EA Close All Set TPSL All Panel MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Thannawut Khankhat
- Sürüm: 1.0
EA Close All Set TPSL All MT4 is a professional utility tool for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders manage orders quickly and efficiently.
With a clean on-chart control panel, you can close trades or set Take Profit / Stop Loss levels for all orders with just one click.
[MT5 Version ---> click.]
🔑 Key Features
-
On-Chart Control Panel – Light gray background with simple and intuitive design.
-
Close All Orders – Instantly close all active Buy, Sell, and Pending orders.
-
Set TP All – Apply Take Profit to all current market orders at once.
-
Set SL All – Apply Stop Loss to all current market orders at once.
-
Real-time Update – New TP/SL values are applied immediately without refreshing.
-
Customizable Appearance – Change panel and button colors to match your chart style.
📘 How to Use
-
Save the file as .mq4 in the MQL4/Experts folder.
-
Compile the file in MetaEditor and launch MetaTrader 4.
-
Attach EA to any chart you want to manage.
-
Use the panel buttons to control orders or input new TP/SL values.
⚙️ Input Parameters
-
TakeProfit – Default TP value
-
StopLoss – Default SL value
-
Magic – Magic number (0 = apply to all orders).
-
Panel/Buttons Colors – Adjust panel background and button colors.
💡 Example Use Cases
-
Close all trades instantly when market conditions change.
-
Apply a global TP/SL to multiple open orders without editing each one.
-
Manage orders quickly during high-volatility events (e.g. news releases).
📌 Why Choose This Tool?
Managing multiple trades can be time-consuming and risky.
With EA Close All Set TPSL All, you gain:
-
Faster execution with one-click buttons.
-
Better risk control by setting TP/SL in bulk.
-
Simple, user-friendly interface suitable for all traders.
⚠️ Important Notes
-
This is a utility EA – it does not open trades automatically.
-
Works on any symbol and any timeframe.
-
Designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) only.