de negociação automatizado desenvolvido para operar no par XAU/USD, utilizando gráficos de 15 minutos (M15). Ele aplica uma combinação de indicadores técnicos para identificar oportunidades de entrada e saída, oferecendo uma abordagem equilibrada entre risco e retorno, com foco na eficiência das operações. Características de Operação: • Por Moedas: XAU/USD • Período: M15 • Indicadores Utilizados: RSI, DeMarker, RVI
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA, ne zaman ticaret yapılacağına karar vermek için oynaklık, yayılma, sıklık ve zamanlamayı kullanır. EA, Pozisyonları açmak için Limit Emirleri yöntemini kullanır. Bu durumda, Kayma, girişlerin yürütülmesinde en fazla olumlu olacaktır. EA, sistemin odak noktası sermayenizi korurken para kazanmak olduğundan, Takip Edilen Kâr Al mantığını kullanır. Çoğu ticaret, bir keskin nişancı vesikalığı gibi, hızlı bir şekilde kapatılır. Ana Özellikler martingal kullanmaz ızgara kullanmaz Optimize edilmi
Htf Xau
Murilo Neves Castro
Uzman Danışmanlar
HTF CAD JPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for CAD JPY trading. It is based on cluster analysis of machine learning and genetic algorithms. The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  The entry and exit logic works only when a bar closes. It filters market noise, greatly speeds up optimization, avoids stop-loss hunting and ensures correct operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The Expert
Leicester
Cheong Lester
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading Strategy The Leicester expert advisors uses three exponential moving averages to determine entry positions. Trend Line Slow Moving Average Fast Moving Average Crossovers between the fast moving average and the slow moving average will create sell signals. If prices are below the trend line then only sell positions will be opened. Vice versa for when prices are above the trend line, only buy positions will be opened. Inputs/Features Candles after cross - Number of candles to wait before o
ADX Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADX Multi Currency EA , birçok döviz çifti ve zaman diliminde kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş sağlam Ortalama Yön Endeksi (ADX) stratejilerini uygular. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), grid (ızgara) toparlanma, hedge (koruma) seçenekleri ve martingale stratejileri (varsayılan olarak devre dışı bırakılmıştır) dahil olmak üzere kapsamlı işlem yetenekleri sunar. Kesin giriş yöntemleri (kırılmalar, dönüşler, trend takibi) ve esnek çıkış kuralları (göstergelere, zamana veya kara dayalı) ile birlikte, düşük
InterSym MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"InterSym MT5" danışmanı, sembolün ticarette herhangi bir kısıtlaması olmaması koşuluyla, komisyoncu tarafından "Piyasa Gözlemi"nde sunulan herhangi bir sembolün ticaretini yapar. Aynı anda 15'e kadar sembolü (her sembol için farklı ayarlarla) takas etmenize ve test etmenize olanak tanır. Spread'in etkisi kritik değildir, bu da yüksek spreadli (cent hesaplar) hesaplarda işlem yapmanıza olanak tanır. Hesaplama algoritması fiyat hareketinin dinamiklerini temel alır ve sabit noktalara bağlı deği
Janus Disaster Recovery MT5
Boris Sklyaruk
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor for r ecovery   accounts from a drawdown!          MT4 Version Two operating modes: Recovery: Recovery   from the existing drawdown on your account Works with trades of other advisors and trades opened manually Protect  :  Online account control When a drawdown is reached for a certain trading instrument, it turns off other Expert Advisors and displays the account at no loss Mathematical system with the author's formula for closing deals Works without martingale Doesn't load the
Volume Hedger EA
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
Uzman Danışmanlar
50% discount PROMOTION PRICE $30 We Trade passed on Expect Volume and only open trade when the market is calm  The Entries are Left to run Till midday and if the take profit is not hit we close the Trade  we only execute trade around a specific time period  Please Ensure to enable the right EA setting as shown in the ScreenShot  The EA is able to see which market is moving the most and see which one is in second place, after its able to open positions based on the other market going on a  pul
The Currency Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Currency Master The Currency Master is a powerful forex trading robot that can help you automate your trading. Here are some of the benefits of using this robot Automated trading The Currency Master can automatically place trades on your behalf, so you don't have to spend hours watching the markets. This can free up your time so that you can focus on other things. Risk management The Currency Master includes built-in risk management features, such as stop-loss and take-profit orders. Thi
Gold Multi Time Multi Divergence EA
Gazi Mahmudur Rahman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Altın Çoklu Zaman Çoklu Sapma EA (7 ayda 200 USD'den 1000 USD'ye) Altın Çoklu Zaman Çoklu Sapma EA, MT5 için yüksek olasılıklı dönüşleri ve trend devamlılıklarını hassas bir şekilde yakalamak üzere tasarlanmış profesyonel düzeyde bir işlem sistemidir. Özellikle Altın (XAUUSD) için optimize edilmiş olup, Forex, Endeksler ve Kripto paralarda da sorunsuz çalışır. Stratejiye Genel Bakış Bu EA, erken piyasa dönüm noktalarını tespit etmek için fiyat hareketlerini birden fazla zaman diliminde
Traidos
Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Her 10. satın alımda fiyat 200$ artacaktır. ECN hesabı gerekli Traidos, GBPUSD döviz çifti için uzmanlaşmış ve 5 dakikalık (5M) grafik verilerine dayalı olarak çalışan bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Forex piyasasındaki küçük fiyat dalgalanmalarından yararlanmayı amaçlayan yüksek frekanslı bir ticaret stratejisi benimser. Traidos'un temel özellikleri arasında gelişmiş teknik analiz, hassas giriş ve çıkış stratejileri ve otomatik risk yönetimi işlevi yer alır. İşte İngilizce olarak açıklanan Traid
Rise of the Planet of the Apes MT5
Connor Michael Woodson
Uzman Danışmanlar
Maymunlar Gezegeninin Yükselişi, düşük volatiliteye sahip bir scalping sistemidir. ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra talimatlar ve bir bonus için benimle iletişime geçin! Maymunlar Gezegeninin Yükselişi canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacaktır. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 50 USD Tek seferlik işlem, ızgara yok, martingale yok. Her işlemin stop-loss'u vardır. Tavsiye Edilen Grafik: GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman Dilimi: M30 Girdi Lot Boyut Modu - Otomatik lot veya sabit lot seçin Lot Boyutu
Golden Crown Xauusd
Debora Simone Tomaz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Crown XAUUSD — Expert Advisor (Grid + Özel AI) Golden Crown XAUUSD — Altın (XAUUSD) için dinamik risk kontrolleri, trailing, otomatik kurtarma ve sinyal açıklanabilirliği içeren Grid + özel yapay zeka. Fiyat: 99 USD (lansman) Hızlı Genel Bakış Golden Crown XAUUSD, çevrimdışı eğitilmiş NeuroForest adındaki (Soft Neural Trees + attention topluluğu) özel bir yapay zekâ ile sağlam bir grid stratejisini birleştirir. EA, ONNX modelinin sağladığı olasılıklara göre girişleri belirler ve şu modla
Pure Directional SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pure Directional SMA EA – Your Strategy, Your Way! Important Note: This EA provides a raw, powerful strategy designed for flexibility. Optimization is key! Adjust the settings to align with your trading style and market conditions, giving you complete control to shape the EA to your preferences. Discover the Power of Pure Directional SMA EA This Expert Advisor is built on the robust foundation of Simple Moving Averages (SMA), offering a customizable trend-following strategy that adapts to your
Superiority in Calculations
Pavel Malyshko
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The uniqueness of this expert is that he uses one common set. for most Expert Advisors, this is not applicable and will not work because most Expert Advisors have either sets that you can download yourself or embedded in the code for each currency pair. This Expert Advisor uses only 1 set for all 20 currency pairs. I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Statistical Intelligence EA MT5
Marios Demosthenous
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unleash the power of advanced trading with "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5", the Expert Advisor designed to elevate your trading strategy through intelligent market analysis and precision. Here's why "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" is the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize their potential: 1. Advanced Market Analysis: Harnessing the power of comprehensive market history analysis, "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" makes precise predictions about future market movements. By examining
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Gator Trend
Aleksandr Zakhvatkin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник основан на довольно интересной связке двух классических индикаторов: Аллигатор и Стохастик. Стохастик используется на более старшем таймфрейме для фильтрации направления, а сделки открываются по сигналам Аллигатора. Настройки советника Группа "Настройки торговли" lot размер лота new bar control   включить/отключить явный контроль открытия нового бара Группа "Настройки Аллигатора" working timeframe период the period for calculating the jaws период для расчета челюстей horizontal disp
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Ultimate Gold Algo
Muhamad Haziq Bin Rosli
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultimate Gold Algo TimeFrame : M30 Minimum Balance : 5000USD or USCent (USC) account (50 dollar) Settings :  robotEnableSwitch = 1 lot Size = 0.02 (5000 USD/USC) OR 0.25 (50000 USD/USC) Key Value = 1 Profits in Points = 2777 autoAdjustLot = 1 Initial Balance = 5000 Algorithmic Trading Strategy Description This expert advisor (EA) operates based on signals generated by an Ultimate Indicator , designed to identify optimal market entry points. The algorithm analyzes price behavior across the las
Index Vanguard MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Uzman Danışmanlar
[ MT4 Version ] Index Vanguard: The Versatile Trading Bot for Every Trader Launch Price Ending Soon! Looking for a reliable trading bot that adapts to your goals and works even with small accounts? Index Vanguard is designed to help you optimize your trading, regardless of your account size or risk preference. Live Signal Currency Pair:   SP500 Minimum Deposit:   $30 Easy Setup, Powerful Performance With Index Vanguard, you get a simple setup that lets you get started quickly. Focus on tradin
Awmm Scalper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Future of Ea: We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to works on any Currency pair and any time chart frames but profits and risk are depends on time chart.We provide you full support to setup ea on his best time chart according to currency pair. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area. Using of Ea: Indicator settings is ou
No Loss EA MT5
Nikhil T K
Uzman Danışmanlar
No Loss EA (XAUUSD, M5) Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), M5 zaman diliminde XAUUSD ’yi hem hedge stratejisi hem de yatay piyasa filtresiyle işlemektedir.   Cent hesaplar için optimize edilmiştir ve sermaye koruması ile drawdown yönetimi sağlamayı amaçlar.   Ana Özellikler   • Hazır olarak gelen optimize edilmiş varsayılan ayarlar   • Önerilen minimum bakiye   10.000 Cent (~100 USD)   olan Cent hesaplar için uygundur   • Pozisyonları topluca yöneten sepet kâr sistemi   • Yatay piyasada risk kontrolü içi
Gold EA MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD EA MT5, "Trend for MT5" göstergesi kullanılarak geliştirilmiş tam otomatik bir ticaret robotudur. Sinir ağı + ızgara sistemine dayalıdır, yüksek kar olasılığı ve düşük risk ile ticaret fırsatlarını seçer. Minimum ilk depozito, 0.01 başlangıç lotu başına 250 USD'dir, her pozisyonun gizli bir zararı durdurma özelliği vardır. EA, XAUUSD'de iyi performans gösteriyor ve maksimum düşüş nispeten düşük. 1 dakikalık açık fiyat   geriye dönük testini   kullanabilirsiniz       Geriye dönük test yapma
Steel MT5
Alessandro Grossi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Steel è un potente expert advisor dal codice stabile e pulito che apre un singolo trade per mercato impostando Take Profit e Stop Loss e sfrutta il Trailing Stop Loss per ottenere il migliore profitto. Può essere utilizzato e configurato su qualsiasi mercato in quanto il segnale di acquisto o vendita viene elaborato dalla sola lettura delle candele rendendolo immune da falsi e ritardatari segnali generati dagli indicatori. Si può impostare la lettura di una singola candela o di un gruppo, quand
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Mini Sniper EA
Tomasz Marek Cieckiewicz
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mini Sniper EA for XAUUSD – Your Path to Consistent Gold Profits! Take your XAUUSD trading to the next level with our powerful Expert Advisor (EA)! This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD and works seamlessly across all timeframes , thanks to its built-in advanced calculations and precise algorithms. Whether you're a scalping enthusiast or prefer to adjust your take profit (TP) for a more custom trading experience, this EA has you covered! Key Features: Universal Timeframe Compatibility: No
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.4 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
EA builder master
Davi Silva Campos
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Builder Master: Master the Market with Intelligent Automation and Total Control (Available for free until September 28th) The ultimate tool for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own strategies in MetaTrader 5, without writing a single line of code. Have you ever felt frustrated by missing opportunities because you weren't in front of the chart? Have you struggled with indiscipline and emotional decisions that sabotaged your trades? Imagine having a tireless trading assistant
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt